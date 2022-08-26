Booking Photos and Report Released: Youth Violence Strike Force Recover Three Firearms and Arrest Three Males

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
6 Free "Author Talk" Book Events on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Pass Cisco SCOR 350-701 Exam in BostonMack JohnBoston, MA
Disrupt: The Massachusetts' AnarchopunksTyler Mc.Lynn, MA
Related
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Repeat Gun Offender and Career Criminal In Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
hyannisnews.com
ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING DEADLY POISON IN THE MID-CAPE!
Sandwich Male Arrested for Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Fentanyl. [Barnstable PD Media Statement] Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified [31-year-old] Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Randolph Man After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Mattapan
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 6:25 PM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest of Kurvan Vidal, 27, of Boston, in the area of 217 Columbia Road in Dorchester. Officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Separate Boston Shootings
One person is dead and two others are injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said shortly before 11:30 p.m. that the victim in a shooting on Dale Street in Roxbury had died. In Dorchester, a victim also suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot...
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
liveboston617.org
Youth Violence Strike Force Makes On-Site Arrest of Known Gang Member in Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury
At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
RELATED PEOPLE
Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Worcester County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts couple drive into barricades at MSP barracks to avoid alleged carjacking
“On Monday, August 22nd, a male and a female busted into the lobby of the SP South Boston barracks after crashing their Mercedes SUV into the vehicle barricades in front of the barracks. The victims frantically reported two suspects had held them at gunpoint in their vehicle. They intentionally crashed...
Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
liveboston617.org
Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested by Gang Unit Yet Again for Another Illegal Gun
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Three men arrested in large-scale Glocester marijuana discovery
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Three men were arrested in a large-scale marijuana discovery on Monday, Glocester police said. Police and members of the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency said they seized 856 marijuana plants, about $4,000, and about 40 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana from a house on Blackinton Drive.
Shawn McClinton sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison for raping woman inside Dorchester McDonald’s bathroom in 2018
A man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for raping a woman in a McDonald’s bathroom, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday. Shawn McClinton, 41, was convicted last week of aggravated rape, kidnapping and assault and battery for the 2018 incident. McClinton, who represented himself in the case, had requested four to five years in prison, which Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders denied.
Block Island ferry fight suspect among 2 arrested in Pawtucket
Two suspects, including a man who had been previously arrested after a brawl on the Block Island Ferry earlier this month, were apprehended in Pawtucket last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle.
Framingham Police Arrest Rowdy Restaurant Patron on Drug & Other Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man early Saturday morning, August 27. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico on Route 126 in downtown Framingham around 1:30 a.m. Police arrested just before 2 a.m. was Erick Rodas, 27, of 176 Irving Street in Framingham. “Rodas was asked to leave...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
informnny.com
Sketches of suspect released in 1982 disappearance of Massachusetts teen
FLORIDA, Mass. (WWLP) – Police released sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of a woman who was last seen working at a store along Route 2 in Florida. Eighteen-year-old Lynn Burdick has been missing for over 40 years. She was last seen working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store on April 17, 1982, when she disappeared between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
whdh.com
Dorchester shooting victim identified
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim of a Saturday shooting in Dorchester has been identified by Boston Police. The victim, Derrell Russell, 33, of Brighton, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on August 27 in the area of 970 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. He was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.
Man accused of robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan in Malden to face judge
MALDEN, Mass. — A man accused of robbing a woman of her purse, and then stabbing and biting a delivery driver who rushed to help the victim, is slated to face a judge Tuesday. Jayson Seay, 26, of Peabody, is expected to be arraigned in Malden District Court on...
35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering
WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
Comments / 0