Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
High School Notebook: Lorena, West to face off in playoff-level matchup
It would have been a matchup written for the big screen had Lorena met West in the state championship last year. The way the playoffs stacked up, it would have been the only situation in which the two Central Texas teams could have faced each other in the postseason. But...
WacoTrib.com
La Vega, Teague, Abbott players win Week 1 Trib fan vote
La Vega linebacker Jasen Brown won the wacotrib.com Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1, while Teague receiver Jehmel Rice claimed the Offensive Player of the Week award. Meanwhile, Abbott's Riley Sustala picked up Six-Man Player of the Week recognition. Nearly 3,000 votes were cast via fan voting...
WacoTrib.com
Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday
Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: Week 1 reactions, sleeping on Connally, Lorena-West, bucket-list sports venues
D.J. Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry get together every week to chat about high school football: • So, we’ve got a week of Central Texas football in the books. What was your biggest takeaway from Week 1? Who or what team impressed you the most? • We’ve got 13 local teams in the state poll after a week. But of the Centex teams that aren’t currently ranked, which team do you think has the potential for the deepest playoff run? • Two of those state-ranked teams we mentioned, No. 5 Lorena and No. 9 West, will meet in a Top 10 matchup Friday night. This was a matchup many local fans wanted to see last year in the state championship game, but it didn’t come to pass. How do you guys see it playing out? • Chad is headed to Ratliff Stadium in Odessa this week to cover Midway against Odessa Permian. Obviously that’s an iconic high school football destination, made famous by “Friday Night Lights.” Which got us thinking: What’s your own bucket-list sports destination? Doesn’t have to be high school football-related. Where do you most want to go?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Baylor, MCC, TSTC students see relaxed COVID-19 protocols
For thousands of college students who have returned to Waco in the last two weeks, COVID-19 protocols are less strict than the previous two years. Baylor University is not requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for the fall semester, spokesperson Lori Fogleman said in an Aug. 24 email. “However, we continue to...
WacoTrib.com
Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue
Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Corps of Engineers should get out of managing recreational areas of Lake Waco
Reading a recent letter to the Trib reminded me of a letter that I wrote more than 10 years ago. There had been several drownings at Airport Park at the time of my 2011 letter. I suggested the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers take advantage of low water levels, caused by the 2011 drought, to fill in exposed holes and remove dangerous debris from the edges of the lake. I believe such activity is central to the original mission of the Corps.
WacoTrib.com
‘Perspectivism’ at Art Center Waco shows art in the eye of the beholder
For artist Jack Bowers, what one sees in art depends in large part on the viewer's perspective: the location of the viewer to the artwork, the angle of the art and what the viewer might think about what she's seeing. That's the theme of his Art Center Waco show "Perspectivism,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
More arrests likely in case of Waco woman presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County sheriff says
Coryell County authorities anticipate more arrests in the case of a Waco woman missing and presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said. Deputies arrested two Gatesville residents Aug. 23 and on charges related to the presumed death of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco, according to a statement from Williams on Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
Waco drive-by shooting in May leads to teen's arrest
Waco police arrested a teenager last week in a series of shootings that happened the evening of May 28 in residential areas off Bosque Boulevard. Bobby Denard Montgomery, 18, fired shots that hit two houses and a vehicle, according to arrest affidavits. At about 5:15 p.m. May 28, Montgomery shot...
WacoTrib.com
Franklin overpass at New Road gets green light for state's 2026 plans
A long-discussed Franklin Avenue overpass at New Road is a step closer to becoming a reality, though it likely remains years away. The $36.4 million project to overhaul the busy intersection and do away with separate service roads along Franklin Avenue between Highway 84 and Cheddar’s Drive has a projected 2026 start date after making it into this year’s Texas Department of Transportation Unified Transportation Plan. The statewide plan includes a decade worth of road projects estimated at a total of $85 billion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
New TIF board to vote on $19.2 million request for Floyd Casey project
The firm seeking to redevelop the former Floyd Casey Stadium on Tuesday will ask the board of the city of Waco's newest tax reinvestment zone for $19.2 million to support a $100 million project with 240 homes connected by boulevards, walking trails, alleys and green spaces. Turner Brothers will request...
Comments / 0