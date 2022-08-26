ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Society
Fox News

A history of US presidents who have been assassinated

The President of the United States has the most elite security protection apparatus in the world. Over the course of 46 presidencies, 4 presidents have been assassinated while in office. Presidential assassinations, both successful and unsuccessful, were usually politically motivated; however, some assassins were mentally ill or acted without a...
POTUS
960 The Ref

Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For Jonathan Peter Jackson, a direct relative of two prominent members of the Black Panther Party, revolutionary thought and family history have always been intertwined, particularly in August. That's the month in 1971 when his uncle, the famed Panther George Jackson, was killed during...
SOCIETY
TODAY.com

US coins to honor Eleanor Roosevelt and more trailblazing women

The U.S. Mint is unveiling artwork for the next installment of the “American Women Quarters” series featuring trailblazers like Bessie Coleman and Eleanor Roosevelt. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour for Saturday TODAY.Aug. 27, 2022.
POLITICS
Next City

How Ancestral Knowledge Can Help Incarcerated Natives

This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks. “I got out of prison at 40 and I guess my life up until then, I really didn’t take it seriously,” said Osceola Fortner, a citizen of the Winnebago Tribe, who was released in March 2020. After serving seven years he was released from Cedar Creek Corrections Center where he served the last 4 of those years.
SOCIETY
lootpress.com

Half of all American families have acquired guns

It disheartens our citizens and drains the vitality from our communities. It arouses fear and apprehension and threatens the fabric of our existence. Why is America, traditionally a nation of activists and doers, seemingly unable to reverse the staggering trends in what is perhaps our greatest common iniquity—crime?. What...
AMERICAS
psychologytoday.com

When Teddy Roosevelt Met Booker T. Washington

In his compelling 1901 autobiography, Up from Slavery, Booker T. Washington, educator, celebrated author, sought after lecturerer, “race leader,” friend to two Presidents and colleague of wealthy and influential philanthropists described the circumstances of a “miserable, desolate, and discouraging” childhood. Growing up with only a first name, uncertain even of the date of his birth, he shared a pallet with his brother and sister, a “bundle of filthy rags,” piled on the dirt floor of a tiny cabin. Ill-clothed, poorly fed, overworked and under-rested like most other enslaved children, his early years were also playless.
U.S. POLITICS

