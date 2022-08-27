Read full article on original website
Prep Report: TC runs win streak to seven straight with sweep of Waldron
Triton Central volleyball dispatched of Waldron in three sets Tuesday to run its win streak to seven straight. The Tigers prevailed 26-24, 25-19, 25-14 in Fairland to improve to 9-2 this season. Waldron dropped to 4-4. Maddy Brown, Triton Central’s career kills leader, had a team-high 13 kills against the...
State-ranked Hoosier Heritage Conference foes ahead for Shelbyville
Shelbyville’s 60 points in a pair of season-opening losses is the most points the program has scored in back-to-back games since late in the 2017 season. Shelbyville continues to show upward trends for a program that has won two games over the last four seasons. The next step is to find offensive success against Hoosier Heritage Conference foes. The Golden Bears were shutout in four HHC contests last season.
Collegiate Update: Julia Sanders makes collegiate debut for IU Kokomo
Julia Sanders made her collegiate debut a successful one as Indiana University Kokomo volleyball finished 3-1 in the Amber McClure Fayerweather Memorial Tournament. Sanders, a Triton Central graduate, closed out the event with a career-high nine digs for IU Kokomo in a 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 victory over Concordia University (Michigan) Saturday at Odle Arena at Taylor University.
Tate Martz wins TQ Midget series race at Shelby County Fairgrounds
Tate Martz secured his third All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midget series feature race win Saturday night at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Shelbyville native Logan Prickett (photo, left) entertained the hometown crowd with a third-place finish while current series leader Matt Lux finished fifth. Martz (photo, right), who came...
Dorothy J. Cockerham, 81, of Shelbyville
Dorothy J. Cockerham, 81, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at MHP Medical Center in Shelbyville. She was born November 13, 1940, in Quarrier, West Virginia, the daughter of Elijah Thomas and Monnie Ethel (Carpenter) Russell. On August 13, 1975, she married her husband of 47 years, Steven Cockerham, and he survives.
JAG Indiana students in Shelby County earn more than three quarters of million dollars in scholarships
The Indiana chapter of Jobs for America’s Graduates announced that this year's graduating class earned more than $24,300,000 in scholarship money. Recipients included students from 48 Indiana counties. 20 Shelby County JAG students received over $726,000 in scholarships. “The Jobs for America’s Graduates program impacts the lives of young...
Warren "Fred" Frederick Gardner, 88, of Shelbyville
Warren “Fred” Frederick Gardner, 88, of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 10, 1933 in Rush County to Ornie Gardner and Mary Alice (Krammes) Gardner Mahin. Fred served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War Era. He was a...
Meet Shelby County's new Purdue Extension 4-H Youth Educator Bailey York
Bailey York is the Purdue Extension 4-H Youth Educator in Shelby County. Bailey grew up in Greencastle, Indiana, where she was an active 10-year 4-H member. During her time in 4-H she was active in the goat barn, showing her Boer goats with her sister. She served in her junior leader club as the vice president, and completed various general projects. Bailey also went to 4-H camp and served as the Junior Director in her 10th year.
Myrna Dee (Hendershott) Cook, 80, of Greenfield
Myrna Dee (Hendershott) Cook, 80, of Greenfield, passed away August 28, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born November 9, 1941, in Savannah, Illinois to the late Jacob and Mary (Hart) Hendershott. She is a 1960 graduate of Lawrence Central High School. Myrna was a member of...
Shelby County Farm Fest is gearing up for a day of celebrating agriculture
Shelby County Farm Fest is coming on Saturday, September 10. As part of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Celebrations, Farm Fest will be a day of activity, fun and food for the entire family. Five locations will be featured including Douglas Farms, Fischer’s, Linville Farms, Pleasant View Orchard and Smooth Stone...
