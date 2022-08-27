D.J. Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry get together every week to chat about high school football: • So, we’ve got a week of Central Texas football in the books. What was your biggest takeaway from Week 1? Who or what team impressed you the most? • We’ve got 13 local teams in the state poll after a week. But of the Centex teams that aren’t currently ranked, which team do you think has the potential for the deepest playoff run? • Two of those state-ranked teams we mentioned, No. 5 Lorena and No. 9 West, will meet in a Top 10 matchup Friday night. This was a matchup many local fans wanted to see last year in the state championship game, but it didn’t come to pass. How do you guys see it playing out? • Chad is headed to Ratliff Stadium in Odessa this week to cover Midway against Odessa Permian. Obviously that’s an iconic high school football destination, made famous by “Friday Night Lights.” Which got us thinking: What’s your own bucket-list sports destination? Doesn’t have to be high school football-related. Where do you most want to go?

WACO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO