Area football schedule covers 3 days due to shortage of referees
GALESBURG — Much has been made recently about the growing shortage of officials and the situation requiring football games being moved from their traditional spots on Friday nights to compensate. The 2022 season will see the most striking example of adapting to the change so far with Galesburg-area games...
What you need to know about Streaks home opener Friday
GALESBURG — At first glance, it might appear Galesburg High School's 27-13 loss at Dunlap in their season opener last week wasn't all that bad of a loss. After all, the Silver Streaks trailed just 21-13 late in the third quarter. Galesburg coach Derrek Blackwell has a different assessment,...
Western Illinois teacher shortage could 'destroy public education' if it continues
GALESBURG — Ten years ago, a school district looking to hire a new physical-education teacher could net over 40 applicants. Now, superintendents in western Illinois say they are lucky to see more than five. Such a decline in the number of people looking to teach — combined with other...
Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
Gary D. Franks
Gary D. Franks, 71 of Varna, formerly of Aledo, IL passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at home. Cremation has been accorded. Memorial services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Aledo United Methodist Church. There is no visitation. Burial will be in the Aledo Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Transitions Care, 8914 North Prairie Point, Peoria, IL 61615 or the Varna Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Varna IL 61375. Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Body of skydiver found in LaSalle County cornfield
OTTAWA, Ill. — The body of a skydiver was found Saturday afternoon in a cornfield just north of Skydive Chicago. The man was an experienced skydiver with over 5,000 career jumps, sources told WGN News. Witnesses described seeing his parachute spinning until it hit the ground. He was not...
Fans keep on loving REO Speedwagon, founder loves them
Neal Doughty was a 21-year-old student at University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, when he formed the band REO Speedwagon in 1967 with fellow student Alan Gratzer, a drummer. Doughty didn’t end up graduating, where he majored in electrical engineering, but is the only remaining founding member of the popular band – which returns to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Sept. 6, in a triple bill with Styx and Loverboy.
Football rivals and community come together to help family of 6 injured in car crash
WOODFORD COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - From rival teams to an entire region, thousands of dollars have already been raised for a Woodford County family after a Saturday car crash. State police are investigating the deadly accident. Now, a family is recovering after they were all sent to the...
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
Neil D. Seaton
Neil D. Seaton, 81, of Little York, IL, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Monday August 29, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 8, 1941 in Aledo, IL, the son of Ben R. and Mary Elizabeth (Free) Seaton. Neil was raised and educated in Keithsburg, IL and graduated from Keithsburg High School in 1960. Neil married Catherine S. Coulter on October 26, 1963 at the Joy United Methodist Church; she survives. Neil worked for John Deere for a time. He also farmed for many years. Neil drove a truck for Roadway, Reif Oil, Rainbow Oil, Twomey Co., Thompson Farms, and Gary Spence. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs & Bears. Neil liked to play slow pitch. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, and eating breakfast out with neighbors. Neil was a former member of the Belmont Methodist Church and the Keithsburg Lions Club. Surviving Neil is his wife of 58 years, Catherine Seaton of Little York, IL; his children, Christa Miller of Little York, IL, Doug Seaton of Little York, IL, Jason (Tawnia Mears) Seaton of Oquawka, IL, Will (Pam) Seaton of Oquawka, IL; three grandchildren, Garrett Miller of Oquawka, IL, Blake Seaton of Green Castle, MO, Samantha Seaton of Pekin, IL; and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben & Mary Seaton; step father, Robert Watts; one sister, Connie Seaton; and grandson, Christopher Seaton. A gathering of family & friends will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials can be made to the Little York Fire Dept. McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL, is in charge of the arrangements.
Bettendorf man wins $50,000 lottery prize from gas station ticket
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf man walked away with an extra $50,000 on Monday after claiming a lottery prize he won from a hometown gas station. Todd Rands won the sixth top prize in Iowa Lottery's "Power Shot" scratch game and claimed his prize on Monday, Aug. 29. He...
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
No one hit after ‘directed’ shooting in Pekin Monday
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
One detained in threat to Sterling/Rock Falls School District
According to a press release from the City of Sterling, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and in Rock Falls on August 28 at approximately 9:46 p.m. The threat was sent via a social media application from one student to another. The Rock Falls Police Department was […]
Moline accident reduces I-74 West lanes to bridge
UPDATE, August 31, 4:31 p.m. A white Mazda CX-5 was westbound in the Seventh Avenue exit lane of I-74. The driver of the Mazda changed lanes to stay on I-74 and clipped the front of a semi, which caused the semi to hit a maroon passenger car. Both cars then hit the center concrete divider. A total of four individuals were transported to the hospital. Injuries were non-life threatening. The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
New Work Week Starts Stormy, Ends Sunny
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday we kick off a new work week with showers and storms in the forecast ahead of a slow moving front. Unlike Sunday, we could see more of a chance for severe storms with the threat moving further south than the day before. Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for much of the area for Monday as a slow moving cold front pushes into Central Illinois.
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline
If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants
A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
How Ameren scam artists are cashing out on Central Illinois residents
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There has been a recent spike in Ameren scams, just in the past week hundreds of calls have already been reported in the Greater Peoria area. Here are the top three red flags to look out for when you receive an unexpected call. Scam artists...
COVID cases up 23.6% in Knox County; transmission rate remains medium
GALESBURG — Knox County is in a medium rate of transmission rate of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's down from a high transmission rate earlier in August. Knox County reported 89 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it...
