4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield
Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lima News
Three Lima Senior football players suspended
LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Liberty Township Lakota East blanks Loveland
Liberty Township Lakota East's defense kept Loveland under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision for an Ohio boys soccer victory on August 30. Liberty Township Lakota East drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Loveland after the first half.
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame QB, responds to large spread entering Ohio State game
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner addressed being the heavy underdog heading into the Week 1 matchup against Ohio State. Notre Dame will have a chip on its shoulder for the game because of the odds and Buchner embraced that role. Not too many people are picking Notre Dame to win the game and Buchner understood that.
Golf Digest
At the 'Dye Original' golf course in Ohio, there are vivid and poignant memories at every turn
URBANA, Ohio — P.B. Dye has a home in the Dominican Republic along the renowned Teeth of the Dog golf course that his late parents, Pete and Alice Dye, designed in the early 1970s. And yet he finds paradise on the outskirts of this modest-sized rural town about 50 miles west of Columbus.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
earnthenecklace.com
Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?
Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
dayton.com
Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74
(UPDATED AUG. 31) - A viewing will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn for Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano in Fairborn. He died on Monday. The funeral will take place at 10:30...
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
allaccess.com
WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit
NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
dayton.com
Springfield diner moving to new location
A Springfield diner will be moving to a new location later this year after outgrowing its current location. Mundy’s Diner, currently at 920 Selma Road, will be moving into a new building within the next six to eight months. Owner Tammy Mundy said her business outgrew her current building,...
Indian Lake State Park reach 75% open boating waters following invasive weeds
Workers have been clearing invasive weeds since the middle of April. So far they have cleaned 61,000 cubic yards of the lake this year, which means that 75% of the water is open to boating now. Crews use different machines to cut and collect the vegetation and take it to disposal sites, and continue to work to clean the lake up this week.
thepostathens.com
Morgan Wallen cancels Oct. 13 show at Flannagan’s Dublin
Morgan Wallen fans in the Columbus, OH region have been at crossroads ever since the country artist sold out the Flannagan’s Dublin venue in just seconds. Wallen was set to play at the tavern-styled concert venue on Oct. 13 of this year where 4,000 attendees were expected to come out and support.
wyso.org
Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali
Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined
Faculty, staff, and students are OSU’s greatest assets. But the university’s leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson’s incessant personal identification and embrace of “My Fellow Buckeyes” or “Born to be a Buckeye.” They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
Car crashes into house in Clark County
SOUTH VIENNA — Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Clark County Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a truck fully into a house in the 12000 block of East National Road around 6:20 p.m., according to initial reports. Video from the scene...
Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison
A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
