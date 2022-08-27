ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Register now for NAMI NKY’s annual Steps Against Stigma fundraising walk October 15 at Pioneer Park

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Northern Kentucky will hold its annual walk supporting mental health services Saturday, October 15, in Covington’s Pioneer Park. The Steps Against Stigma walk will raise funds to support the NAMI’s free services for families, friends, caregivers, and those suffering from mental illness...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3

Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Tri-ED celebrates success of its Build + Elevate investor campaign, exceeding goal and ready to work

The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) has reached a successful conclusion of its Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign, exceeding the $4.5 million goal for the campaign launched in February 2022 by $100,000. “The Tri-ED board of directors is committed to achieving the goals of the Build +...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU’s Shauna Reilly receives Regents Professorship recognizing academic, advisory achievements

Dr. Shauna Reilly has been presented the Northern Kentucky University Regents Professorship, recognizing her academic and advisory achievements and contributions to the core values of the university. Reilly is a professor of political science at NKU, and she teaches classes in American politics, state politics, and political behavior. Additionally, Dr....
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Salyers Group unveils details of new North by Hotel Covington development, new project partners

Construction is currently underway for the much anticipated $26.5 million-plus development project, North by Hotel Covington (North). The exciting new addition to Covington is the result of the transformation of the former YMCA building, located at 19 E. Pike Street, and Gateway Bookstore at 614 Madison Avenue. The historic 72,000-square-foot...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Learning Grove, FamiliesFORWARD combine forces for greater impact on success of children, families

The journey to providing cradle-to-career educational support to all families in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky accelerated as two Cincinnati-area nonprofits announced they are merging. The boards of Learning Grove and FamiliesFORWARD voted to merge services at a joint board meeting on Aug. 22. Learning Grove has provided high-quality educational...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Great Ohio River Swim benefiting Adventure Crew returns August 28 to Cincinnati’s Public Landing

This year’s Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, the only open water swim across the Ohio River and back, is scheduled for Sunday, August 28. The event is a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. Participants take the plunge at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, then swim to the Kentucky side of the river and back — a distance of approximately one-half mile — while the river is closed to motorized traffic. Registration is open at www.greatohioriverswim.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Florence Christian Church school supply drive uses unique model to ease burden for struggling families

Florence Christian Church is collecting funds through the end of August for their annual School Supply Drive. Each year, the church collects donations to purchase discounted school supplies to donate to the 36 elementary, middle and high schools throughout Boone County. There are many barriers to education for children suffering...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
