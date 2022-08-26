Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kmyu.tv
Motorcyclist arrested after going 100mph through Millcreek school zone
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he traveled 100 mph through a school zone. They said he was going through the Highland Dr. and Siggard Dr. school zone before he turned on 13th East and a Unified Police officer initiated a traffic stop.
kmyu.tv
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
kmyu.tv
Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
kmyu.tv
Uncertainty greets parents on first day of school in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parents whose children attend school in the Salt Lake City School District are preparing for the first day of school, which starts Tuesday. Students will get their room, locker and teacher assignments for the new year. One more thing they will get is a lot of uncertainty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
Possibly $100k in damage to South Jordan bike shop during break-in
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A South Jordan business faces thousands of dollars in damage after a truck drove into their building during a theft on Saturday. The truck was seen on security footage driving through both sliding doors of Hangar 15 Bicycles before two suspects took five electric bikes.
kmyu.tv
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
kmyu.tv
Two people stabbed during pickup basketball game at West Jordan fitness center
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing two people after an argument got out of control while playing basketball at a Salt Lake County fitness center. The incident happened at the VASA Fitness center at 7836 South Redwood Road in...
kmyu.tv
Late season heat wave will bring triple digit temperatures to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A late season heat wave is forecasted to bring sweltering temperatures to much of the state of Utah this week. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the incoming high temperatures are rare as we approach the beginning of September. "This will be the hottest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmyu.tv
Black students at BYU call for change after fan yells racial slur at volleyball player
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Black BYU students are calling for change at the school three days after an alleged racist incident on campus. It comes after Friday’s volleyball match where a Duke player said someone from the student section was shouting racist threats. The athlete said at the...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
kmyu.tv
Alta HS football player faces long recovery after suffering spinal injury during game
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old high school student-athlete has lost movement and some feeling in his lower body after a hit during a football game. The hit happened last Thursday when the Alta High Hawks was playing Stansbury in a junior varsity game. Jalen Sutton has had surgery...
kmyu.tv
BYU bans fan for racial slur directed at Duke women's volleyball player during match
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Brigham Young University has banned a fan for directing a racial slur at a Black student athlete during a women’s volleyball match against Duke University in Provo. University officials said the ban extended to all BYU athletic facilities. The fan was sitting in the...
kmyu.tv
Mark Harlan Part One With Dave Fox
August 27, 2022 — What's become an annual tradition on Talkin' Sports when Dave Fox gets together with Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan to discuss the state of the Utah Athletic Department and look ahead to a new season of college football. Enjoy part one of this three part experience where the two discuss the excitement of returning as Pac 12 champs and the 2022 season opener at Florida.
