Motorcyclist arrested after going 100mph through Millcreek school zone
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he traveled 100 mph through a school zone. They said he was going through the Highland Dr. and Siggard Dr. school zone before he turned on 13th East and a Unified Police officer initiated a traffic stop.
Uncertainty greets parents on first day of school in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parents whose children attend school in the Salt Lake City School District are preparing for the first day of school, which starts Tuesday. Students will get their room, locker and teacher assignments for the new year. One more thing they will get is a lot of uncertainty.
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
Possibly $100k in damage to South Jordan bike shop during break-in
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A South Jordan business faces thousands of dollars in damage after a truck drove into their building during a theft on Saturday. The truck was seen on security footage driving through both sliding doors of Hangar 15 Bicycles before two suspects took five electric bikes.
Two people stabbed during pickup basketball game at West Jordan fitness center
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing two people after an argument got out of control while playing basketball at a Salt Lake County fitness center. The incident happened at the VASA Fitness center at 7836 South Redwood Road in...
E-bike shop owner not surprised at brazen South Jordan bike shop burglary
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A bold bike shop burglary, caught on camera in South Jordan, isn’t necessarily surprising to other bike shop owners around the Salt Lake Valley. “I think everyone’s on edge,” said Matt Passey, owner of Salt Lake eBikes. “Everyone’s double checking stuff.”...
Late season heat wave will bring triple digit temperatures to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A late season heat wave is forecasted to bring sweltering temperatures to much of the state of Utah this week. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the incoming high temperatures are rare as we approach the beginning of September. "This will be the hottest...
Alta HS football player faces long recovery after suffering spinal injury during game
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old high school student-athlete has lost movement and some feeling in his lower body after a hit during a football game. The hit happened last Thursday when the Alta High Hawks was playing Stansbury in a junior varsity game. Jalen Sutton has had surgery...
Bonner's 3 TD passes lead Utah State past UConn 31-20
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Logan Bonner threw three touchdown passes, Calvin Tyler Jr. added 161 yards rushing and Utah State defeated Connecticut 31-20 in a season-opener on Saturday. Trailing 14-7 late in the second quarter, Utah State scored 17 points in the final 3:42 to take a 24-14 halftime...
Mark Harlan Part One With Dave Fox
August 27, 2022 — What's become an annual tradition on Talkin' Sports when Dave Fox gets together with Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan to discuss the state of the Utah Athletic Department and look ahead to a new season of college football. Enjoy part one of this three part experience where the two discuss the excitement of returning as Pac 12 champs and the 2022 season opener at Florida.
