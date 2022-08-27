Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial
Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Lima News
Three Lima Senior football players suspended
LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
13abc.com
8-year-old Toledo girl with rare form of leukemia granted trip to Orlando
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At only 8 years old, Averyana Monroe is a cancer survivor. The 3rd grader at Emmanuel Christian in Toledo has AML. It took the life of her twin sister when they had just turned 3. Averyana continued on. Her leukemia went into remission, but recently, it...
richlandsource.com
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Archbold's win over Wauseon
Archbold played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Wauseon in Ohio girls soccer on August 30. Last season, Wauseon and Archbold faced off on September 16, 2021 at Wauseon High School. For a full recap, click here.
Beacon
Beck debuts FriendShip Kitchen at Oak Harbor store on Sept. 6
Oak Harbor residents have long supported their local FriendShip store, but their visits are about to get a bit more spicy. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the store will host a soft opening of the new FriendShip Kitchen at 323 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. The FriendShip Kitchen will feature a variety of breakfast and dinner options.
allaccess.com
WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz)/Columbus, OH Morning Show Loper & Randi Exit
NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING Active Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH's LOPER & RANDI IN THE MORNING, aka JEREMY LOPER and RANDI RASAR were let go on MONDAY, AUGUST 29th after a 10 year run in mornings. LOPER said, "We were let go yesterday, details soon. In the mean time, we...
richlandsource.com
Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion
GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
richlandsource.com
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
Gene Smith Has Message For Ohio State Fans Before Notre Dame Game
With Ohio State's season opener set for this Saturday, athletic director Gene Smith has released a message for the fan base. Smith wants Buckeyes fans to arrive on time for this weekend's game. "We ask that you arrive to your seats early. This is a top-five opponent, and we need...
thevillagereporter.com
City Of Wauseon Featured In Marvel Comic
The City of Wauseon, Ohio was featured in the Marvel Comics Series titled Marvel X. The first edition of this comic was released on January 8th, 2020 and featured a character by the name of David who’s house was located in Wauseon, Ohio. Taking place on an alterna... PLEASE...
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions for Week 1 game
Ohio State and Notre Dame are set to kick off Week 1 of the college football schedule under the lights from Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The matchup pits a pair of elite teams in the top five of the AP top 25 rankings on the same field in an early College Football Playoff resume builder. What do the ...
Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
13abc.com
Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green, tickets now available
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Danny Trejo is set to visit Bowling Green in October and tickets are now available. According to the Wood County District Public Library, readers and film buffs are invited to join the WCDPL in meeting Hollywood actor and bestselling author Danny Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Road.
13abc.com
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
sent-trib.com
Do you know this barn? Museum and author seeking information
The Wood County Museum will welcome Robert Kroeger, author of “Historic Barns of Ohio” on Sept. 9. The museum staff is looking to scout a couple more barns of Wood County for Kroeger’s next Ohio Barns book. Anyone who knows of a barn or owns a barn...
13abc.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with cake giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes says...
