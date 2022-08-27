Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

JEFFERSON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO