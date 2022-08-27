Read full article on original website
Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball Player Gets Awesome Surprise in Her Hometown
There is something about playing in your hometown that's just different. Whether its high school football teams defending the honor of their hamlet or professional athletes going back to where it all began, putting it all on the line in the place that raised you is a tough feeling to describe. Those games are certainly bigger than normal, regardless of what an athlete may claim in an interview.
theadvocate.com
Here's the list of Louisiana's all-time winningest high school football coaches
Call it Louisiana tradition at the top. And it is led by three active high school football coaches who have combined for 1,432 victories. John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis became the nation’s second coach to crack the 600 wins barrier a year ago and leads the pack with a record 603-75-6 as he enters his 53rd season.
KPLC TV
McNeese names starting quarterback ahead of opener
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cam Ransom has been named McNeese State University’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Montana State, according to head coach Gary Goff. Ransom will start at least the first series for the Cowboys, with Knox Kadum expected to see the field as...
Cecilia Jr. High issues to dismiss students early
Cecilia Jr. High School will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m. today due to a water outage. The water outage is in the immediate area of Cecilia Jr. High and will not affect any other school.
Erath schools closed Monday
Vermilion Parish schools will be closed Monday, August 29, due to electricity issues that will effect the entire city.
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Lafayette Giving Away 250 Bundlets on Thu, Sept 1
One of our favorite places to enjoy a delicious bundt cake is set to celebrate its 25th birthday tomorrow. We're, of course, talking about Nothing Bundt Cakes. And to celebrate, every one of their locations across America will be giving away free goodies on Thursday, September 1. So that means...
Update on evacuation at Donald Gardner Stadium during Friday jamboree
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon provided more details about an incident that led to the evacuation of Donald Gardner Stadium .
kadn.com
Head Out To New Iberia For A Slice of Pie at Cane River Pecan Company's Pie Bar
Al Hebert joined Jady Regard, Chief Nut Officer at Cane River Pecan Company, to showcase a delicious new addition to New Iberia. Click here to learn more.
Inside of Cypress Flats Residential Development in Downtown Lafayette
Last year, in September, we posted on new residential development coming soon to Downtown Lafayette called Cypress Flats, located at 136 E. Cypress Street. It’s been nearly a year since posting on this project, and there has been significant progress. We have photos & video below. Click here to see previous post.
kadn.com
North Lafayette grocery store food desert
For years northside residents have continuously lost grocery stores in the area. The last was the Shopper's Value on University Avenue. For years northside residents have continuously lost grocery stores in the area. The last was the Shopper's Value on University Avenue.
New Iberia demolishing dilapidated homes in an effort to clean the city
The city of New Iberia is taking action in cleaning the community by tearing down rundown homes in the area.
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral for Witty (and Honest) Reply to Person Looking for 'Fall Foliage' in Louisiana
As we look forward to the fall season in Louisiana, one Facebook user is going viral for her brutally honest advice.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Moncus Park fees are a barrier to some users
Regarding Moncus Park parking fees: My wife, who walks over an hour almost every morning, can choose to pay $3,600 a year or go to Girard Park or any other park for free. This is not what so many of us fought for. It was never intended to be an upper-crust neighborhood feature.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Drowning victims identified, divers will resume search today for boy
The search will continue Monday for the fourth and youngest victim of this weekend’s tragic drowning in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville. On Sunday, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford identified the three adult victims as Troy M. McCollough of Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder. Their bodies were recovered Sunday.
Food Truck Court Coming to Lake Charles “The Corner”
Announced over the weekend on the Lake Area Food Truck Alliance Facebook page, "The Corner" is coming to Lake Charles. Why has this idea not been put into action years ago? Who cares, it's here now!. The idea behind "The Corner" is to have a place for various food trucks...
Suspect arrested in spree of robberies and break-ins, which left Lafayette neighborhood in fear
A spree of robberies and break-ins in a neighborhood near downtown Lafayette on Evangeline Thruway caused fear throughout the residents.
theadvocate.com
'Dinner is ready' in Crowley: At the table
Looking for ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic doldrums, Claire Blanchard and her family rediscovered a Southern tradition. “We started having Sunday dinners, including a fully set table, a cocktail and dessert with coffee,” she said. The ritual stuck. The meal is often planned around a signature family...
Residents express concern of overgrowth at New Iberia cemetery
New Iberia is looking to help after residents reached out about uncontrolled, uncut grass growing over graves and walkways at St. Matthews Cemetery.
