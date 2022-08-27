ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

South Salt Lake, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
PROVO, UT
Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
EPHRAIM, UT
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
UTAH STATE
Cancer patients donate leftover meds to other patients

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — To relieve the burden of paying for expensive cancer medication, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) allows patients to donate leftover medications to others who can't afford them. For cancer patients , paying for treatment can be as devastating as the disease itself - even for...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU official: No evidence banned volleyball fan used any racial slurs

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Athletic administrators at Brigham Young University said Wednesday they have not found any proof that a fan who was banned from university athletic events over the weekend used any racial slurs during a volleyball game against Duke University. “The person who was banned was the...
PROVO, UT

