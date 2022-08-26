ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, UT

Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
Possibly $100k in damage to South Jordan bike shop during break-in

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A South Jordan business faces thousands of dollars in damage after a truck drove into their building during a theft on Saturday. The truck was seen on security footage driving through both sliding doors of Hangar 15 Bicycles before two suspects took five electric bikes.
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
Mark Harlan Part One With Dave Fox

August 27, 2022 — What's become an annual tradition on Talkin' Sports when Dave Fox gets together with Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan to discuss the state of the Utah Athletic Department and look ahead to a new season of college football. Enjoy part one of this three part experience where the two discuss the excitement of returning as Pac 12 champs and the 2022 season opener at Florida.
