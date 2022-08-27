ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield

Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
DAYTON, OH
Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
COLUMBUS, OH

