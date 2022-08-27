Read full article on original website
Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Coordinators, defensive tackle focal points for Fort White vs. Newberry.
FORT WHITE — Even though he wasn’t on the visiting sideline at that point, Lee Dorsett knows the recent history of his team against Newberry. He’s also reminded, in looking at the opposing coaching…
Lake City Reporter
PREP SPORTS: Suwannee pauses all contests with Columbia indefinitely due to safety concerns
A local sports rivalry has been benched — at least temporarily. After Columbia High and Suwannee High met in a Preseason Classic football game at Langford Stadium on Aug. 19, Suwannee County School…
Lake City Reporter
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Napier has Florida prepared, confident for daunting opener
GAINESVILLE — Billy Napier says his wife was “burning me up” over the weekend with questions about Florida’s most daunting season opener in school history. Napier, thankfully, had all the answers…
