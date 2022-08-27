ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Horizon Community Funds and BAWAC partner to establish new nonprofit fund to support services

Horizon Community Funds and BAWAC Community Rehabilitation Center have partnered to create a new nonprofit fund supporting BAWAC Inc.’s work in Northern Kentucky. “Thanks to the efforts of BAWAC, countless individuals in our community are given the opportunity to realize their full potential,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are excited to see this new partnership help BAWAC impact even more lives.”
Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region

Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
Preventing wrong-way crashes: KYTC receives $5.14m in federal funds to improve Interstate safety

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) received $5.14 million in federal funds to improve highway safety on Interstates through innovative solutions to prevent wrong-way crashes. “Wrong-way driving is a major safety challenge, not only in Kentucky, but also throughout the United States,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These funds will allow us...
Boone, Kenton, Campbell remain among Kentucky counties with lowest unemployment rates

Unemployment rates fell in 117 counties between July 2021 and July 2022 and rose in three, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3% each. It was followed by Oldham and Scott counties, 3.2% each; Anderson, Boone and Fayette counties, 3.3% each; Jessamine County, 3.4%; and Bourbon, Campbell, Carroll, Harrison, Kenton, Marion, Monroe, Pendleton, Todd and Washington counties, 3.5% each.
NKY’s Newport Aquarium, Rabbit Hash General Store among top finishers in ‘Best in Kentucky’ Awards

Following a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living announced the winners of the 2022 “Best in Kentucky” Awards at a virtual ceremony. Since 2009, readers of Kentucky Living, the most-widely circulated publication in the Commonwealth, have annually cast their votes for their Kentucky favorites in 25 categories, ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities.
Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family

Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
Michelle Zimmerman: Churchill Downs to be a leader for Kyians, go smoke-free at new Turfway facility

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease, and cancer remains the leading cause of death in Kentucky. Reducing exposure to this deadly product can have a significant impact on improving health and saving lives nationwide, but particularly in Kentucky. Therefore, the idea that Churchill Downs is opening their Turfway Park here and refusing to make the new facility smoke-free is hard to believe.
