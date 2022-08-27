Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Felt 'Embarrassed' He Couldn't Help His Son Write a Resumé: 'I Never Had a Real Job'
Shaquille O'Neal recently opened up about a moment with his son that left the athlete feeling "embarrassed." While speaking with Australia's Sunrise News, the 50-year-old NBA icon said, "I am grateful, because I realize that the position I am in, in life, is a lucky position. I never had a real job in my life."
Dwyane Wade admits becoming NBA owner taught him he shouldn’t have given up money during Miami Heat Big 3 era
Dwyane Wade said in a recent interview that he now realizes that financial sacrifices he made during the Miami Heat’s magical Big 3 era didn’t really need to be made. Wade appeared on the “Point Forward” podcast and spoke about how his financial sacrifice for the team came about.
Patrick Beverley making notable move after trade to Lakers
Patrick Beverley is wasting no time after arriving for his second career stint in Los Angeles. The newly-acquired Lakers guard Beverley will be launching a podcast with Barstool Sports, founder Dave Portnoy announced on Twitter. Beverley is set to team up with Barstool personality Adam Ferrone for the podcast, which will debut this fall.
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
