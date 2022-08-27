Read full article on original website
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Police investigating homicide that left a man dead at a busy northwest Atlanta intersection
Police investigating homicide that left a man dead at a busy northwest Atlanta intersection. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. 11Alive’s Cody Alcorn is at the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
K9 found shot dead in metro Atlanta, officer mourn loss
K9 found shot dead in metro Atlanta, officer mourn loss. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Lithonia Police Department is grieving after the death of...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Court hearing | Man accused of killing Cobb County golf pro, 2 others
Court hearing | Man accused of killing Cobb County golf pro, 2 others. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Bryan Rhoden and 2 others are scheduled...
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesource.com
Fulton County, GA District Attorney Announces Indictment of 26 Who Targeted Celebrities and Wealthy Individuals in Home Invasions
Months after a sweeping RICO indicting Young Stoner Life Records, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a new indictment of 26 people involved in home invasions of Atlanta celebrities. According to CBS46, the arrested are a part of Drug Rich Gang, a unit that is composed of members of...
CBS 46
Woman claims body found on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta is her brother
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta intersection. A body was found around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near a homeless encampment at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway. Several people at the scene told CBS46 the victim grew up in the area. CBS46...
CBS 46
Clayton Co parents blame bus drivers for kids missing school breakfast
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some children are missing out on the most important meal of the day because of late bus drivers, according to parents in Clayton County. Tamesha Sherrer, a mother of a 5th-grade student at Kemp Elementary, said the bus arrived up to 40 minutes late. Not only are kids late to school – they also lose access to the district’s full breakfast meal.
Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to shut down by November, officials confirm
ATLANTA — One of two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta is closing, hospital officials confirmed on Wednesday night. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta on November 1. In the meantime, they say they will gradually “wind down” services offered at the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Alleged gang members indicted in Fulton County, accused of targeting influencers
Alleged gang members indicted in Fulton County, accused of targeting influencers. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Investigators said close to 20 people listed in the...
Father of 5 found shot to death with broken chair covering body near busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they say shot and killed a father of five at a busy intersection. Police believe the man’s body was outside of an abandoned Western Union building just after sunrise, but they believe he was killed hours earlier. The victim...
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
Trilith, the Atlanta-Area Film Studio and Living Community, Slapped With Racial Discrimination Lawsuit
Four residents of the Atlanta-area community Trilith, which is one of the largest studio spaces in the country and also home to a town and living community made up of film professionals, have sued the organization for racial discrimination. The claims in the lawsuit, obtained by TheWrap and filed on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur. The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under...
fox5atlanta.com
Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Woman seen stealing wallet at Coweta County Publix
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a local grocery store. Officials say on Aug. 23, the woman was caught on camera taking a wallet while her victim was shopping at Publix. According to investigators, the woman then exited...
Pastor says he was attacked by restaurant worker while trying to feed the homeless in Clayton County
FOREST PARK, Ga. — A pastor says his attempt to buy food to feed the homeless ended with a restaurant worker pulling a gun on him before assaulting him. Jesse Hardy says his life was threatened while he was just trying to do God’s work. “A 69-year-old pastor...
CBS 46
Atlanta parents charged with the death of their infant child
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers arresting the parents allegedly involved in their infant’s death. Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children. Officials say officers responded to a home on...
Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
mhstrail.org
INTERVIEW: MHS senior at PTC Walmart when fire broke out
Editor’s note: Senior Connor Barnett has worked at the Peachtree City, Georgia Walmart for two years. In this interview with McIntosh Student Media staff member Titi Sanusi, Barnett shares his experience at work that night. What’s your role?. I work as an electronics associate. And were you at...
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
Comments / 0