Consider This from NPR

On the side of a cream-colored building in downtown Uvalde, Texas, artists projected the image of a smiling 10-year-old girl. It was a recent Sunday evening. Kimberly and Felix Rubio watched from across the street as the memorial took shape. Their daughter, Lexi, was one of the 19 students killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School here in May. The gunman also killed two teachers.
Short Wave

EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. When I look into the night sky, I'm in awe of the stars I see lighting up our little part of the universe. But every time, I hope I'm lucky enough to catch some of them twinkling, which, in itself, is not rare because starlight gets jumbled in our atmosphere. But that's not the twinkling I'm searching for. What I want is the rare twinkling that comes from the star itself. I want to see the periodic brightening and dimming of the elusive variable star. And in 1920, these unique stars became a distance-measuring tool used to argue the Great Debate between two astronomers.
Barking 9 to 5! Dolly Parton launches 'Doggy Parton,' a pet apparel collection

Dolly Parton, who is beloved not just for her legendary country music but for her compassion and generosity, has launched a pet clothing and accessories line that she says will help support an animal rescue organization. The line, appropriately called Doggy Parton, features fringe-trimmed cowgirl dresses, rhinestone-bejeweled harnesses, gingham shirts...
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz is suing the FBI for secret files about the band

THE MONKEES: (Singing) Hey, hey, we're the Monkees. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the 1960s, The Monkees played for throngs of screaming teenagers and at least one FBI informant. We know that because a portion of the band's FBI file has been made public. The file alleges the band projected subliminal left-wing messages during shows. What else is in that redacted file? Well, the band's sole surviving member wants to find out and is not Monkee-ing (ph) around. He is suing the FBI to get the documents.
JAY-Z: (Rapping) Big pimping, baby. It's big pimping, spending G's. Feel me. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Feel me. This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. We're continuing our series of favorite music interviews from our archive with Jay-Z and Lizzo. First, we have Jay-Z, who's been incredibly successful as a rapper and an entrepreneur. We spoke in 2010 after he published his memoir, "Decoded," in which he wrote about growing up in a housing project and watching crack destroy his neighborhood. He sold drugs before finding success in the recording studio and on stage. His book also tells the stories behind 36 of his songs. He holds the record for the most No. 1 albums by a solo artist on the Billboard 200. In 2017, Jay-Z became the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His 2009 record with Alicia Keys, "Empire State Of Mind," became something of a New York anthem. He's also known as Beyonce's husband. Let's start with one of Jay-Z's signature songs, "Izzo (H.O.V.A)," from his 2001 album, "The Blueprint."
Bonnie Hunt

Bonnie Hunt has done it all and she is extremely good at what she does. She's a comedian, an actor, a TV host, a writer and a director. Her first ever part was in Rain Man, and since then she's starred in Jumanji (1995), Jerry Maguire, Cheaper By The Dozen, and a bunch of Pixar movies too. Bonnie also starred in three sitcoms in the 90s and in the early 2000s, she hosted the brilliant, underrated talk show, The Bonnie Hunt Show.
