Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Coordinators, defensive tackle focal points for Fort White vs. Newberry.
FORT WHITE — Even though he wasn’t on the visiting sideline at that point, Lee Dorsett knows the recent history of his team against Newberry. He’s also reminded, in looking at the opposing coaching…
Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Columbia searching for better blocking from O-line in matchup with Union County
Buchholz gave teams the blueprint for beating Columbia. Rush three and drop eight into coverage. Prove the Tigers can beat it. Columbia’s offensive line couldn’t last week. The unit to block a…
Lake City Reporter
PREP SPORTS: Suwannee pauses all contests with Columbia indefinitely due to safety concerns
A local sports rivalry has been benched — at least temporarily. After Columbia High and Suwannee High met in a Preseason Classic football game at Langford Stadium on Aug. 19, Suwannee County School…
CBS Sports
College football games, Week 1: Utah aims to make statement as favorite vs. Florida in The Swamp
None of this is exactly new for Utah. It's been more than 13 years since the Utes beat then-No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Utah has played in three of the last four Pac-12 Championship Games, finally breaking through last season for its first Pac-12 title. In what might...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
Lake City Reporter
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Napier has Florida prepared, confident for daunting opener
GAINESVILLE — Billy Napier says his wife was “burning me up” over the weekend with questions about Florida’s most daunting season opener in school history. Napier, thankfully, had all the answers…
denisesanger.com
Why You Need To Visit Suwannee County Florida
Sometimes we get so focused on planning on the next vacation destination that we often overlook the beauty right in our backyard. For me this is Live Oak located in beautiful Suwannee County, Florida. Live Oak Florida was established prior to 1861 and is the County Seat of Suwannee County....
Lake City Reporter
Sewing up Eagle Scout: Pillow project has Beichner on verge of history
A Columbia County teen has an Eagle Scout rank all but sewn up. When Skylar Beichner walked into the local Guardian ad Litem office Monday morning with bags of pillows for children in foster care,…
Daily News
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
WCTV
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
News4Jax.com
Bradford Middle School classes canceled Tuesday, Wednesday due to storm damage
Classes at Bradford Middle School will be canceled Tuesday and Wednesday due to water that entered the main building during a storm Sunday night, the school district said Monday. The Bradford County School District said classes will resume Thursday at the school on North Orange Street in Starke. All other...
QSR magazine
The Human Bean Opening in Lake City, Florida, in October
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 4506 SW Heritage Oaks Circle, Lake City beginning Wednesday, October 5. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
Fee that covers neighborhood pool could go up for Clay County homeowners; residents say pool gate has been locked for years
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Homeowners in a new Clay County neighborhood say for years they've been paying hundreds for amenities they don't have access to and now they could be paying even more. Half a dozen neighbors at Wilford Preserve turned to First Coast News for answers after learning...
