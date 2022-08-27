Read full article on original website
WITN
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
WITN
‘They want to see ECU Athletics propel forward’: Clark family invests $2 million
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Clark family, a family well known to the East Carolina University sports world, has invested $2 million into ECU Athletics as a way to advance the opportunities for athletic success for the 450 student-athletes at the university. The donation, which was made to support the...
WITN
New faces hoping to make special moments for ECU’s special teams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU-N.C. State a day closer. ECU lost returner Tyler Snead and punter Jonn Young this year. It left major holes in the Pirates special teams. The next men up solidified on Tuesday with the announcement of the depth chart. “I have gotten faster,” says ECU running...
WITN
Pitt County
With his kids in school, one Pitt County parent is eager to use his newfound spare time to get back on track with his normal work routine. Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:03 PM UTC. |. By WITN Web Team. Pitt County Schools,...
WITN
Pet of the Week: Mavi
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for August 31 is Mavi. The pup is sweet and loves to give kisses. He is also super social and prefers to be around other dogs and lots of other people. His foster family says he does great in a...
WITN
Goldsboro building catches fire over weekend
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation has yet to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building over the weekend in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 312 West Holly Street on Sunday just after 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found...
WITN
Associate degree at BCCC can guarantee admission to University of Mount Olive
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Students who complete an associate degree at Beaufort County Community College will be guaranteed admission to the University of Mount Olive. BCCC says the University of Mount Olive will grant BCCC graduates with the Associate in Applied Science in Agribusiness Technology 60 hours of credit toward a Bachelor of Arts in Agribusiness at the university as part of its UMO Promise program.
WITN
Rogers makes Public Address Announcer debut at Little League Baseball World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Scott Rogers wears many hats. From his work broadcasting the ECU baseball games, to public address announcing, to public relations work for Little League in town, he is almost always around the diamond. It’s how he got the chance to be part of the...
WITN
Budweiser Clydesdales visiting Washington today
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in downtown Washington Wednesday for a parade. The parade will go down Main Street from 5-7 p.m. More information can be seen on the flier below. The Budweiser Clydesdales are a group of horses used for commercials and promotions. WITN’s Jaylen...
WITN
Emergency response coordinators explain how to be prepared for hurricanes
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many people in Eastern Carolina know it’s important to have a kit ready in case of a hurricane, but they’re not the only ones who have to prepare. Health officials spend countless hours saving lives when neighborhoods and communities are destroyed. WITN talked to...
WITN
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
WITN
Pitt County Social Services to host job fair
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
WITN
Wilson police report missing man last seen Monday
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Department is trying to find a missing man. Police say Albert Jones III, 23, was last seen on Monday between 8-9 p.m. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. WITN is told that Jones was last seen...
WITN
Princeville enlarged charter to hang in newly renovated town hall
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An enlarged version of Princeville’s charter will be installed Monday at their new town hall. Princeville is the oldest town in the United States chartered by African Americans. Starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab will install an enlarged...
WITN
GUC launching outage text notification system
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities is preparing to launch a text notification system that will inform customers about power outages around the clock. According to the company, the messages will include an initial alert soon after the system indicates an outage that affects the customer, a link to the outage map and estimated restoration time, a follow-up alert when crews have arrived to the affected service area, and a final message indicating that power has been restored.
WITN
Pitt County DSS hosts job fair
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Social Services hosted the Supporting Training and Employing Parents Program (STEPP) job fair Tuesday. The event, which took place at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center, provided custodial and non-custodial parents with the opportunity to meet with employers hiring in industries like factory, industrial, and customer and food services.
WITN
POLICE: Man charged with murder following Pitt County homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One man is dead and another is behind bars after he was charged with murder Sunday. Last Friday around 11:34 a.m. deputies went out to Van Ness Avenue at the intersection of Lombard Avenue off of Old River Road in Belvoir because they got a call that someone was shot.
WITN
Parents drop kids off at school for new semester
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The start of the school year gives students the chance to learn and parents the opportunity to rest or do things they’ve been meaning to do. For many parents, parenting is a full-time job, leaving little room for personal projects, errands, and even work.
WITN
Task force raises awareness for International Overdose Awareness Day
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Counties across Eastern Carolina are raising awareness of efforts to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in North Carolina on International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the Overdose Awareness Day website, observances of the day began in 2001 in Melbourne, Australia. The day has since been...
WITN
VETS: Help us name ‘sweet’ puppy recovering from shooting
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office’s animal protective services department is asking the public to help it name a puppy that was shot outside of New Bern. Craven County Animal Protective Services says two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a...
