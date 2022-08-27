Read full article on original website
Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President. Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday. The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors...
Sullivan dedicates pool, installs time capsule
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A dedication ceremony was held in Sullivan to honor and recognize the individuals who helped in the renovation and re-opening of the Sullivan City Pool. Mayor Clint Lamb, representatives from the Wabash River RDA, and the Sullivan City Parks were in attendance. They shared about...
$19 million construction project in full-swing at North Vermillion
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly $19-million construction project is in full swing at the North Vermillion Community School Corporation. From the walls to the lockers, to the classrooms, North Vermillion High School is getting a complete upgrade. Classrooms are being expanded and upgraded, security has been enhanced,
Southwest School Corp. announces facility upgrades
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Southwest School Corporation announced its 2023 budget and several future capital improvement projects. The budget will be nearly $24 million which is similar to what it has been in previous years. A series of small capital improvement projects will take place over the course of two years.
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole,...
Clay Co. Parks receive $2K in efforts to decrease vandalism
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham and the Clay County Parks Association met at City Hall Tuesday afternoon, to complete funding for a project they hope will decrease vandalism for local parks. Mayor Wyndham presented the Park Board Association with a check for $2,000. The money...
Linton man faces child molestation charges
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According...
Water service could expand in the Terre Town area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Terre Haute and Indiana American Water are gauging community interest about expanding local water services in the Terre Town area. This comes after numerous concerns from residents about well water. A public forum was held at Terre Town Elementary School where...
Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for vandalized food truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Moon Lite Drive-In of Terre Haute is hosting a fundraiser for a local small business owner, whose food truck was recently vandalized. Shannon Shouse-Hart is the owner of “Anna’s Hands Soul Food”, and her food truck was vandalized back in July, leaving her with thousands of dollars in damages.
Vigo County Cemetery has connections to centuries of African-American history
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Earlier this week, Stewart Lawn Cemetery received a $14,500 grant to complete several restoration projects around the grounds. Cemetery board president Louis Ross said these efforts are important for what he called a landmark. “It’s important to preserve this just for the main thing of...
WTWO career fair at the Terre Haute Convention Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Jobseekers had the opportunity to meet a wide variety of local employers today. WTWO hosted a career fair and job expo at the Terre Haute Convention Center. Presented by First Financial Bank, the event featured dozens of local companies and organizations looking to fill open positions.
THPD: No viable threat to VCSC school
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Terre Haute are responding to rumors after social media posts regarding threats to Vigo County Schools gained traction. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, investigators have found that there is no viable threat involved. Police added that they have alerted VCSC...
6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to...
Danville murder victim identified
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting early Sunday morning in Danville. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as 31-year-old Jonathan E. Barry of Danville. McFadden added that Barry’s family has been notified and an autopsy will be performed on Monday.
Watermelon Business Challenge winner announced
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local entrepreneur was announced as the winner of the Watermelon Business Challenge for Knox County. The owner of Linneweber’s Sauce Company competed against other participants to create products using fresh watermelon or involving the process of watermelon production. Chris Linneweber took advantage...
Firefighters rescue dog that fell in well in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen into a well in northern Terre Haute. According to the Terre Haute Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 9 a.m. Tuesday to help in the rescue of a dog that had fallen into a 10-foot deep well on North 12th Street.
Grand Traverse Pie Company hosts fundraiser for CASA
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Grand Traverse Pie Company hosted Vigo County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, on Tuesday, donating a portion of the day’s proceeds to the organization. CASA director Glenna Cheesman said they usually work with the restaurant on events like this once or twice a...
NICU Awareness Day coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can help babies in the newborn intensive care unit, or NICU, during NICU Awareness month. In a lead-up to the month, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett proclaimed September 30 as NICU Awareness Day in Terre Haute. Project Sweet Peas, a non-profit, encourages people...
Guns and Hoses Demo Derby charity funds awarded
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Earlier this summer, first responders battled it out to raise money for charity. Monday the check presentations took place. The Guns vs Hoses demolition derby took place at the Vigo County Fair. Lambert’s Towing and Recovery, PLC, and others sponsored the event that featured members of the local police and fire departments.
Following string of deadly crashes, law enforcement wary of speeding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following a series of deadly crashes over the weekend, law enforcement are issuing reminders on the dangers of speeding and the importance of safe driving practices. Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the start of the pandemic also brought along problems of speeding across...
