Kevin Miesbach, 60, of Waverly, formerly of Tecumseh
Kevin Dean Miesbach was born to Arlo and Irma (Neemann) Miesbach on January 19, 1962 in Humboldt, Nebraska. He was baptized at Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tecumseh, Nebraska. Kevin graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1980. He furthered his education at Southeast Community College in Milford, Nebraska receiving his associates degree in electronical engineering.
