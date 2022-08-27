Neil D. Seaton, 81, of Little York, IL, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Monday August 29, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 8, 1941 in Aledo, IL, the son of Ben R. and Mary Elizabeth (Free) Seaton. Neil was raised and educated in Keithsburg, IL and graduated from Keithsburg High School in 1960. Neil married Catherine S. Coulter on October 26, 1963 at the Joy United Methodist Church; she survives. Neil worked for John Deere for a time. He also farmed for many years. Neil drove a truck for Roadway, Reif Oil, Rainbow Oil, Twomey Co., Thompson Farms, and Gary Spence. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs & Bears. Neil liked to play slow pitch. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, and eating breakfast out with neighbors. Neil was a former member of the Belmont Methodist Church and the Keithsburg Lions Club. Surviving Neil is his wife of 58 years, Catherine Seaton of Little York, IL; his children, Christa Miller of Little York, IL, Doug Seaton of Little York, IL, Jason (Tawnia Mears) Seaton of Oquawka, IL, Will (Pam) Seaton of Oquawka, IL; three grandchildren, Garrett Miller of Oquawka, IL, Blake Seaton of Green Castle, MO, Samantha Seaton of Pekin, IL; and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben & Mary Seaton; step father, Robert Watts; one sister, Connie Seaton; and grandson, Christopher Seaton. A gathering of family & friends will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials can be made to the Little York Fire Dept. McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL, is in charge of the arrangements.

LITTLE YORK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO