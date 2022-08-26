Read full article on original website
Notice of Public Hearing: Fillmore City 8/31/22
NOTICE is hereby given that the Fillmore City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in conjunction with the regularly scheduled planning commission meeting on September 6, 2022 at 6:40 p.m. at the Fillmore City council chambers located at 75 West Center Street, Fillmore, Utah. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment regarding a proposed Zone Change from Rural Residential Zone to Residential 2 Zone at approximately 200 West to 400 West and 600 North to 750 North. Applicant: Heber Valley Property, LLC.
Help Wanted: Building Installer 8/31/22
Metal Building Installer Position. Wage- $20-30/hr. DOE Benefits Offered. Call with questions (435) 406-6251 Email Resume- sadie@ sfcwelding.com. Drop off resume at office location 1365 Hwy 6 Delta, UT.
Help Wanted: Ash Grove 8/31/22
ASH GROVE CEMENT is hiring a Production Assistant - General (Laborer) at its Leamington Plant. Under general supervision and according to policies and procedures the Laborer performs general cleanup and material duties. This individual may assist with work using more special-ized skills under the guidance of others. Ash Grove Cement...
Job Announcement: Millard School District 8/31/22 C
Millard School District is accepting applications for the following position for the 2022-2023 school year:. The purpose of our accompanist is to accompany choir groups during school and possible travel with students for music performances. Must be able to accompany large groups and individuals. Apply online at millardk12.org – Applicant...
Help Wanted: MCSO 8/31/22 B
The Millard County Sheriff's Office is currently accepting applications for PART TIME Dispatcher. Starting pay is $17.23/hour. A job description can be requested and sent by email upon request. Apply at Millard County Sheriff's Office. www.millardsheriff.org.
Man charged after Holden damage spree
A Holden man is in jail after being tased during an altercation with Millard County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday night. Eric Neil Stephenson, 38, is being held on a third-degree felony criminal mischief, Class A misdemeanor assault on a peace officer, Class B misdemeanor interference with arresting officer and a Class C misdemeanor count of intoxication.
