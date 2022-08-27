Read full article on original website
Related
srqmagazine.com
Michael Saunders to Speak at Dreamers & Doers Speaker Series
Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company, will speak at Dreamers & Doers on Thursday, September 8. The series, presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, provides a platform for young professionals and business owners to network while learning from the global business leaders living in the Sarasota region. Michael Saunders, known for her successful development of the real estate empire Michael Saunders & Company, has a well-established reputation in the industry. Through her tenacity and determination, Saunders has worked to break down barriers in her field, and today leads an enterprise that achieved $4.79 billion in sales in 2021.The journey of building Saunders' real estate business was not without its obstacles. Beginning in 1976, when it was rare for women to own their own businesses, Saunders had to fight against the “status quo” to even get started. But with her “never give up” attitude she was able to transform the industry, building one of the most successful and well-known companies in the country. Her wide range of success and ability to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles make her an invaluable resource. Breaking Barriers with Michael Saunders will take place on Thursday, September 8 at 5:45 pm at The Bay Park. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit https://breakingbarrierswithmichaelsaunders.eventbrite.com. The series continues with The Greater Good featuring Mark Pritchett, President and CEO of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, on Thursday, October 13.
srqmagazine.com
Visible Men Academy Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month
August is Black Philanthropy Month and this year, Visible Men Academy (VMA) is joining #Give828. Give 8/28 is an annual initiative on Aug. 28 by the Young Black and Giving Back Institute (YBGB) to help promote financial support for Black-led and Black-benefitting grassroots organizations. Visible Men Academy is a tuition-free...
srqmagazine.com
Boule Partnership Benefits Booker High School
Booker High School has a unique partnership with Gamma Xi Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, and hundreds of students have benefitted from this distinct collaboration. Through its foundation, the Gamma Xi Boule provides programs and services that help local students to develop the attitudes, skills, and aptitude to graduate from high school, post-secondary institutions, and to excel in the 21st Century workforce. The list of Boule services provided through the partnership with Booker High is extensive. Hundreds of students have gained essential knowledge or experience as participants in the Boule’s “Journey to Success” (JTS) youth development programs. Current JTS initiatives in which Booker students participate include student internships, career explorations, group mentoring, bi-monthly speaker’s program, preparation courses for SAT & ACT college entrance examinations, and college scholarship awards. This summer, the Boule added a new initiative: the Academically Interested Minds (AIM) pre-college summer residential program. Booker High seniors (Class of 2023) Bryson Boyce and Giovanni Roman added to Booker’s extensive list of “firsts” when they successfully completed the program. Both students received scholarships to attend AIM through generous contributions from the Gamma Xi Boule Foundation, and both students returned to Sarasota with college-level experiences and additional scholarships. The five-week residential AIM program at Kettering University-Flint, Michigan included college-level courses in calculus, physics, chemistry, computer programming and communications. The AIM summer experience also included field trips to global corporations. The AIM program recruits forty multicultural high school students with a 3.0 or better grade point average, and a desire to pursue a college degree in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or business. Participants come from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Giovanni and Bryson were awarded AIM scholarships in the amounts of $8,500 a year and $5,000 a year, respectively, for their outstanding participation in the 5-week program. The outstanding performances of the Booker High School students were hailed as “tremendously significant” by Dr. Rachel Shelley, proud principal of Booker High School. “Their success will certainly open the AIM program door for additional Sarasota area students.”
srqmagazine.com
Lauren Hersh Joins Gulf Coast Community Foundation as Philanthropic Advisor
Gulf Coast Community Foundation is thrilled to announce that Lauren Hersh has joined the team as a Philanthropic Advisor. Hersh is a seasoned philanthropic steward with over 20 years in the nonprofit industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Music Business and Flute Performance from DePauw University. Prior to Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Hersh was the Director of Donor Engagement, Individual and Corporate Giving for the Sarasota Orchestra for almost seven years. Hersh has also held development positions at The Out-of-Door Academy, Girls Inc. of Sarasota, Young Concert Artists, and the New York Philharmonic. She is a former board member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals of Southwest Florida Chapter and a 2016 graduate of the Gulf Coast Leadership Institute. In her new role at Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Hersh will work directly with donors to maximize their philanthropic impact in our region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
srqmagazine.com
In Conversation with Joseph Stokes of Sarasota Christian School
In the September 2022 edition of SRQ Magazine, we interviewed Joseph Stokes, Head of School at Sarasota Christian School as part of our In Conversation feature with educational leaaders about current trends in education. Below is an excerpt published in the magazine in which Stokes shares his insights with SRQ readers.
srqmagazine.com
Area Rabbi Tapped for Leadership Role with Women's Rabbinic Network
Ordained rabbi, local Jewish community leader, and author Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman has been named assistant executive director of the Women's Rabbinic Network (WRN). In this newly-created role, Rabbi Glickman - who began at her post in August - will focus on member support and engagement, with her portfolio evolving to reflect WRN's needs. Rabbi Glickman is the immediate past editor-in-chief of the "CCAR Journal: The Reform Jewish Quarterly"; the author of six books, including the National Jewish Book Award finalist "Sacred Parenting"; and an Affiliated Professor at the University of Haifa. Her essays on gun violence, sexual assault, and Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law have been published in local and national newspapers, and she volunteers extensively for organizations and political candidates who are committed to equity and justice. Locally, Rabbi Glickman is a board member of ALSO, a support group and community center for LGBTQ+ youth, and the Sarasota chapter of Jewish National Fund, as well as a past president of the Sarasota-Manatee Rabbinic Association, a past executive board member of All Faiths Food Bank, a past trustee of the pluralistic Community Day School, and a member of Sarasota County Schools’ Superintendent Advisory and Charter Review Committees. Serving Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota, Rabbi Glickman - the wife of Senior Rabbi Brenner Glickman - has contributed tremendously to the building of community among the congregation, has presented innumerable parent and adult education offerings, greatly expanded community service opportunities, and provided skilled and effective public relations services on behalf of the congregation. She also leads the occasional service and reads from the Torah during the High Holidays. For her many contributions to the temple's success, she was honored in February during Temple Emanu-El's 65th anniversary Sapphire Celebration, which raised over $250,000 to benefit the Religious School, Susan Schwaid Early Learning Center, and temple enhancements.
srqmagazine.com
Key Chorale awarded $30,000 Strategic Partnership Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County
Key Chorale is pleased to announce a grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, a Foundation focused on making a positive impact within our region. This grant, in the amount of $30,000, is instrumental in allowing Key Chorale to continue to deliver its music and mission. The Community Foundation will be the Presenting Sponsor of Vaughan Williams’ “A Sea Symphony” Masterwork concerts, February 10 and 11, 2023, and support the Student Scholar Program.
srqmagazine.com
Mental Health Support for Vision Loss
Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to provide mental health counseling services to its clients. In conjunction with Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast, this new program will offer support for those who have significant vision loss or are blind. Services will include individual counseling along with small group sessions. “Loss of eyesight can have a devastating effect on anyone,” said Lisa Howard, CEO of Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center. “Navigating a new world that includes impaired vision can lead to further feelings of helplessness and isolation. We welcome this new partnership with Samaritan and look forward to helping our clients cope with the challenges vision loss entails.”
RELATED PEOPLE
srqmagazine.com
Barbecue and Ice Cream Fuel a Late Summer Win
If I had to pick my absolute perfect meal combination for these waning summer days, it would have to be barbecue and ice cream. We’re days away from pumpkin spice everything, fall menus, and (for our less fortunate pals up north) sweater weather. Why not soak up one last memorable summer experience while the weather is impossibly hot and soupy? And since I was seeking this specific Q-and-ice cream double down, I turned to State Street neighbors Brick’s Smoked Meats and Rise & Nye’s.
srqmagazine.com
The September Epicurean Menu at Michaels on East
This Thursday kicks off the Napa Valley Epicurean menu at Michael's On East. The culinary team at Michael’s On East is challenged to create new dishes inspired by the world’s most exotic destinations each month. Be sure to experience ever-changing, palate-pleasing global cuisine with Michael's Epicurean Adventures. The three-course dinner menu is available Tuesday through Saturday evenings for $42.95 per person.
Comments / 0