Read full article on original website
Related
No matter how unconventional, children thrive in a loving family
It was love, rather than duty, that took a good friend of mine to a funeral last week. But it was the kind of love that can be hard to explain. She hadn’t lost a blood relative, or a friend. Instead, the funeral was for the first wife of my friend’s much-married father, a woman for whom – unlike a cousin or a sibling or even a step-parent – there isn’t an official word. But still, she was family, the beloved mother of my friend’s equally beloved older half-sisters, a fixture in all of their long-interwoven lives, even though they had never all lived together under one roof. As always in grief, it isn’t only love for the deceased that brings us together, but love for the living and bereaved.
macaronikid.com
Fall into Fun for Kids
Gear up for a fall filled with fun new learning opportunities when you sign up for Kids@Heartland classes at Heartland Community College. Explore, expand and experience new interests with professionally-led educational adventures for Grades K-8. If you are pumped to investigate the world around you, here are some classes that...
KIDS・
macaronikid.com
Toddlers Needed to be Research Assistants at Virginia Tech
Looking for something fun to do with your toddlers? Bring your child to the Children’s Emotions Lab on the Virginia Tech campus to be research assistants! We are looking for primary caregivers to bring their 30-36 month-old toddlers in for a 45 minute lab visit on child play. Children can play with toys for 15 minutes, choose some prizes to take home, and then play some more! Visits can be scheduled during the week or on weekends, during the day or in the evenings. Caregivers will be asked to complete questionnaires during this visit.
macaronikid.com
5 Things To Do With Kids Aug. 31-Sept. 7
Looking for family fun this week? We have ideas for you! Here are five fun things to celebrate Aug. 31-Sept. 7 with kids:. 1. Send the kids to school after a great breakfast. Get the kids ready to learn at school by feeding them a nutritious breakfast. No better time to start than September, which is Better Breakfast Month. Need ideas? Check out these four nutritious, easy, and delicious breakfast ideas. Sept. 1-30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
macaronikid.com
September Fun at Keystone Kidspace
Check out all the fun and educational classes happening at Keystone Kidspace this September!. Join us for this special opportunity to experience Keystone Kidspace's indoor pumptrack! Sign up by the hour, limit of 20 riders per hour. No instruction will be provided, experienced riders preferred. Open to all ages from 6+. Helmets are required.
KIDS・
Comments / 0