Hilliard, OH

richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield

Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Thomas Eugene Locke

Thomas Eugene Locke, 58, of Mansfield and formerly of Crestline passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He had battled cancer for the past three years. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Locke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Joyce A. Snyder

Joyce Ann Snyder, 90, of Galion passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 30, 2022, at her home. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Snyder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

New program will recognize Bucyrus students for kindness

BUCYRUS - The Bucyrus City Schools is excited to announce the start of a new program designed to encourage and recognize kindness by students throughout the district. Stoney’s Kind Kids will recognize 4 students, two from the Bucyrus Elementary School and two from the Bucyrus Secondary School, who display kindness towards fellow classmates, teachers, staff, volunteers, and others each month throughout the school year.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Council on Aging offers senior activities in Crestline, Bucyrus

BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging has many senior activities planned throughout September. Senior activities will be offered twice in Crestline at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline. A free senior bingo will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 during the Harvest Festival. Seniors should sign up ahead of time so enough seating and supplies are available; call 419-562-3050.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion

GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Arlene Mae Henkel

Arlene Mae (Kent) Henkel, 87, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Henkel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Crestline man dies, woman severely injured in Knox County crash

MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Crestline man died and a woman was left severely injured Tuesday night following a single-vehicle crash in Knox County. The crash occurred at approximately 9:36 p.m., according to a press release from the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Local author Heather Stover signing books in Crestline on Sept. 1

CRESTLINE -- Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us,” will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5 to 6 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, Sept. 1. Local Tracks is located at...
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Katie Getz resigns from Lexington Village Council

LEXINGTON – Lexington village councilwoman Katie Getz resigned over the weekend, citing “unnecessary controversy” about her residency status. The issue arose after a resident expressed concern that Getz did not live within village limits. Council had previously sought a legal opinion on the matter, which stated that Getz was in fact eligible under the village charter.
richlandsource.com

Galion Health Dept. reports discovery of West Nile Virus

GALION -- Andrea Barnes, Director of Environmental Health at the Galion City Health Department has received confirmation from the Ohio Department of Health of the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a pool of mosquitoes from a trap that was set in Galion. This is the first reported WNV...
GALION, OH

