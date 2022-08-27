ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

K9 found shot dead in metro Atlanta, officer mourn loss

The Lithonia Police Department is grieving after the death of a K9 found shot dead in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Court hearing | Man accused of killing Cobb County golf pro, 2 others

Bryan Rhoden and 2 others are scheduled for a court hearing. Man accused of killing Cobb County golf pro, 2 others.
Clayton County, GA
Riverdale, GA
Clayton County, GA
Riverdale, GA
CBS 46

Clayton Co parents blame bus drivers for kids missing school breakfast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some children are missing out on the most important meal of the day because of late bus drivers, according to parents in Clayton County. Tamesha Sherrer, a mother of a 5th-grade student at Kemp Elementary, said the bus arrived up to 40 minutes late. Not only are kids late to school – they also lose access to the district’s full breakfast meal.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur. The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Woman seen stealing wallet at Coweta County Publix

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a local grocery store. Officials say on Aug. 23, the woman was caught on camera taking a wallet while her victim was shopping at Publix. According to investigators, the woman then exited...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta parents charged with the death of their infant child

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers arresting the parents allegedly involved in their infant’s death. Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children. Officials say officers responded to a home on...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
mhstrail.org

INTERVIEW: MHS senior at PTC Walmart when fire broke out

Editor’s note: Senior Connor Barnett has worked at the Peachtree City, Georgia Walmart for two years. In this interview with McIntosh Student Media staff member Titi Sanusi, Barnett shares his experience at work that night. What’s your role?. I work as an electronics associate. And were you at...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

