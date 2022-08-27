Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Prosecutors Are Awaiting Forensics in the Alec Baldwin ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Trails Deserve A Higher Standard
I enjoyed Stephanie Nakhleh’s excellent letter on maintaining our trail systems and I wanted to echo her sentiments about the current state of things. As the President of the Tuff Riders Mountain Bike club, I’ve been involved in trail maintenance in Los Alamos and also in the surrounding National Forest for a little more than 10 years, and our club has been building and maintaining trails since long before I was a member. Everything changed for us in 2020 when much smaller volunteer turnouts collided with COVID regulations for volunteer programs. It has been a long time coming – it’s always been difficult to convince people to give up a free weekend to fix a trail that is in many ways beyond our ability to repair.
losalamosreporter.com
Boese Brothers ‘Octobeerfest’ Planned For Sept. 23-24
Rise and stein! It’s almost Oktoberfest time. Join Boese Brothers Brew Pub Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24 for their annual ‘Oktobeerfest’. The fun goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with live music, food trucks, and of course, beer! Boese Brothers is located at145 Central Park Square in Los Alamos. For tickets go to https://www.boesebrothersbrewery.com/
Daily Lobo
Pink Rhino owner helps keep Albuquerque unique
The Pink Rhino and Red Velvet Underground offers a unique thrifting experience in a basement location on Central Avenue in the Nob Hill area of Albuquerque. The store, while upon first glance looks quaint, is in fact a sprawling shop with hundreds of clothing items and many art pieces both curated and crafted by owner Dori Martain, a longtime creative, entrepreneur and Renaissance woman of punk.
losalamosreporter.com
Use New Mexico Outdoor Pass From The Nature Center To Visit Los Luceros Historic Site Sunday
Be sure to grab your New Mexico Outdoor Pass from the nature center and head to Los Luceros Historic site this Sunday for a day of insect-filled fun! Photo Courtesy PEEC. Created by Pajarito Environmental Education Center and Los Luceros Historic Site, the New Mexico Outdoor Pass (NMOP) is a FREE booklet included with FREE community events for families where everyone gets rewarded for spending time outside. Participate in this activity and get a stamp for your New Mexico Outdoor Pass booklet. Fill your book with stamps and you’ll be rewarded with prizes!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
losalamosreporter.com
Let’s Do The Time Warp…. Again!
The Los Alamos Creative District will be producing the annual Los Alamos Rocky Horror Picture Show again this Fall. We are looking for shadow cast actors, background dancers, and backstage help. Auditions will be on Wednesday Aug. 31 and Thursday Sept. 1 from 7:30-9:30pm at En Pointe School of Dance located at 3801 Arkansas Ave Suite E in Los Alamos. You must be at least 18 years old to audition. Just drop by and be prepared to dance the “Time Warp” and lip sync one song by your preferred character if you are auditioning for a major role, we will provide the music. Rehearsals will be 1-2 times per week, in the evenings or on weekends in Los Alamos, until the show. The shows will be Oct 28, 29, 31, & Nov 5.
Santa Fe to clear unsheltered camps across the city
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is reversing course on its policy for clearing homeless and unsheltered encampments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city “deprioritized” removing encampments, but officials say they’re now going back to removing camps. “It’s imperative that we find real solutions to unsheltered camping,” Kyra Ochoa, the director of […]
losalamosreporter.com
‘Facing It Together Series: The Sculpture & Photography Of Jack Bordick’ Opens Sept. 8 At Step Up Gallery
Step Up Gallery at Mesa Public Library is proud to announce its next exhibit: Facing It Together Series: The Sculpture and Photography of Jack Bordnick which runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 4, 2022. The public is invited to an opening reception on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 5:30–7 p.m.
losalamosreporter.com
77 School Backpacks Delivered For Refugee And Asylee Students – Thank You Los Alamos!
Mohammed Monir, Lutheran Family Services head of education programs, and Kate Massengale, Interfaith Los Alamos volunteer coordinator, prepare to unload school backpacks just arrived from Los Alamos. Courtesy photo. Lutheran Family Services, Albuquerque. Courtesy photo. Farid Sharifi, director of LFS, right, and Mohammad Munir, head of education programs, stand in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
losalamosreporter.com
Community Iris Swap Is Saturday At Unitarian Church Of Los Alamos
The community is invited to an Iris Swap from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on the patio at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos, 1738, N. Sage St. Mask are optional. Everyone must sign in with contact information. Now that the irises have finished blooming and have...
Clue: It’s not just a game anymore
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was Ms. Scarlet, in the library, with the revolver. No, it was Professor Plumb, with the lead pipe, in the billiard room. Or was it Mrs. White with the noose in the hallway? You can be part of the timeless mystery and fun of the board game ‘Clue’ in an all-new […]
Hyperallergic
A New Mexico Arts Festival Goes Full Immersive
ALBUQUERQUE — It may not be surprising that an organization that’s in the business of presenting leading-edge technologies has been able to quickly pivot during the current pandemic. That’s not to say that everything has been seamless over the last two-plus years for The Paseo Project, the nonprofit entity that curates and presents The Paseo, a site-specific, high-tech, experiential festival that impresses with projections, installations, and performance in Taos, New Mexico.
Santa Fe Reporter
Let There Be Less Light
The City of Santa Fe’s recent streetlight conversion project left some stargazers and night-drivers with more knowledge about kelvins and kilowatt hours than a layman might want to have. It brought up considerations of safety, energy efficiency and how best to preserve a dark night sky. Last October, city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
losalamosreporter.com
Indoor Dining To Resume At Senior Centers Thursday, Sept. 1
One of the last larger gatherings at Betty Ehart Senior Center was in December. On Thursday, the centers will try again with a few safety precautions and reservations allowed in advance for 2-4 diners. Photo Courtesy LARSO. Executive Director. LARSO. The Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization will attempt in-door...
Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the highly successful exhibit of Beyond Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo the influential Mexican artist is getting similar treatment at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District. It’s a lot like the recent Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit with full room-sized projections. Except this exhibit does not focus on the artist’s work itself, […]
Dozens of artists featured in Corrales Art Studio Tour
CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The 24th annual Corrales Art Studio Tour took over the village this weekend. It features more than 80 artists showing off their work in four galleries. From watercolors to oils, even photography and prints, there was art to satisfy anyone’s taste. The art studio tour also included other venues showing off the […]
mountainliving.com
Ernest Thompson Handcrafts Fine Furnishings and Cabinetry for Over 50 Years
For nearly five decades, the builders at Ernest Thompson have made handcrafted furnishings using time-tested techniques, such as mortise-and-tenon joinery and French dovetailed drawers, carving and chiseling by hand rather than relying exclusively on the sort of machines often employed today. The attention to detail—and the gorgeous, often-ornate designs—inspired municipal...
Puppy adoption event set for Saturday in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thinking about getting a new puppy? Española Humane is reducing adoption fees this weekend for its Puppy Palooza event. The agency will have more than 50 puppies available for adoption Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe PetCo. Española Humane said its recent kitten fiesta found homes for […]
momcollective.com
Guide to the New Mexico State Fair for Families | September 8-18
Nothing makes me feel quite so nostalgic and full of that good ol’ fashioned New Mexico pride like a day at the New Mexico State Fair. It’s farm animals, fry bread, amazing local art, rodeos, concerts, cultural celebrations, silly fun, thrill rides, and so much more. It really is a celebration of our beautiful, diverse state, and it has been since 1938!
losalamosreporter.com
Historical Society Lecture Series Kicks Off Sept. 13 With Alan B. Carr Talk On The British Mission To Los Alamos
Los Alamos National Laboratory senior historian Alan Carr pictured at the Trinity West 10,000 yard bunker. Photo Courtesy LAHS. Alan B. Carr, Senior Historian and Program Manager for Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), will kick of Los Alamos Historical Society’s (LAHS) 2022-23 Lecture Series Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. in Fuller Lodge speaking on “The British Mission to Los Alamos.”
Check out Old Man Gloom ahead of this year’s Zozobra burning
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While there is still a week away from the burning of Zozobra but Zozofest is now underway. At Zozofest people can get a first look at Old Man Gloom before he travels to Fort Marcy Park. It’s all happening on the western end of Santa Fe Place Mall. This year, the Zozobra […]
