Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are a fan of westerns, listen up, because one group is taking Texoma 137 years back in time. The North Texas Gunslingers are a Wild West reenactment group based out of Iowa Park. Their goal is to give back to the community by keeping Texas history alive.
Celebrate Lawton’s Mattie Beal with Birthday Tea
If you have never had the opportunity to visit the historic Mattie Beal Home, you are missing out on a huge part of Lawton's history. The Lawton Heritage Association invites you to celebrate the 143rd birthday of Mattie Beal Payne by being their honored guest for an Afternoon Tea from 1:00 through 3:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy eating by candlelight and listening to soothing piano music. You will have table side service and will be served various fruits, hand-crafted sandwiches, scones, cookies, homemade jam, cream, and tea. Bring your friends and family Saturday, September 10th to the Historic Mattie Beal Home, 1008 S.W. 5th Street, Lawton.
United Family raises $500K for nonprofits
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family and its vendor partners have raised $500,000 for 27 nonprofit organizations. It was done through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic Golf Tournament. Checks were presented Sunday night. The company president said the event is a cornerstone of charitable giving done with...
Friends, family gather to remember Barbara Curry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Community members celebrated the life of Barbara Curry on Sunday evening. “We’re gonna miss her, but we know that her spirit is going to be with us in everything that we do in this community,” event organizer Beto Divino said. Friends of Curry reflected...
Eskimo Hut on Southwest Parkway closed
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fixture at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway closed its doors Monday. Eskimo Hut located at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway posted on Facebook Monday that it has closed its doors after almost 20 years. In the comments section, the business posted that they had sold the […]
WF restaurant helps those in need
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
Sad Day in Wichita Falls, Eskimo Hut Announces They’re Closing
We need to pour one out for Eskimo memories today. Eskimo Hut is one of those things that fascinated me upon moving to Texas back in the day. You mean to tell me I can run through a drive thru, get an alcoholic drink made fresh, and just drive off? No joke, my mom makes me go here every time she visits me in Wichita Falls. Sadly, what I believe is the more popular location will be closing down.
Is the homeless population growing in Wichita Falls?
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, as of 2020, more than 27,000 Texans were experiencing homelessness on any given day, and right here in Wichita Falls, those numbers seem to be steadily rising. Executive Director for Wichita Falls Faith Mission Steve Sparks said these numbers could be a […]
City of Wichita Falls releases Labor Day trash schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City of Wichita Falls offices will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5, and the trash schedule will be adjusted as follows:. Normal Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, Sept. 6. Normal Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Sept. 7. There...
City of Lawton offices to close for Labor Day observation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Labor Day Holiday is only a week away, and several City of Lawton offices and facilities will be closed as they observe the holiday Monday. The Lawton Public Library will be closed for Labor Day on Saturday, September 3rd. Residents living in Solid Waste Collection...
BBB warns of sports streaming scams
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the high school football season starts back up, the Better Business Bureau warned Monday of sports streaming scams. COVID restrictions caused many schools to begin streaming their football, baseball and other games online. Scams reportedly followed this move. BBB officials said the scam works...
Another clothing store prepares to leave Sikes Senter Mall
A budget clothing store is leaving Sikes Senter Mall this September.
Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was another great bike race in Wichita Falls on Saturday, as Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 kicked off with cyclists from around the country!. Check out the galleries below for your News Channel 6 team’s interviews, live coverage, and pictures from this year’s event!
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
Storm chances continue Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 95 with a 30% chance for storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 72 with a few storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with a 20% chance of isolated storms. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 73 with isolated storms.
Another One Bites the Dust, ANOTHER Store is Leaving Sikes Senter Mall
Looks like things are going from bad to worse at Sikes Senter Mall right now. Back in July, one of the original mall stores, Dillards closed it's locations. What sucks is that these are anchor stores and Dillards took up two spots in the mall. That is going to be a major hole in the mall. Sadly, another store is announcing they will be leaving as well.
Body found on 9th Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a body found on 9th Street in Wichita Falls. Sgt. Maloney of the WFPD was on the scene and told our crews the body was discovered by someone walking in the area who smelled something coming from some bushes. Police...
Mom gets 5 years for leaving her infant daughter in scalding water
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TCD) -- A 35-year-old woman was sentenced to five years in prison last week for reportedly leaving her young daughter in scalding water, causing burns across her body. Wichita County records indicate Jessica Brashear pleaded guilty to injury to a child and was given the sentence Aug....
Storms are anticipated Monday afternoon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 96 with a 40% chance of storms. A few of the storms this afternoon may become severe. Hail and high winds would be the threats we would be keeping an eye out for. Monday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies.
Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
