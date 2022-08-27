Ordained rabbi, local Jewish community leader, and author Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman has been named assistant executive director of the Women's Rabbinic Network (WRN). In this newly-created role, Rabbi Glickman - who began at her post in August - will focus on member support and engagement, with her portfolio evolving to reflect WRN's needs. Rabbi Glickman is the immediate past editor-in-chief of the "CCAR Journal: The Reform Jewish Quarterly"; the author of six books, including the National Jewish Book Award finalist "Sacred Parenting"; and an Affiliated Professor at the University of Haifa. Her essays on gun violence, sexual assault, and Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law have been published in local and national newspapers, and she volunteers extensively for organizations and political candidates who are committed to equity and justice. Locally, Rabbi Glickman is a board member of ALSO, a support group and community center for LGBTQ+ youth, and the Sarasota chapter of Jewish National Fund, as well as a past president of the Sarasota-Manatee Rabbinic Association, a past executive board member of All Faiths Food Bank, a past trustee of the pluralistic Community Day School, and a member of Sarasota County Schools’ Superintendent Advisory and Charter Review Committees. Serving Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota, Rabbi Glickman - the wife of Senior Rabbi Brenner Glickman - has contributed tremendously to the building of community among the congregation, has presented innumerable parent and adult education offerings, greatly expanded community service opportunities, and provided skilled and effective public relations services on behalf of the congregation. She also leads the occasional service and reads from the Torah during the High Holidays. For her many contributions to the temple's success, she was honored in February during Temple Emanu-El's 65th anniversary Sapphire Celebration, which raised over $250,000 to benefit the Religious School, Susan Schwaid Early Learning Center, and temple enhancements.

