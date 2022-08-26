NOTICE is hereby given that the Fillmore City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing in conjunction with the regularly scheduled planning commission meeting on September 6, 2022 at 6:40 p.m. at the Fillmore City council chambers located at 75 West Center Street, Fillmore, Utah. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment regarding a proposed Zone Change from Rural Residential Zone to Residential 2 Zone at approximately 200 West to 400 West and 600 North to 750 North. Applicant: Heber Valley Property, LLC.

FILLMORE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO