New Pennsylvania State Troopers Graduate from Police Academy
Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 164th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets the rigorous training and education they received...
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
Sharpsburg police dog Jango retires due to health issues
Sharpsburg K-9 Officer Jango, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, has retired after a little more than four years of service. Partnered with Officer Jeffrey Husar and sworn in May 1, 2018, the beloved barker was forced to call it a career due to health issues. Jango was recently diagnosed with renal...
Butler County’s jobless rate remains at 4.2%
Butler County's jobless rate was unchanged from June to July, remaining the lowest in the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area at 4.2%, while the seasonally adjusted rate fell by a half-percentage point to 3.6%. Data released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the state Department of Labor & Industry showed Butler County’s...
2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
Another local school district bans use of cellphones
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Right before the start of the new school year, Washington School District revised its policy to ban the use of cellphones during the day. “We not only need students physically here,” said Washington High School Principal Chet Henderson. “We need students mentally here and having our students engaged in the classroom will just improve their individual achievement.”
Bob Pompeani receives proclamation from Allegheny County Council
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The honors just keep pouring in for Bob Pompeani.Pompeani received a proclamation at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Tuesday evening for his 40 years of service to the sports lovers of Pittsburgh.From Stanley Cups to Super Bowl wins, he's been there for the last four decades, bringing viewers the latest sports news and the biggest games -- all in the city he loves."It is about recognizing a man for his accomplishments and everything he has done, not only in his work, but in the community," said Councilman Bob Macey."The most important thing for me is to meet people, to try and help people because I know I've relied on a lot of people during my struggles with health issues and anything else -- and if you can do that you've made a big difference," Pompeani said.
Kerin Ann LaCoe
Kerin Ann LaCoe, 80, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Born in Carbondale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Myrle A. and Ann E. Wallace. Kerin is survived by her daughters, Lauri Pass and Michelle Kieffer; a brother, Robert Wallace; three grandchildren; her nieces and nephews; and her friends.
Pa State Police in New Castle to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in Lawrence County in September
(New Castle, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they will be conducting DUI enforcement activities throughout Lawrence County the weekend of September 16-18, 2022. Troopers said via release that the checkpoint and enforcement will be conducted on roadways determined to be problematic with DUI offenses in order to safeguard motorists traveling throughout Lawrence County.
Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr., 83, remembered as family-focused owner of well-known Allegheny Township eatery
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
Deadly crash in Snyder County
BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
Mother sues Penn Township Athletic Association after son is injured while pitching
The mother of a boy who was hurt while pitching batting practice last year for a Penn Township Athletic Association travel baseball team has sued the organization, claiming he was directed to participate in an unsafe drill. Judith Gross of Manor said coaches were negligent and careless when they ordered...
Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows
Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Richard “Dick” Michael Hadley, 71, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, while under the care of Wexford Health Pavilion. James J. Margaria Sr., 83, of Evans City, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 1
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior began his Wildcats career with a bang Friday night. The Central Catholic transfer rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in helping Latrobe defeat Derry, 55-0. Payton Molter. Jeannette, Jr., QB. The 5-9, 174-yard junior had a solid first game against Burrell. He completed 15 of...
Pro disc golf tourney coming
CRANBERRY TWP — The pros are coming — and will probably be coming back. The Butler County Disc Golf Classic, the final stop in the Silver Series portion of the Disc Golf Pro Tour — will take place Sept. 9-11 at the North Boundary Park course in Cranberry Township. There were 144 pros — 108 men and 36 women — registered to play as of Monday.
