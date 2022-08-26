ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NY

Brian Macklem, 70, of Rochester passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Suzanne’s Comfort Care Home in Perry. He was born on September 12, 1951 in York, Canada to the late Robert W.D. and Marion (Dodd) Macklem. He is also predeceased by his brother; Richard Macklem. Brian...
ROCHESTER, NY
Josephine "Jessie" Teresi

Josephine “Jessie” Teresi passed away on Tuesday August 30, 2022 in Batavia, NY at the age of 96. She was born to John Zito and Sarah (Bonarigo) Zito on November 28, 1925. In addition to her parents, Jessie is predeceased by her husband; Joseph A. Teresi, Sr. Jessie...
BATAVIA, NY
Accident reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road

Two cars are in a ditch, unknown injuries, following an accident reported on Main Road and Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: A red SUV was stopped at the stop sign at Batavia Stafford Townline Road, according to Trooper Mark...
BATAVIA, NY
Clock is ticking as Le Roy's first day of school approaches and work remains to be done

It's coming down to the wire at Wolcott Street School, as several items in the district's $12.1 million capital improvement project are not yet completed and students are set to return in less than a week. Superintendent Merritt Holly isn't too worried about all of the important things to be done before students return on Wednesday. Although he can pick up the phone for a contractor, he's not ready to pick up a hammer himself, he said.
LE ROY, NY
City rescue crews investigating report of kayaker in water at DeWitt

City fire rescue crews are on scene at DeWitt Recreation Area to investigate a report of a kayaker in the water. A caller reported seeing a kayaker fall in the water, and the kayaker could not be seen at the time of the call. The kayaker was reportedly wearing a vest. City police have blocked off the main entrance to the park on Cedar Street. There is no more information available at this time.
BATAVIA, NY
