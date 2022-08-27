Read full article on original website
Register now for NAMI NKY’s annual Steps Against Stigma fundraising walk October 15 at Pioneer Park
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Northern Kentucky will hold its annual walk supporting mental health services Saturday, October 15, in Covington’s Pioneer Park. The Steps Against Stigma walk will raise funds to support the NAMI’s free services for families, friends, caregivers, and those suffering from mental illness...
Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3
Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
Evan Osgood: I’m a high school senior; I volunteer for veterans in honor of my WWII veteran grandfather
My grandfather, World War II Army veteran Bernard “Papa B” Brockmeyer, always told me that the most valuable thing I could learn was how to rally people behind a cause. “When you work together, you can overcome anything,” he used to say. Papa B passed when I...
John Schickel: Boone County leads the way, making library special taxing districts accountable to public
I have fought for more accountability for special taxing districts throughout my time in the Kentucky Senate. This year’s session was a huge success, as we successfully passed Senate Bill 167, which created an alternative governance model for library boards. The bill provides local county leaders, who are elected...
NKY Tri-ED celebrates success of its Build + Elevate investor campaign, exceeding goal and ready to work
The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) has reached a successful conclusion of its Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign, exceeding the $4.5 million goal for the campaign launched in February 2022 by $100,000. “The Tri-ED board of directors is committed to achieving the goals of the Build +...
Newport City Manager delivers State of the City address, says city continues to move forward
The City of Newport has roared back from the shutdowns and slowdowns of the COVID pandemic over the past year by attracting $100 million in new commercial and residential development while making continued improvements to the city’s infrastructure, public safety and overall quality of life. “The past few years...
Sparrow Ridge, a 55+ community offering affordable living options, celebrated grand opening this week
Sparrow Ridge, a new affordable community with 96 apartments for residents age 55 or older who earn between 30 and 80% area median income (AMI) celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting this week. Sparrow Ridge was co-developed by nonprofit Housing Services Alliance and affordable housing leader Woda Cooper Companies,...
Elsmere Police hire Jimmy Thomas as school resource officer for Arnett Elementary
The City of Elsmere and the Elsmere Police Department have significantly boosted school safety in the community with the hiring of a School Resource Officer (SRO) that is assigned to Arnett Elementary School. Veteran law enforcement officer Jimmy Thomas, who is retired from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and most...
NKY Chamber forms new membership partnership with Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced a new membership partnership with the Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce designed to help businesses in both regions. The new partnership will enable small businesses in Gallatin County that are not currently NKY Chamber members to join the latter organization...
New Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opens Thursday, get an inside peek at grand facility
Call it a dress rehearsal. The Governor was making an appearance later in the day. And, the public will be invited – for the very first time – Thursday, September 1st at 9 a.m. That’s when the doors of the new Turfway Park Racing and Gaming facility in...
NKU’s Shauna Reilly receives Regents Professorship recognizing academic, advisory achievements
Dr. Shauna Reilly has been presented the Northern Kentucky University Regents Professorship, recognizing her academic and advisory achievements and contributions to the core values of the university. Reilly is a professor of political science at NKU, and she teaches classes in American politics, state politics, and political behavior. Additionally, Dr....
Salyers Group unveils details of new North by Hotel Covington development, new project partners
Construction is currently underway for the much anticipated $26.5 million-plus development project, North by Hotel Covington (North). The exciting new addition to Covington is the result of the transformation of the former YMCA building, located at 19 E. Pike Street, and Gateway Bookstore at 614 Madison Avenue. The historic 72,000-square-foot...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
KY Supreme Court to get the final say in disputed Campbell commissioner Fischer/Painter race
“Time is of the utmost essence,” said the attorney for David Fischer in asking the Kentucky Supreme Court Monday to review quickly last week’s Kentucky Court of Appeals decision in a disputed race for Campbell County commissioner. The appellate court said Brian Painter, not Fischer, is entitled to...
Keven Moore: We must learn habits of preparedness for any possible outcome — to survive and thrive
Have you ever wondered why you do certain things you do? Without thinking, do you stop to assess a parking lot for hidden hazards, before walking to your car? Do you walk to your vehicle with your keys in your hands? Is your bed positioned so that you can lie facing the door as you sleep with one eye open?
People Working Cooperatively, FC Cincinnati team up to help Covington veteran with home repairs
People Working Cooperatively (PWC) teamed up with FC Cincinnati to help a Covington veteran as part of the club’s “Salute to Service” match that honors those who have served in our nation’s military. PWC is a nonprofit providing professional, critical home repair, weatherization, and accessibility modification...
Beyond the Curb: It’s River City Living apartment-style in the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. On this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers will peek inside two of the apartments and see more of the vibrant neighborhood. According to Valerie Bender, the tenant featured in the...
Learning Grove, FamiliesFORWARD combine forces for greater impact on success of children, families
The journey to providing cradle-to-career educational support to all families in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky accelerated as two Cincinnati-area nonprofits announced they are merging. The boards of Learning Grove and FamiliesFORWARD voted to merge services at a joint board meeting on Aug. 22. Learning Grove has provided high-quality educational...
Great Ohio River Swim benefiting Adventure Crew returns August 28 to Cincinnati’s Public Landing
This year’s Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, the only open water swim across the Ohio River and back, is scheduled for Sunday, August 28. The event is a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. Participants take the plunge at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, then swim to the Kentucky side of the river and back — a distance of approximately one-half mile — while the river is closed to motorized traffic. Registration is open at www.greatohioriverswim.com.
Florence Christian Church school supply drive uses unique model to ease burden for struggling families
Florence Christian Church is collecting funds through the end of August for their annual School Supply Drive. Each year, the church collects donations to purchase discounted school supplies to donate to the 36 elementary, middle and high schools throughout Boone County. There are many barriers to education for children suffering...
