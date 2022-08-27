Read full article on original website
Missing doctor and young mum, 36, is found dead after suddenly disappearing when she clocked off work from her GP clinic
A young mother has been found dead two days after she disappeared following her shift at a medical centre. Eza Lau, 36, who works as a GP, was last seen leaving the MyHealth centre in Top Ryde, in Sydney's north, in a black BMW on Sunday at 4pm. Her husband...
‘Juvenile’ Arrested After Girl, 10, Found Slain in Abandoned Lot
Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the homicide of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead just hours after being reported missing, authorities said. The search for Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore, of Saginaw, Michigan, began after she was reported missing on Tuesday evening. Her body was then found in an abandoned lot on the same block from where she disappeared just a few hours later. Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said police arrested a juvenile male in connection with the killing on Wednesday morning. Vetter did not disclose the boy’s age or his connection to Turner-Moore, and she could not say how the victim was killed. She added that no other suspect is believed to be at large.Read it at MLive
