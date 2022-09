Sept. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rebounded in the first day of trading in September on Thursday as investors anticipated the release of a key August job report Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 145.99 points, or 0.46%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.3% while the Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.26% for its first five-day losing streak since February.

