Bailey York is the Purdue Extension 4-H Youth Educator in Shelby County. Bailey grew up in Greencastle, Indiana, where she was an active 10-year 4-H member. During her time in 4-H she was active in the goat barn, showing her Boer goats with her sister. She served in her junior leader club as the vice president, and completed various general projects. Bailey also went to 4-H camp and served as the Junior Director in her 10th year.

SHELBY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO