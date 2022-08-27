Geno Smith named as the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks

The quarterback competition in the Pacific Northwest has drawn to a close. Following their final preseason game, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated that veteran Geno Smith will be their starting quarterback for the season opener.

Smith and Drew Lock, acquired in the Russell Wilson trade, were the top options for the Seahawks at the position. Lock saw the bulk of the action in the Seahawks’ preseason finale, after missing their second preseason game with COVID, and did throw for a touchdown. But a trio of interceptions might have sealed his fate.

For his part, Smith had a steady, if unspectacular, preseason. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 101 yards in Seattle’s first preseason game, and then in their second, the veteran hit on 10 of 18 for 110 yards. He did not throw an interception throughout the three games, but did not throw a touchdown pass.

Still, Carroll has seen enough:

Now that Smith has won the job to start the year, the bigger question might be how long he holds onto it. For now, he will be under center in Week 1, when the Seahawks host Wilson and the Denver Broncos.