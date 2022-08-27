ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Brown Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Schedule

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown head men’s basketball coach Mike Martin ’04 has announced the team’s 2022-23 schedule. The 27-game slate features 13 nonconference matchups and 12 home games to be played at the Pizzitola Sports Center. “We are very excited to release this year’s schedule,” Martin...
friars.com

Friar Women Ranked No.1 and Men No.3 In USTFCCCA Northeast Region

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The USTFCCCA released the Regional Rankings today (Aug. 30) for Men's and Women's Division I Cross Country. The Providence College women's cross country team is ranked first in the Northeast Region. The men's cross country team is ranked third in the Northeast Region. This year, the...
WPRI

Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine

For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
Turnto10.com

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
Richard Perry
ABC6.com

4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
beckersspine.com

University Orthopedics: 4 fast facts

Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics treats a variety of orthopedic issues at its locations throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. 1. University Orthopedics has more than 15 locations. 2. The organization includes more than 40 board-certified, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal and sports medicine physicians who are also faculty members at the Warren Alpert Medical...
ABC6.com

‘Parents are now frustrated, rightfully so,’ Pawtucket mayor reacts to back to school delay at elementary school

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket did not go back to the classroom Wednesday as originally planned. Both parents and students were ready for the first day of school at the brand new Henry J. Winters elementary, when Mayor Don Grebien announced that the school would not be ready in time Tuesday because of health and safety issues.
Turnto10.com

More Rhode Island cities to turn on speed cameras

Drivers across the ocean state will be forced to slow down in school zones or pay up starting Wednesday. East Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are all turning on their speed cameras Wednesday. Providence turned on their 20 speed cameras earlier this week. "I know it's hard on the parents...
ecori.org

On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens

WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
Turnto10.com

More Providence teachers resign as school year begins

(WJAR) — More Providence teachers are calling it quits just as students head back to school. The Providence Teacher's Union said another 35 teachers for Providence schools resigned as of Monday morning, which also marked the first day of school for Providence Public Schools. There is a domino effect...
ABC6.com

Bear seen roaming around Easton

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
ABC6.com

Diman high school’s first day back, construction on new school in 2023

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The 2022-2023 school year at Diman Regional Vocational Tech High School was back in session on Wednesday, welcoming a freshman class of 375 students. In a building constructed for 800 students in the 1960s, Diman is currently educating 1,425 students, and has been approved...
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 hosts Democratic gubernatorial debate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Contentious criticism marked the first televised debate among Democrats in the Rhode Island Governor’s race. The NBC10 debate Wednesday night was held at Johnson & Wales University in Providence. All five Democratic candidates including incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, former CVS...
PROVIDENCE, RI

