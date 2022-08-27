Read full article on original website
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?
According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
Epic Wings Opens First Florida Location in Clearwater, FL
The California-based wing brand is bringing their award-winning family recipes to Florida, opening a new neighborhood wing spot at the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater. The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips, and their famous Epic Fries.
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
Home costs decrease in Tampa Bay area
Housing prices are dropping across the nation, but some real estate experts say the drop in costs may not make it any easier to buy a home.
WATCH: Bull escapes pen at Florida State Fairgrounds, runs into rodeo crowd
“This was my first time attending a rodeo and it won’t be my last,” Thornton said. “Hats off to that cowboy, his amazing horse, and his throw.”
Florida Indigenous groups say Tampa's Columbus statue will come down ‘one way or another’
The demand to remove the statue is decades old.
6 Small Beach Towns on Florida's Gulf Coast
There are many different types of visitors to Florida. Some don't mind hitting the most popular, crowded theme parks, towns, and beaches because they're confident that choosing popular destinations means that they will have a good time. Other travelers prefer to visit smaller towns that help them avoid the crowds while enjoying beaches and attractions. In fact, many prefer towns so small that they're able to avoid chain hotels and high rises. This article will focus on smaller beach towns on Florida's Gulf Coast.
Florida Man Pool Contractor Gets 30 Years In Slammer
Florida Man Pool Contractor Gets 30 Years In Slammer. Well. He left giant debris piles and dangerous gigantic holes in customer yards. All part of his multimillion-dollar scheme defrauding homeowners. Brian Washburn was the owner of Amore Pools. Sounds nice, don’t it? He promise low prices and great work. Took big down payments as he got some giant holes dug, and left to find his next customer. His wife also in jail facing charges, helped. Family owned business! He was smart enough to cover his fraud by using a third party check cashing place to convert checks to cash. But, this Florida Man pool guy didn’t know…Um, the cops know how people do that too. Source News Channel 8.
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale
A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
Two Florida Cities Named Best For Dating With Your Dog
Where is the best place to date with your dog? Well according to Yahoo, there are two cities right here in Tampa Bay area that made the top 10 list!. The report looked at things like: dog ownership, number of singles, number of pet-friendly dating spots, and the cost of a date. They also looked at environmental factors like the number of sunny days, hiking trails and rainfall.
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
Pinellas County Sheriff to discuss murder involving Tampa Bay gang
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is planning on holding a press conference involving a recent murder indictment. The indictment is said to be related to a motorcycle gang in the Tampa Bay area. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding the press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch it in the […]
Family Seeks Justice In Senseless Murder Of Willie James Carraway In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – As Tampa Police Detectives continue working to develop leads in an August 27 homicide investigation, they join the victim’s family in asking for help from our community. In the early morning hours of August 27, 2022, 45-year-old Willie James Carraway was shot
Sportsman’s Warehouse opens at Seminole City Center
SEMINOLE — Local enthusiasts for the great outdoors will have the opportunity to take advantage of giveaways and discounts during the three-day grand opening of Sportsman’s Warehouse at Seminole City Center. The event begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, and ends at 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
Two Florida Health Insurance Companies Are Still Talking
Coverage for about 85-thousand Floridians at stake
Missing Bradenton girl found alive and well in Clearwater
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and neighbors were celebrating Tuesday evening after they learned that Emma Holmes was found safe and sound. The 12-year-old had been missing since Saturday night. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed she was found in good health in Clearwater. “Initially, I’m shocked,...
The Only State Park in Florida to Offer Guided Cave Tours to the Public
When one thinks of exploring caves, one may think of states like Tennessee and Missouri. However, if you thought Florida didn't have any caves at all for exploration, your assumption would be incorrect. Not only does Florida have caves, but it has caves that the public can tour.
