Charlie Crist resigns from Congress as race for Florida governor ramps up
The Democratic lawmaker is running against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Aug 29, 2022
"I haven't turned off cable news since 2015. It's on in my house and in my car. I live and breathe it." - Andrea Doria Kale, North Port Democratic candidate challenging Republican U.S. Representative Greg Steube for Florida's 17th Congressional District. [Politics] Kale Feels Drawn to Challenge Steube. Jacob Ogles,...
Longboat Observer
SMR's bid to build 5,000 homes in eastern Sarasota County clears hurdle
Sarasota County commissioners voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of sending a proposed major land use change to the state for review that if approved by the state, and then a final time by commissioners, would allow Schroeder-Manatee Ranch to build up to 5,000 homes in eastern Sarasota County. Called the...
srqmagazine.com
Michael Saunders to Speak at Dreamers & Doers Speaker Series
Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company, will speak at Dreamers & Doers on Thursday, September 8. The series, presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, provides a platform for young professionals and business owners to network while learning from the global business leaders living in the Sarasota region. Michael Saunders, known for her successful development of the real estate empire Michael Saunders & Company, has a well-established reputation in the industry. Through her tenacity and determination, Saunders has worked to break down barriers in her field, and today leads an enterprise that achieved $4.79 billion in sales in 2021.The journey of building Saunders' real estate business was not without its obstacles. Beginning in 1976, when it was rare for women to own their own businesses, Saunders had to fight against the “status quo” to even get started. But with her “never give up” attitude she was able to transform the industry, building one of the most successful and well-known companies in the country. Her wide range of success and ability to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles make her an invaluable resource. Breaking Barriers with Michael Saunders will take place on Thursday, September 8 at 5:45 pm at The Bay Park. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit https://breakingbarrierswithmichaelsaunders.eventbrite.com. The series continues with The Greater Good featuring Mark Pritchett, President and CEO of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, on Thursday, October 13.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota commissioners advance Lorraine Road rezone
After praising Lorraine Road residents for their class and patience during an Aug. 30 meeting, Sarasota County commissioners then voted to forward a move to allow light industrial and office uses that residents opposed between University Parkway and Fruitville Road. With Commissioner Michael Moran absent, the commissioner voted 3-1 to...
srqmagazine.com
In Conversation with Joseph Stokes of Sarasota Christian School
In the September 2022 edition of SRQ Magazine, we interviewed Joseph Stokes, Head of School at Sarasota Christian School as part of our In Conversation feature with educational leaaders about current trends in education. Below is an excerpt published in the magazine in which Stokes shares his insights with SRQ readers.
Florida Indigenous groups say Tampa's Columbus statue will come down ‘one way or another’
The demand to remove the statue is decades old.
srqmagazine.com
Visible Men Academy Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month
August is Black Philanthropy Month and this year, Visible Men Academy (VMA) is joining #Give828. Give 8/28 is an annual initiative on Aug. 28 by the Young Black and Giving Back Institute (YBGB) to help promote financial support for Black-led and Black-benefitting grassroots organizations. Visible Men Academy is a tuition-free...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County's new headquarters projected to cost $72M-$74M
Somewhere within 2 miles of Interstate 75 between Fruitville and Laurel roads was the target of the Sarasota County to build its new administration center, where it will relocate after it vacates its facility in downtown Sarasota. Settling on an 8-acre site in the Fruitville Farms development next to Celery...
srqmagazine.com
Area Rabbi Tapped for Leadership Role with Women's Rabbinic Network
Ordained rabbi, local Jewish community leader, and author Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman has been named assistant executive director of the Women's Rabbinic Network (WRN). In this newly-created role, Rabbi Glickman - who began at her post in August - will focus on member support and engagement, with her portfolio evolving to reflect WRN's needs. Rabbi Glickman is the immediate past editor-in-chief of the "CCAR Journal: The Reform Jewish Quarterly"; the author of six books, including the National Jewish Book Award finalist "Sacred Parenting"; and an Affiliated Professor at the University of Haifa. Her essays on gun violence, sexual assault, and Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law have been published in local and national newspapers, and she volunteers extensively for organizations and political candidates who are committed to equity and justice. Locally, Rabbi Glickman is a board member of ALSO, a support group and community center for LGBTQ+ youth, and the Sarasota chapter of Jewish National Fund, as well as a past president of the Sarasota-Manatee Rabbinic Association, a past executive board member of All Faiths Food Bank, a past trustee of the pluralistic Community Day School, and a member of Sarasota County Schools’ Superintendent Advisory and Charter Review Committees. Serving Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota, Rabbi Glickman - the wife of Senior Rabbi Brenner Glickman - has contributed tremendously to the building of community among the congregation, has presented innumerable parent and adult education offerings, greatly expanded community service opportunities, and provided skilled and effective public relations services on behalf of the congregation. She also leads the occasional service and reads from the Torah during the High Holidays. For her many contributions to the temple's success, she was honored in February during Temple Emanu-El's 65th anniversary Sapphire Celebration, which raised over $250,000 to benefit the Religious School, Susan Schwaid Early Learning Center, and temple enhancements.
srqmagazine.com
Boule Partnership Benefits Booker High School
Booker High School has a unique partnership with Gamma Xi Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, and hundreds of students have benefitted from this distinct collaboration. Through its foundation, the Gamma Xi Boule provides programs and services that help local students to develop the attitudes, skills, and aptitude to graduate from high school, post-secondary institutions, and to excel in the 21st Century workforce. The list of Boule services provided through the partnership with Booker High is extensive. Hundreds of students have gained essential knowledge or experience as participants in the Boule’s “Journey to Success” (JTS) youth development programs. Current JTS initiatives in which Booker students participate include student internships, career explorations, group mentoring, bi-monthly speaker’s program, preparation courses for SAT & ACT college entrance examinations, and college scholarship awards. This summer, the Boule added a new initiative: the Academically Interested Minds (AIM) pre-college summer residential program. Booker High seniors (Class of 2023) Bryson Boyce and Giovanni Roman added to Booker’s extensive list of “firsts” when they successfully completed the program. Both students received scholarships to attend AIM through generous contributions from the Gamma Xi Boule Foundation, and both students returned to Sarasota with college-level experiences and additional scholarships. The five-week residential AIM program at Kettering University-Flint, Michigan included college-level courses in calculus, physics, chemistry, computer programming and communications. The AIM summer experience also included field trips to global corporations. The AIM program recruits forty multicultural high school students with a 3.0 or better grade point average, and a desire to pursue a college degree in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or business. Participants come from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Giovanni and Bryson were awarded AIM scholarships in the amounts of $8,500 a year and $5,000 a year, respectively, for their outstanding participation in the 5-week program. The outstanding performances of the Booker High School students were hailed as “tremendously significant” by Dr. Rachel Shelley, proud principal of Booker High School. “Their success will certainly open the AIM program door for additional Sarasota area students.”
Neo-Nazis gave ‘Heil Hitler’ salutes at St. Pete Beach and waved flags around Pinellas County last weekend
The National Socialists of Florida also showed up at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa last month.
srqmagazine.com
Lauren Hersh Joins Gulf Coast Community Foundation as Philanthropic Advisor
Gulf Coast Community Foundation is thrilled to announce that Lauren Hersh has joined the team as a Philanthropic Advisor. Hersh is a seasoned philanthropic steward with over 20 years in the nonprofit industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Music Business and Flute Performance from DePauw University. Prior to Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Hersh was the Director of Donor Engagement, Individual and Corporate Giving for the Sarasota Orchestra for almost seven years. Hersh has also held development positions at The Out-of-Door Academy, Girls Inc. of Sarasota, Young Concert Artists, and the New York Philharmonic. She is a former board member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Southwest Florida Chapter and a 2016 graduate of the Gulf Coast Leadership Institute. In her new role at Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Hersh will work directly with donors to maximize their philanthropic impact in our region.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota sets Labor Day schedules
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. There will be no residential garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup on Monday. The following pickups will be delayed by one day: Monday collection will occur on Tuesday, and Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection will not be interrupted.
srqmagazine.com
Key Chorale awarded $30,000 Strategic Partnership Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County
Key Chorale is pleased to announce a grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, a Foundation focused on making a positive impact within our region. This grant, in the amount of $30,000, is instrumental in allowing Key Chorale to continue to deliver its music and mission. The Community Foundation will be the Presenting Sponsor of Vaughan Williams’ “A Sea Symphony” Masterwork concerts, February 10 and 11, 2023, and support the Student Scholar Program.
srqmagazine.com
Children First Changemakers Inspire Community with $600,000 Matching Gift Challenge
As children and families are disproportionately affected by the ongoing childcare crisis, Children First is continuing its forward progress of enhancing and expanding comprehensive services for those most vulnerable in our community. As the exclusive provider of Head Start and Early Head Start services for Sarasota County, Children First is proud to announce a $600,000 matching gift challenge led by its Changemaker Collective. The Changemaker Collective is an initiative for leaders who go above and beyond in serving our community and wish to make an investment in the tools children and families need to achieve their full potential. All collective support will be matched 1:1 with an overall goal to raise $1.2MM. The key philanthropists comprising the Collective include: Anonymous, Stephanie & Allen Hochfelder, Joan & Dr. Bart Levenson, Katherine & Frank Martucci, Keith Monda & Veronica Brady, Gaye & Jack Schwarz, Joe & Nora Stephan, Karen Solem, and the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. At 15 sites across North Port, Sarasota, and Venice, Children First provides comprehensive services to hundreds of economically vulnerable children, ages birth to five, and their families each year. Comprehensive services include early childhood education, nutrition, emotional and behavioral support, and family strengthening services.
fox13news.com
More rescued beagles up for adoption in Sarasota
Over the weekend, more than a dozen beagles were adopted in Hillsborough County. Now, another group will soon be ready for adoption in Sarasota County.
US News and World Report
10 Retirement Hot Spots in the U.S.
These popular cities are where Americans are most interested in retiring. 10 Retirement Hot Spots in the U.S. Many workers dream of moving to Florida for retirement. But plenty of other people are envisioning an ideal retirement in Hawaii, Colorado, North Carolina or Oregon. There are actually six different states with at least one metro area ranked as a highly desirable retirement spot by Americans age 45 and older, according to a U.S. News online survey. Here’s a look at the most desirable places to retire.
An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete
At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
Family of Charlotte County boy with a brain infection speaks out
A 13-year-old boy, whose doctors believe he potentially contracted a deadly amoeba in Charlotte County, is being transferred to Chicago for further treatment.
