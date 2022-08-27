ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight star Ella Ding joins British reality show Made In Chelsea for upcoming season

By Savanna Young
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

In a reality twist no one saw coming, Married At First Sight Australia's Ella Ding has been cast in the upcoming season of British series Made In Chelsea.

The announcement was made on the E4 show's Instagram page on Saturday morning.

'The sun may have set on Mallorca but there’s a new ray of sunshine coming to Chelsea this autumn,' the caption read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzMix_0hXMFgR800
Married At First Sight Australia's Ella Ding has been cast in the upcoming season of British series Made In Chelsea

Ella is currently in the UK filming for the upcoming season following her recent vacation with her former MAFS co-star Domenica Calarco.

The pair spend the summer travelling in Southern Italy, exploring coastal cities like Naples, Positano and Sicily.

It's not the first time a reality star has jumped from one hit show to another, as Stephanie Pratt joined Made In Chelsea in 2013 off the back of the iconic MTV series The Hills, which ended in 2010.

Made In Chelsea follows several young men and women in their 20s and 30s who were born into affluent families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I794u_0hXMFgR800
Ella (pictured) is currently in the UK filming for the upcoming season following her recent vacation with her former MAFS co-star Domenica Calarco
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzwA5_0hXMFgR800
Made In Chelsea follows several young men and women in their 20s and 30s who were born into affluent families

It sees the group go through various dramas while living in one of London's most exclusive areas, like Belgravia, Chelsea and Knightsbridge.

The news comes after Ella and her podcast co-host Domenica revealed they've 'struggled a lot' with their mental health since participating on MAFS.

The BFFs spoke about their issues with stress and anxiety on their podcast Sit With Us on Wednesday.

'The thing about going back to Australia is I feel guilty when I'm not working, and I feel like it's very different here [in Europe],' Domenica said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuRv3_0hXMFgR800
Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco (left) and Ella (right) recently revealed they've both struggled with their mental health since appearing on the show 

'I feel like when I'm stressed at home, the stress is a lot worse. I feel like the expectation, the comparison, is so much more intense,' she added.

'I've struggled a lot with my mental health in Australia the past few months and being here [in Europe] it's really opened my eyes.'

Domenica added that she feels a lot more laid-back in Europe, and spending the summer abroad had been good for her mental health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUbWo_0hXMFgR800
The BFFs, who are spending the summer travelling around Europe, spoke about their issues with stress and anxiety on their podcast Sit With Us on Wednesday 

Domenica also said she needs to stop 'comparing herself to others' and that she 'needs to get better at managing her own stress'.

'I think that's the one thing travel has taught me: take care of yourself more [and] stop comparing. I need to just focus on me more and I don't think I was doing that for a really long time,' she said.

Her co-host Ella added that indulging in Italian food while abroad had tested her mental health because she suffers from a binge-eating disorder.

'If I'm not strict with myself, I will lose myself and it's not good for my mental health. That's why I need to workout and exercise 'cause that's what keeps me strong-minded,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUhoE_0hXMFgR800
Domenica said she feels a lot more laid-back in Europe, and spending the summer abroad had been good for her mental health

It comes after Domenica recently revealed the bizarre treatment she uses to manage her stress and anxiety.

Speaking on her podcast, she opened up about her struggle with mental health over the years, which began in her teens.

'I've dealt with anxiety and depression since I was 16 years old,' she said. 'I've got every trick in the book.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3DVp_0hXMFgR800
Domenica recently revealed the bizarre treatment she uses to manage her stress and anxiety.

The makeup artist explained she carries Vicks VapoRub around no matter where she goes.

'For me, when I smell Vicks, it instantly calms me,' she explained. 'So Vicks is like my safety blanket.

'Look, it's odd but whatever. Everyone's got their own little thing.

'It's always in my bag. If I'm feeling a bit anxious before I get out of the car or I've got a meeting or something, I just smell my Vicks. I put some on the inside of my wrists or a little bit on my chest and it just calms my nerves.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wga6c_0hXMFgR800
The makeup artist explained she carries Vicks VapoRub around no matter where she goes, saying it 'calms my nerves' whenever she's feeling anxious

Reality Tea

Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice finally married her prince, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022, at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. As always, there was plenty of drama surrounding the wedding. Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, decided not to attend the festivities. According to […] The post Dina Manzo Shares Cryptic Quotes About “Walking Away” On Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
CELEBRITIES
