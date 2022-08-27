Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online RelationshipLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent FinalistLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
WacoTrib.com
La Vega, Teague, Abbott players win Week 1 Trib fan vote
La Vega linebacker Jasen Brown won the wacotrib.com Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1, while Teague receiver Jehmel Rice claimed the Offensive Player of the Week award. Meanwhile, Abbott's Riley Sustala picked up Six-Man Player of the Week recognition. Nearly 3,000 votes were cast via fan voting...
WacoTrib.com
High School Notebook: Lorena, West to face off in playoff-level matchup
It would have been a matchup written for the big screen had Lorena met West in the state championship last year. The way the playoffs stacked up, it would have been the only situation in which the two Central Texas teams could have faced each other in the postseason. But...
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: Week 1 reactions, sleeping on Connally, Lorena-West, bucket-list sports venues
D.J. Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry get together every week to chat about high school football: • So, we’ve got a week of Central Texas football in the books. What was your biggest takeaway from Week 1? Who or what team impressed you the most? • We’ve got 13 local teams in the state poll after a week. But of the Centex teams that aren’t currently ranked, which team do you think has the potential for the deepest playoff run? • Two of those state-ranked teams we mentioned, No. 5 Lorena and No. 9 West, will meet in a Top 10 matchup Friday night. This was a matchup many local fans wanted to see last year in the state championship game, but it didn’t come to pass. How do you guys see it playing out? • Chad is headed to Ratliff Stadium in Odessa this week to cover Midway against Odessa Permian. Obviously that’s an iconic high school football destination, made famous by “Friday Night Lights.” Which got us thinking: What’s your own bucket-list sports destination? Doesn’t have to be high school football-related. Where do you most want to go?
messenger-news.com
Crockett Bulldogs Pull Off Upset Against Fourth Ranked Marlin
CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldog varsity football team pulled off an upset victory over fourth ranked Marlin Friday, Aug. 26. In an almost four hour match, the Bulldogs pulled off an expected victory at home under the new lights. Bulldogs Head Coach and Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Athletic...
WacoTrib.com
Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday
Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
KWTX
HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen
Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
WacoTrib.com
‘Perspectivism’ at Art Center Waco shows art in the eye of the beholder
For artist Jack Bowers, what one sees in art depends in large part on the viewer's perspective: the location of the viewer to the artwork, the angle of the art and what the viewer might think about what she's seeing. That's the theme of his Art Center Waco show "Perspectivism,"...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor, MCC, TSTC students see relaxed COVID-19 protocols
For thousands of college students who have returned to Waco in the last two weeks, COVID-19 protocols are less strict than the previous two years. Baylor University is not requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for the fall semester, spokesperson Lori Fogleman said in an Aug. 24 email. “However, we continue to...
allaccess.com
KKDA/Dallas 'DeDe In The Morning' Show' Looking For Its Next Star
SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS Head of Content GEORGE “GEO” COOK and #TeamDeDe are looking for a new co-host to join the "DEDE IN THE MORNING" show." The person will replace LADY JADE (NET NEWS 8/25). COOK said, "The momentum and success of "DEDE IN THE MORNING"...
KWTX
VOTE: Week 2 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 2 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup! Voting closes Thursday at 3 p.m.
WacoTrib.com
Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue
Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
Thank You, God! At Last Killeen Texas Curbside Pick-Up Is Off Suspension
For all my people living in Killeen, Texas, I am very excited to announce to you that beginning today (Monday, August 29), bulk garbage collection services will be available at total capacity again. If you’re not exactly sure what that means, let me just ask you this: Have you found...
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats
Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University’s top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.
KWTX
Massive disco party fundraiser in Central Texas a huge success
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 to assist families who have lost someone too early, held its biggest fundraiser to date over the weekend, raising more than $200,000 in net profits thanks to the generosity of Central Texans. 500 people turned out for...
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
Killeen Makes New List of Top 10 Cheapest Places To Live in Texas
The cost of living may be rising, but a new list ranks Killeen, Texas as one of the top 10 cheapest places to live in the state. A total of three cities in Central Texas made the list, including Temple and Waco. Cost of Living in Texas. Several major Texas...
KWTX
Lightning strike destroys upstairs of Belton family home
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hutton family is now left with almost nothing after yesterday’s thunderstorms. A fire started from a lightning strike, destroying most of the family’s clothes and toys. What’s now left is memories, toys and clothes, covered in ashes and surrounded by small pieces of...
You Can Drive & Shoot From Massive Real-Life Army Tanks At This Ranch In Texas
There's a huge ranch out in West Texas that offers the unique opportunity to drive and shoot from a real-life army tank. Now, if you're a World War II history buff or a fan of military weapons, this place just might interest you. DriveTanks offers non-military personnel a safe chance...
