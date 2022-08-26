Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Women Who Revolutionized Nursing During the American Civil War
Before the war, most nurses were men.
US Mint reveals designs for quarters featuring Eleanor Roosevelt, Bessie Coleman, and other women
The U.S. Mint revealed on Monday the designs for the reverse side of quarters featuring former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and former aviation pilot Bessie Coleman among five women to be issued next year.
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church
Black Millennials and Zoomers pray less and are less likely to have grown up in a Black church. Is the Black church losing its luster? The post Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A statue honors a once-enslaved woman who won her freedom in court
A state representative found that many of his colleagues were largely unaware of the significance of the woman's case, which set the legal precedent that essentially ended slavery in Massachusetts.
A history of US presidents who have been assassinated
The President of the United States has the most elite security protection apparatus in the world. Over the course of 46 presidencies, 4 presidents have been assassinated while in office. Presidential assassinations, both successful and unsuccessful, were usually politically motivated; however, some assassins were mentally ill or acted without a...
Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History
The importance of the calendar date August 28 in the context of Black history in the United States gets underscored on an annual basis, and this year is no different. The post Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History appeared first on NewsOne.
Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month
WASHINGTON — (AP) — For Jonathan Peter Jackson, a direct relative of two prominent members of the Black Panther Party, revolutionary thought and family history have always been intertwined, particularly in August. That's the month in 1971 when his uncle, the famed Panther George Jackson, was killed during...
RELATED PEOPLE
African-American History Finally Gets Its Own AP Class—And Historians Say It's More Important Than Ever
'Nothing is more dramatic than having the College Board launch an AP course in a field,' says Henry Louis Gates Jr., who helped develop the curriculum
'We shouldn't have to tolerate it': More Asian Americans are calling out the racism they experience at work
After the surge in anti-Asian hate and violence during COVID, more Asian Americans are speaking out about the discrimination they experience at work.
TODAY.com
US coins to honor Eleanor Roosevelt and more trailblazing women
The U.S. Mint is unveiling artwork for the next installment of the “American Women Quarters” series featuring trailblazers like Bessie Coleman and Eleanor Roosevelt. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour for Saturday TODAY.Aug. 27, 2022.
The Legacy Of Trailblazer Elizabeth Freeman To Be Memorialized With Massachusetts Statue
The case Brom and Bett v. Ashley was taken to the County Court of Common Pleas of Great Barrington that same year. Bet and Brom won the case in which they received their freedom, 30 shillings and had their legal fees covered. The post The Legacy Of Trailblazer Elizabeth Freeman To Be Memorialized With Massachusetts Statue appeared first on NewsOne.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Offering empty hotel rooms to homeless persons may become mandatory. Los Angeles voters will decide.
There are more than 60,000 homeless people and over 20,000 empty hotel rooms on any given night in Los Angeles County.
Pennsylvania governor candidate Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at Army War College
Doug Mastriano, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania, posed in a Confederate military uniform in a 2013-14 faculty photo at the Army War College, a picture obtained by Reuters shows.
How Ancestral Knowledge Can Help Incarcerated Natives
This is your first of three free stories this month. Become a free or sustaining member to read unlimited articles, webinars and ebooks. “I got out of prison at 40 and I guess my life up until then, I really didn’t take it seriously,” said Osceola Fortner, a citizen of the Winnebago Tribe, who was released in March 2020. After serving seven years he was released from Cedar Creek Corrections Center where he served the last 4 of those years.
60 High Schools Launch First-Ever AP Program In African American Studies
High school students across the country will now be able make 'key connections to the African diaspora' in college-level courses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lootpress.com
Half of all American families have acquired guns
It disheartens our citizens and drains the vitality from our communities. It arouses fear and apprehension and threatens the fabric of our existence. Why is America, traditionally a nation of activists and doers, seemingly unable to reverse the staggering trends in what is perhaps our greatest common iniquity—crime?. What...
psychologytoday.com
When Teddy Roosevelt Met Booker T. Washington
In his compelling 1901 autobiography, Up from Slavery, Booker T. Washington, educator, celebrated author, sought after lecturerer, “race leader,” friend to two Presidents and colleague of wealthy and influential philanthropists described the circumstances of a “miserable, desolate, and discouraging” childhood. Growing up with only a first name, uncertain even of the date of his birth, he shared a pallet with his brother and sister, a “bundle of filthy rags,” piled on the dirt floor of a tiny cabin. Ill-clothed, poorly fed, overworked and under-rested like most other enslaved children, his early years were also playless.
Comments / 0