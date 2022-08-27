The Los Alamos Creative District will be producing the annual Los Alamos Rocky Horror Picture Show again this Fall. We are looking for shadow cast actors, background dancers, and backstage help. Auditions will be on Wednesday Aug. 31 and Thursday Sept. 1 from 7:30-9:30pm at En Pointe School of Dance located at 3801 Arkansas Ave Suite E in Los Alamos. You must be at least 18 years old to audition. Just drop by and be prepared to dance the “Time Warp” and lip sync one song by your preferred character if you are auditioning for a major role, we will provide the music. Rehearsals will be 1-2 times per week, in the evenings or on weekends in Los Alamos, until the show. The shows will be Oct 28, 29, 31, & Nov 5.

