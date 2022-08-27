Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Archbold's win over Wauseon
Archbold played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Wauseon in Ohio girls soccer on August 30. Last season, Wauseon and Archbold faced off on September 16, 2021 at Wauseon High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lima News
Three Lima Senior football players suspended
LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield
Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Campbell and Spivey to wed
FORT LORAMIE — Alyssa Ann Campbell, of Fort Loramie, and Anthony Ray Spivey, of Swanton, announce their plans to wed on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Barn at Walnut Creek in Findlay. The bride-to-be is the daughter of John A. and Toni Campbell, of Fort Loramie. She is a...
richlandsource.com
Shoe Sensation coming to Bucyrus on Oct. 1
BUCYRUS -- National footware retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on Oct. 1. The 6,000-square-foot store will be located at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center located at 131 S. Stetzer Rd. and will be hiring up to 10 new employees.
WANE-TV
Man crashes into school bus near Lima, Ohio
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that took place just outside of Lima, Ohio Wednesday morning at the intersection of Bible Road and Sugar Street. William Decker, 28, was driving eastbound on Bible Road...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
Van Wert kicks off county fair
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair may have just wrapped up but a neighboring county kicked off their fair today!. Tuesday was opening day for the Van Wert County Fair which will run through Labor Day on Monday. We are told fairgoers can expect all of the typical fair food favorites and entertainment, along with the fair staples like harness racing and the demolition derby. There will also be a great line-up of gospel music on the pavilion such as the Booth Brothers and well-known artist Rhett Walker among local Christian bands. The big ticket concert at the fair will be "Girl Named Tom" set to perform on the grandstand Saturday night.
Labor Day Weekend: Things to do in the Miami Valley
Here's a list of events and activities happening in the Miami Valley.
EHD-positive deer confirmed in multiple Ohio counties
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced Wednesday it has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in 13 Ohio counties.
earnthenecklace.com
Andre Johnson Jr. Leaving WRGT: Where Is the Ohio Sports Reporter Going?
Andre Johnson Jr. passionately provided sports coverage to Ohio throughout the pandemic era. Now he’s moving closer to home for the next step of his career. Andre Johnson Jr. announced he is leaving WRGT. Naturally, Dayton residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next, and if his new job will also take him away from Ohio. Johnson answered most of his viewers’ questions. Here’s what the sports reporter said about his departure from the Dayton 24/7 Now news station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Council on Aging offers senior activities in Crestline, Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging has many senior activities planned throughout September. Senior activities will be offered twice in Crestline at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline. A free senior bingo will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 during the Harvest Festival. Seniors should sign up ahead of time so enough seating and supplies are available; call 419-562-3050.
hometownstations.com
Kalida Pioneer Days celebrating 150th Anniversary this year
KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - It is the oldest festival in the State of Ohio, and it is getting ready to celebrate its century-and-a-half anniversary. Kalida Pioneer Days starts its 150th year on September 8th. To get ready for their historic weekend, they unveiled a couple of plaques on Sunday at Pioneer Park to mark the occasion. The one on the outside of the park that notes the 150 years of the festival and soon their will be a historical marker at the location too, to celebrate Pioneer Days being around since 1872. Getting the historical marker has been a three year process, and unfortunately, because of pandemic delays, it will not be done in time for the festival. But that is not going to stop all the fun and thousands of people coming to Kalida to be a part of history.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Middle School, Longfellow Primary welcome new administrators
SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools staff are ready to start the school year. This year the district is welcoming new administration at Sidney Middle School and Longfellow Primary. Sidney Middle School welcomes a new administrative team with principal Gregg Johnson and assistant principals Jesie Geuy and Chris Lucius. Michelle Link will replace Michael Moore at Longfellow Primary as principal. Moore is staying in the district but moving to oversee Jacket Virtual Academy (JaVA) as principal.
wktn.com
Kenton Man Facing Charges After Crash Tuesday Night
A Kenton man is facing several charges after a crash with injuries that occurred Tuesday night. According to information on the Daily Log Sheet of the Kenton Police Department, the crash was reported at 9:05 and occurred at the intersection of West Franklin and Leighton Streets. As a result, Gary...
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested for menacing off-duty officer
A Kenton man was charged with menacing an off-duty corrections officer at a Bellefontaine grocery store Sunday evening around 6:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Dustin Harber, 38, approached an off-duty corrections officer while she was in her vehicle in the Community Markets parking lot on North Main.
thevillagereporter.com
180th Fighter Wing To Test Response Capability
(Swanton, Ohio) – Alert fighter jets from the 180th Fighter Wing will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert system on Wed., Aug. 31, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Those living in and around the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI).
Indian Lake State Park reach 75% open boating waters following invasive weeds
Workers have been clearing invasive weeds since the middle of April. So far they have cleaned 61,000 cubic yards of the lake this year, which means that 75% of the water is open to boating now. Crews use different machines to cut and collect the vegetation and take it to disposal sites, and continue to work to clean the lake up this week.
Comments / 0