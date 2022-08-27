ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort White, FL

Fort White, FL
Taylor County, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Report: Flooding at O’Leno State Park

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A water management district is warning people who live on the Santa Fe river about flood risks and anglers from Florida Gateway College are competing in a national competition. It’s all part of this week’s Columbia County Report. O’Leno State Park Flooding.
LAKE CITY, FL
denisesanger.com

Why You Need To Visit Suwannee County Florida

Sometimes we get so focused on planning on the next vacation destination that we often overlook the beauty right in our backyard. For me this is Live Oak located in beautiful Suwannee County, Florida. Live Oak Florida was established prior to 1861 and is the County Seat of Suwannee County....
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
#Linus School Sports
Daily News

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County

Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
QSR magazine

The Human Bean Opening in Lake City, Florida, in October

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 4506 SW Heritage Oaks Circle, Lake City beginning Wednesday, October 5. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
LAKE CITY, FL
