Camden, OH

richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Orwell Grand Valley

Kirtland's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Orwell Grand Valley on August 30 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with September 23, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For more, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Kirtland finds its footing in sprinting past Orwell Grand Valley

Kirtland's river of goals eventually washed away Orwell Grand Valley in a 5-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 30. In recent action on August 25, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Kirtland took on Geneva on August 23 at Geneva High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Eastlake North rides the rough off Mayfield

Eastlake North turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 3-2 win over Mayfield in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 30. Last season, Mayfield and Eastlake North squared off with September 23, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. For more, click here.
EASTLAKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Gates Mills Hawken tames Geneva's offense

No worries, Gates Mills Hawken's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 7-0 shutout of Geneva at Geneva High on August 30 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. In recent action on August 23, Geneva faced off against Kirtland and Gates Mills Hawken took on Cleveland St Joseph on August 24 at Cleveland St Joseph Academy. For a full recap, click here.
GENEVA, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor drops zeroes on Eastlake North

Mentor played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Eastlake North in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on August 25 , Eastlake North squared off with Euclid in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
EASTLAKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance

Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
CHESTERLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Stop sign: Ashtabula Edgewood renders Jefferson's offense pointless

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
JEFFERSON, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield

Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Score no more: Burton Berkshire's defense breaks down Middlefield Cardinal

Burton Berkshire's defense throttled Middlefield Cardinal, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Ohio girls volleyball action on August 30. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BURTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Burton Berkshire takes victory lap past Mantua Crestwood

Burton Berkshire controlled the action to earn an impressive 7-1 win against Mantua Crestwood in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. The last time Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood played in a 8-1 game on August 31, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BURTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio State convention for NAACP set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Columbus

COLUMBUS -- The 92nd annual Ohio State Convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 in Columbus, Ohio. "The Power of Us" is the theme for this year's conference which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Crestline man dies, woman severely injured in Knox County crash

MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Crestline man died and a woman was left severely injured Tuesday night following a single-vehicle crash in Knox County. The crash occurred at approximately 9:36 p.m., according to a press release from the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Knox County cadet begins training to become ODNR wildlife officer

COLUMBUS – Mount Vernon's Tayler Combs is one of 11 cadets who has begun work at the 31st Ohio Wildlife Officer Cadet Training Academy. Combs is among a class of 11 cadets that began training Aug. 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

