Brian Macklem
Brian Macklem, 70, of Rochester passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at Suzanne’s Comfort Care Home in Perry. He was born on September 12, 1951 in York, Canada to the late Robert W.D. and Marion (Dodd) Macklem. He is also predeceased by his brother; Richard Macklem. Brian...
Josephine "Jessie" Teresi
Josephine “Jessie” Teresi passed away on Tuesday August 30, 2022 in Batavia, NY at the age of 96. She was born to John Zito and Sarah (Bonarigo) Zito on November 28, 1925. In addition to her parents, Jessie is predeceased by her husband; Joseph A. Teresi, Sr. Jessie...
Reentry grant program changes enable GCASA to reach more formerly incarcerated individuals
Recent changes to the parameters of the federally funded offender reentry program are widening the path for formerly incarcerated individuals to receive services as they return to society.
Accident reported on Route 5 at Batavia Stafford Townline Road
Two cars are in a ditch, unknown injuries, following an accident reported on Main Road and Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS responding. UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: A red SUV was stopped at the stop sign at Batavia Stafford Townline Road, according to Trooper Mark...
Clock is ticking as Le Roy's first day of school approaches and work remains to be done
It's coming down to the wire at Wolcott Street School, as several items in the district's $12.1 million capital improvement project are not yet completed and students are set to return in less than a week. Superintendent Merritt Holly isn't too worried about all of the important things to be done before students return on Wednesday. Although he can pick up the phone for a contractor, he's not ready to pick up a hammer himself, he said.
Genesee County proceeds with 'staggering' $6.3 million water project for pumping station upgrades
Some of the circumstances are different, but Genesee County could be like Jackson, Mississippi if upgrades aren’t made. Things might not be as harsh as the southern state is experiencing, but it’s a worthwhile scenario to keep in mind, county Highway Superintendent and Engineer Tim Hens says.
Good Samaritan helps woman to safety at DeWitt after her kayak flips over in wind
It seemed like a good day for fishing to Ron Beback, of Depew. Beback was in town because he runs some horses at Batavia Downs. He went to Horseshoe Lake first but the white caps on the water looked rough so he decided to switch plans and go to the DeWitt Recreation Area.
City rescue crews investigating report of kayaker in water at DeWitt
City fire rescue crews are on scene at DeWitt Recreation Area to investigate a report of a kayaker in the water. A caller reported seeing a kayaker fall in the water, and the kayaker could not be seen at the time of the call. The kayaker was reportedly wearing a vest. City police have blocked off the main entrance to the park on Cedar Street. There is no more information available at this time.
Basom man who admitted to assault in scuffle that injured deputy given seven-year term
Justice Coniglio Justice Coniglio expressed a little surprise after Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini sentenced him to seven years in prison on an assault conviction.
Former City Schools board president clears air about 'making assumptions'
Following her assumption that city school district residents may be holding the board responsible for a state audit citing missing equipment and unnecessary spending, former Board of Education President Alice Benedict wanted to clear the air Monday.
