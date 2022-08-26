ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

BYU official: No evidence banned volleyball fan used any racial slurs

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Athletic administrators at Brigham Young University said Wednesday they have not found any proof that a fan who was banned from university athletic events over the weekend used any racial slurs during a volleyball game against Duke University. “The person who was banned was the...
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
5 Questions with Spence: Bold prediction for Utah & BYU!

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s Kick-off week for BYU and Utah Football, and Spence Checketts from ESPN700 joins our Dave Fox for 5 Questions with Spence. Dave Fox grills Spence by asking for a bold prediction on Utah and BYU opening day gamesSpence’s answers are completely opposite of each other.
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
