Justice: Pure Watercraft to build electric boats in Brooke County
CHARLESTON — Electricity was in the air Wednesday as a new electric motor manufacturer announced it would call West Virginia home. Andrew Rebele, president and CEO of Seattle-based Pure Watercraft, announced Wednesday afternoon his company will build a manufacturing plant in Brooke County. Rebele made the announcement at the...
COVID-19 claims nine more lives in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Another nine deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday morning. The count was 7,286 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in 2020 in West Virginia. Wednesday’s announcement included...
Former West Virginia School Board president Miller Hall resigns
CHARLESTON — Miller Hall, the former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, has resigned as a member of the board, making him the fourth senior education official to step down or transfer this month. “Throughout my 47-year career in education, my focus was always on children and...
Ohio acknowledges Washington State Community College campus safety efforts
MARIETTA — For nearly seven years, Washington State Community College has been actively involved in the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s initiative, Changing Campus Culture. This state-wide effort is focused on ending sexual violence on Ohio college and university campuses. Recently, higher education Chancellor Randy Gardner informed Washington...
Flexibility: Be quick in adopting helpful change
As we are learning over and over while this pandemic drags on and evolves, some of what changed in the early days may have been more positive than we at first understood. Among those positives was the possibility of telehealth usage for West Virginia Medicaid recipients. Now, West Virginia University researchers are working on whether continuing those services would be beneficial to residents in the long run.
Roundtable tackles U.S. healthcare
A grassroots proposal to improve America’s healthcare system came to Marietta on Tuesday, coordinated by the Ohio chapter of Americans for Prosperity and supported by U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio. About a dozen people involved in Marietta’s community and business affairs attended a panel presentation and a question and...
Morrisey reps to visit Mid-Ohio Valley to address consumer issues
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Mid-Ohio Valley residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in...
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
Traffic Safety: Fatal accident statistics show need for change
Another year, another study in which West Virginia is noted as being an unusually dangerous place for drivers. This time, the Mountain State ranked 7th most dangerous, in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data compiled by Agruss Law Firm. The study was looking for the highest percentage of driver deaths compared with the state’s population.
