kmyu.tv
Memorial takes shape in Provo where 2 siblings were killed while walking to school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The community is coming together to support a family that lost two young children who were hit and killed on their way to school. The crash happened Monday morning in Provo. Police said Darren Albertson, 59, who is from Provo, hit the 10- and 9-year-old...
kmyu.tv
Late season heat wave will bring triple digit temperatures to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A late season heat wave is forecasted to bring sweltering temperatures to much of the state of Utah this week. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the incoming high temperatures are rare as we approach the beginning of September. "This will be the hottest...
kmyu.tv
BYU official: No evidence banned volleyball fan used any racial slurs
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Athletic administrators at Brigham Young University said Wednesday they have not found any proof that a fan who was banned from university athletic events over the weekend used any racial slurs during a volleyball game against Duke University. “The person who was banned was the...
kmyu.tv
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
kmyu.tv
5 Questions with Spence: Bold prediction for Utah & BYU!
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s Kick-off week for BYU and Utah Football, and Spence Checketts from ESPN700 joins our Dave Fox for 5 Questions with Spence. Dave Fox grills Spence by asking for a bold prediction on Utah and BYU opening day gamesSpence’s answers are completely opposite of each other.
kmyu.tv
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
kmyu.tv
UHP remind all drivers to pull over to right shoulder when experiencing car trouble
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers to pull over to the right shoulder when experiencing car problems. UHP posted photos from a crash that began with a flat tire on their Facebook page. Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 in...
kmyu.tv
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
kmyu.tv
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
kmyu.tv
Utes honor fallen teammates Jordan, Lowe with custom hand-painted helmets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Utes are honoring a pair of fallen teammates in an incredibly unique way for this year's game against the USC Trojans, revealing custom hand-painted helmets to honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan, who died within a year of each other. According to...
kmyu.tv
Black students at BYU call for change after fan yells racial slur at volleyball player
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Black BYU students are calling for change at the school three days after an alleged racist incident on campus. It comes after Friday’s volleyball match where a Duke player said someone from the student section was shouting racist threats. The athlete said at the...
kmyu.tv
Hundreds of Latter-day Saints help in flood recovery in eastern Kentucky
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Volunteers from Helping Hands spent the last two weekends cleaning up after the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in July, clearing debris, shoveling mud, mucking out homes, moving furniture, preparing meals, and completing a variety of other tasks. Each weekend, over 1,000 members of...
kmyu.tv
Riverdale homeowners fear sewage issue could cost them their house
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Every new homeowner wants to be proud of the house they buy, but a couple in Weber County said their dream home has turned into a nightmare. Brittani Roe and her boyfriend Chase bought the home on the Riverdale bench in July. Last week, they...
kmyu.tv
Vanguard Academy requests court to stop action from replacing entire school board
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A motion was filed by Vanguard Academy Tuesday asking the state court to prevent the Utah State Charter School Board from replacing the entire Vanguard school board. Vanguard Academy’s attorney David Mortensen said in his statement that the SCSB has no basis for its...
kmyu.tv
Duke volleyball player speaks with ESPN after being called racial slur at BYU game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson is continuing to speak out after she was allegedly threatened by a BYU fan using racial slurs. She spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe about the incident and said she hopes it ultimately creates awareness and encourages change. "I believe that...
kmyu.tv
19-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a shooting death in 2020 at a West Valley City park. Deivi Perez Jr. Prado pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, his other charges of obstructing justice and felony discharge of a firearm were dismissed.
kmyu.tv
E-bike shop owner not surprised at brazen South Jordan bike shop burglary
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A bold bike shop burglary, caught on camera in South Jordan, isn’t necessarily surprising to other bike shop owners around the Salt Lake Valley. “I think everyone’s on edge,” said Matt Passey, owner of Salt Lake eBikes. “Everyone’s double checking stuff.”...
kmyu.tv
Modified workweek helping substance use treatment center fill worker shortage
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Doing more with less is a phrase many have heard, but there's one substance use treatment organization that's now doing more while working fewer hours and in the process changing the work culture to help people in the recovery community. Mental health and substance...
kmyu.tv
Owner films suspect attempting to flee police in stolen truck after it caught fire
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Two men are in custody after a multi-agency police chase involving a stolen truck ended in South Jordan with a fiery crash -- and the owner of the truck was there to record the final moments of the incident. Authorities arrested Trent Kezior, 39,...
kmyu.tv
Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform
EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
