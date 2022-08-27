ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iota, LA

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Lafayette

Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball Player Gets Awesome Surprise in Her Hometown

There is something about playing in your hometown that's just different. Whether its high school football teams defending the honor of their hamlet or professional athletes going back to where it all began, putting it all on the line in the place that raised you is a tough feeling to describe. Those games are certainly bigger than normal, regardless of what an athlete may claim in an interview.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese names starting quarterback ahead of opener

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cam Ransom has been named McNeese State University’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Montana State, according to head coach Gary Goff. Ransom will start at least the first series for the Cowboys, with Knox Kadum expected to see the field as...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iota, LA
Eunice, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Iota, LA
Sports
City
Eunice, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Jamboree
kadn.com

North Lafayette grocery store food desert

For years northside residents have continuously lost grocery stores in the area. The last was the Shopper's Value on University Avenue. For years northside residents have continuously lost grocery stores in the area. The last was the Shopper's Value on University Avenue.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

Letters: Moncus Park fees are a barrier to some users

Regarding Moncus Park parking fees: My wife, who walks over an hour almost every morning, can choose to pay $3,600 a year or go to Girard Park or any other park for free. This is not what so many of us fought for. It was never intended to be an upper-crust neighborhood feature.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy

The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
MERRYVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Dinner is ready' in Crowley: At the table

Looking for ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic doldrums, Claire Blanchard and her family rediscovered a Southern tradition. “We started having Sunday dinners, including a fully set table, a cocktail and dessert with coffee,” she said. The ritual stuck. The meal is often planned around a signature family...
CROWLEY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy