Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs dominate DeKalb for road victory
DEKALB — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team swept all four doubles matches in a 6-1 nonconference win over DeKalb on Wednesday. Rochelle went 2-for-3 on the singles courts, with junior Elin Zheng defeating Aubree Judkins 6-1, 6-1 while senior Abby Tarvestad took down Amirah Shakir 6-3, 6-1. Ilanie Castorena beat Rochelle senior Sammy Sanford 6-1, 6-1 for DeKalb's lone point in the match.
Girls Tennis: Tarvestad nets singles win at Kaneland
MAPLE PARK — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team faced Kaneland on the road Tuesday, falling 4-1 to start the Interstate 8 Conference schedule. Senior Abby Tarvestad scored Rochelle's lone point in the match, defeating Kaneland's Annika Salchert 6-2 6-2 on the No. 2 singles court while Anelle Dominguez took down junior Elin Zheng 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 1 singles court. Rochelle will face DeKalb on the road Wednesday in nonconference action.
Boys Soccer: Hubs start conference slate with shutout win
PLANO — Junior forward Diego Salazar has been an offensive catalyst for the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team this season. The left-footed striker found the net twice on Monday, when the Hubs battled the Plano Reapers in search of their first Interstate 8 Conference win of the fall. Five...
Volleyball: Defense fuels comeback effort against Oregon
ROCHELLE — With the Oregon Hawks only one point away from sending Tuesday evening’s varsity volleyball match into a third set, senior Isela Vasquez and the Rochelle Lady Hubs rallied together and turned around a tremendous comeback to clinch their first home win this season. Trailing 24-19 late...
Cross Country: Ortiz leads Rochelle runners at Sycamore Invitational
MALTA — Senior Yuelma Ortiz brought home medalist honors for the Rochelle Township High School cross country program Tuesday evening, when the Hub and Lady Hub runners competed in the annual Sycamore Invitational held at the Kishwaukee College campus. Ortiz finished 28th out of 101 athletes to lead the...
Volleyball: Lady Hubs take fourth at Jefferson Invitational
ROCKFORD — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity volleyball team played five matches at the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday, splitting three matches while winning one and losing one to finish fourth out of 10 teams. The Lady Hubs opened the tournament against Rockford Jefferson, winning 25-17, 25-14 for their first...
Volleyball: Sophomores place second at Jefferson Invitational
ROCKFORD — The Rochelle Lady Hub sophomore volleyball team finished second in the Rockford Jefferson Invitational with a 4-1 record. The team includes Payton Cesarone, Lauren Dyer, Meredith Bruns, Sydney Carmichael, Cassidy Vincent, Natalie Wagner, Emma Kennay, Anna Blanton, Kendyl Darby, Abby Metzger and Erin Murphy. Rochelle defeated Rockford...
Boys Soccer: Hubs finish fifth at Colin Smith Invitational
STILLMAN VALLEY — Back-to-back wins allowed the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team to finish fifth overall and claim the consolation bracket title at the Colin Smith Invitational. The Hubs kicked off the tournament on Friday, falling 8-5 against Genoa-Kingston to move into the consolation bracket. Sophomore forward Alberto Casillas...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Illinois
All avid golfers know St. Andrews, along Scotland’s east coast, is The Home of Golf, where the game was first played centuries ago. How about the first 18-hole course in the United States? That distinction goes to Chicago Golf Club, which opened in the early 1890s at an earlier location than its current-day Wheaton, Ill., location—over in Downers Grove. Further cementing Illinois in our country’s golfing history is the fact the club was one of the five founding members of the USGA.
Thunderstorms moving east through the I-39 corridor are packing gusty winds and brief downpours but are not severe at this time
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ILZ003-004-008-010-011-291700- DE KALB IL-BOONE IL-WINNEBAGO IL-OGLE IL-LEE IL- 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ...GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN OGLE, CENTRAL LEE, DE KALB, EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH NOON CDT... AT 1054 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING GUSTY WINDS, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. THIS LINE OF STORMS MAY INTENSIFY. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, DEKALB, BELVIDERE, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, SYCAMORE, DIXON, ROSCOE, ROCHELLE, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, POPLAR GROVE, GENOA, AMBOY, SHABBONA, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, CANDLEWICK LAKE, CORTLAND, CHERRY VALLEY AND DAVIS JUNCTION. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 80 AND 123. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 48 AND 95. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 31. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD AVIATORS BASEBALL, AND ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. && LAT...LON 4249 8871 4176 8870 4163 8894 4179 8963 4200 8926 4222 8918 4249 8917 TIME...MOT...LOC 1554Z 281DEG 36KT 4209 8925 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH $$ BORCHARDT.
Elementary school district enters second year of attendance center model
ROCHELLE — Upon starting the 2022-2023 school year last week, the Rochelle Elementary School District entered its second year utilizing its attendance center model after a school board decision opted to close May School and have students attend the remaining three schools by grade level rather than residence. The...
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 26-29
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 27 at 3:14 a.m. Christiaan D. Davis, 33, of Woodridge was arrested for domestic battery and transferred. On Aug. 26 at 8:33 a.m. Beatriz Duran-Contreras, 34, of Rochelle was cited for failure to reduce speed. She signed a promise to comply and was given a Sept. 23 Rochelle court date.
Kiwanis Peanut Day set for Sept. 9-10
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K is asking the community for its support during its upcoming annual Peanut Days. This year’s Peanut Days will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 at the post office downtown, Walgreens and Walmart. Golden K representatives will be set up taking any amount of donations from community members in exchange for a bag of Planters peanuts.
947wls.com
Three of the Best Colleges in the Nation of 2023 are here in Illinois
Maybe your high school grad doesn’t have to go out of state for college this fall…. It turns out, that Illinois is home to three of the top colleges in the nation. And those colleges aren’t difficult to guess…. Northwestern University in Evanston took the Number 14 spot,...
2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Shivery & Snowy’ Illinois Winter Forecast
Buckle up, we've got a tragically cold winter on the way. Usually I'm all about bringing good news, but this time, I can't promise that. As we get ready for fall, we're also not too far away from the cold, wet, blustery winter that apparently we're getting this year. Which...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th
Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend. Drone shot of the Three SistersImage courtesy of Raging Waves. (CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.
One detained in threat to Sterling/Rock Falls School District
According to a press release from the City of Sterling, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and in Rock Falls on August 28 at approximately 9:46 p.m. The threat was sent via a social media application from one student to another. The Rock Falls Police Department was […]
WSPY NEWS
Four arrested after brawl in North Aurora
North Aurora Police arrested four people Saturday evening from the North Aurora Island Park on State Street at the Fox River. A news release says police were called for a report of a large group of people fighting and were told that someone may have a gun. 20-year-old Xykiriah Clark,...
