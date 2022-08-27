Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Brown Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Schedule
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown head men’s basketball coach Mike Martin ’04 has announced the team’s 2022-23 schedule. The 27-game slate features 13 nonconference matchups and 12 home games to be played at the Pizzitola Sports Center. “We are very excited to release this year’s schedule,” Martin...
friars.com
Friar Women Ranked No.1 and Men No.3 In USTFCCCA Northeast Region
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The USTFCCCA released the Regional Rankings today (Aug. 30) for Men's and Women's Division I Cross Country. The Providence College women's cross country team is ranked first in the Northeast Region. The men's cross country team is ranked third in the Northeast Region. This year, the...
ABC6.com
Former Cumberland gym teacher, volunteer football coach resigned to avoid firing
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland Superintendent Dr. Phillip Thornton said Tuesday that a Cumberland High School gym teacher resigned to avoid being fired. Christopher Skurka was slated to be a volunteer football coach at the high school this fall. Thornton told ABC 6 News that incident is a personal...
anonymouseagle.com
2022-23 Big East Men’s Basketball Summer Check-In: Providence Friars
2021-22 Big East Finish: First, two games behind Villanova in the win column, but one ahead of them in the loss column and thus beating out the Wildcats by winning percentage even though VU beat them twice in a two week span after Valentine’s Day. Final 2021-22 KenPom.com Ranking:...
WPRI
Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine
For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape: 8-31-22 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
What does your heart look like? Is it pliable and sweet, or angry and hardened?! It’s an awfully personal question, but it’s very important that we look at who we are these days and figure out who we want or don’t want to be. There’s a lot...
ABC6.com
Speed cameras back in action as students head back to school in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Speed cameras set up in school zones in Providence are back up and running as students head back to the classroom. There are a total of 20 cameras spread across the capital city, operating from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on school days. Earlier this...
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
ABC6.com
Students head back to the classroom across Rhode Island, southern Massachusetts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts are headed back to the classroom Monday. Class is back in session at following districts and schools:. Barrington. Bay View Academy. Bishop Hendricken High School. Blackstone Valley Prep. Cranston. Davies Career and Technical School. E-Cubed Academy. Providence. Submit...
ABC6.com
4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
beckersspine.com
University Orthopedics: 4 fast facts
Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics treats a variety of orthopedic issues at its locations throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. 1. University Orthopedics has more than 15 locations. 2. The organization includes more than 40 board-certified, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal and sports medicine physicians who are also faculty members at the Warren Alpert Medical...
ABC6.com
‘Parents are now frustrated, rightfully so,’ Pawtucket mayor reacts to back to school delay at elementary school
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket did not go back to the classroom Wednesday as originally planned. Both parents and students were ready for the first day of school at the brand new Henry J. Winters elementary, when Mayor Don Grebien announced that the school would not be ready in time Tuesday because of health and safety issues.
Turnto10.com
More Rhode Island cities to turn on speed cameras
Drivers across the ocean state will be forced to slow down in school zones or pay up starting Wednesday. East Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are all turning on their speed cameras Wednesday. Providence turned on their 20 speed cameras earlier this week. "I know it's hard on the parents...
ecori.org
On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens
WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
whatsupnewp.com
This Day in History – August 31, 1954: Hurricane Carol makes landfall in Newport
On August 31st, 1954, Hurricane Carol came ashore on the coast of Newport, RI with a massive surge and winds of 115 mph. In one hour, Carol destroyed 3,800 homes, sank or damaged 2,000 boats and yachts, and leveled almost all of the island’s powered and telephone lines. While...
Turnto10.com
More Providence teachers resign as school year begins
(WJAR) — More Providence teachers are calling it quits just as students head back to school. The Providence Teacher's Union said another 35 teachers for Providence schools resigned as of Monday morning, which also marked the first day of school for Providence Public Schools. There is a domino effect...
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
ABC6.com
Diman high school’s first day back, construction on new school in 2023
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The 2022-2023 school year at Diman Regional Vocational Tech High School was back in session on Wednesday, welcoming a freshman class of 375 students. In a building constructed for 800 students in the 1960s, Diman is currently educating 1,425 students, and has been approved...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 hosts Democratic gubernatorial debate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Contentious criticism marked the first televised debate among Democrats in the Rhode Island Governor’s race. The NBC10 debate Wednesday night was held at Johnson & Wales University in Providence. All five Democratic candidates including incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, former CVS...
