TECUMSEH – An Omaha woman was arrested in Johnson County after a sheriff’s deputy found $1,510 in counterfeit bills in her wallet. An arrest affidavit says Kari Bass, 32, was pulled over Aug. 18 on Highway 50 after leaving the Casey’s in Tecumseh. In addition to the counterfeit bills, the affidavit says the deputy found eight credit and debit cards that did not belong to Bass.

JOHNSON COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO