Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Creston dominant in home opener, look to stay perfect against Winterset
(Creston) -- Typically, it takes a few weeks for teams to get in a rhythm, but the Creston Panthers dealt a dominant defensive performance in their opening matchup. But, now the Panthers turn their attention to Winterset (0-2), who have had Creston's number since 2016, winning the past five meetings between the two squads, including a 28-7 victory last year.
kmaland.com
Dirks, Treynor eager to build off big opening win
(Treynor) -- Treynor football had a flair for the dramatic in their season-opening win over St. Albert, thanks to a surprisingly aggressive passing game. The Cardinals left Council Bluffs with a 21-17 win after a passing touchdown from Kayden Dirks to Alan Young with just four seconds remaining. The touchdown...
kmaland.com
Stanton-Essex survives strange opening game, gears up for Fremont-Mills
(Stanton) -- After a bizarre season opener that resulted in a win, the Stanton-Essex Vikings (1-0) now turn their eyes to a week two battle with Fremont-Mills (0-1) Stanton-Essex defeated Martensdale-St. Mary’s (0-1) 20-8 last week in a wild game that saw six turnovers. “[Martensdale-St. Mary’s] offense, like our...
kmaland.com
AHSTW dominates season opener, shifts focus to week two battle with Earlham
(Avoca) -- Following a dominant victory in week one, the AHSTW Vikings (1-0) are shifting their focus to another non-district tussle with Earlham (0-1) in week two. AHSTW took down IKM-Manning (0-1) 32-0 in Friday’s season opener. “I was really pleased with how we attacked the game in all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (8/30): Shenandoah grabs Hawkeye Ten sweep
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Glenwood, Lourdes Central Catholic won in five over Fremont-Mills, Sidney and East Mills also nabbed wins, Logan-Magnolia took a five-set win and much more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Shenandoah 25-25-25 Glenwood 19-16-21 Kate Lantz had seven kills and two blocks, and Ashlynn...
kmaland.com
Sidney volleyball testing themselves, tough stretch awaits
(Sidney) -- The Sidney volleyball program hasn't shied away from tough competition. And their schedule doesn't get any easier. Despite the testy schedule, the Cowgirls are off to a 6-2 start with wins over Glenwood (twice), MVAOCOU, Tri-Center, Underwood and Logan-Magnolia. "I think things are going well," Coach Amy McClintock...
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth looking to clean up errors heading into matchup with defending champion
(Plattsmouth) -- After a tough opening-week loss, Plattsmouth football is ready to take on the defending Class B state champion. Coach Curtis Larsen opened his coaching career with a 40-21 loss to Blair last week. "There were a lot of growing pains," Larsen said. "We had a lot of things...
kmaland.com
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 1): Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
(KMAland) -- Another year of honoring the top athletes in KMAland with the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week begins today with East Mills' Emily Williams and Treynor's Kayden Dirks receiving the honors. Williams kicked off her senior volleyball season with a strong week. Williams played in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (8/29): Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley, Worth County, North Andrew, Syracuse grab wins
(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley, Worth County, North Andrew and Syracuse all picked up wins in KMAland softball on Monday. Northeast Nodaway scored two runs in the first and two in the second on their way to the win. Hadley DeFreece struck out 13 in a complete game effort for the Bluejays. Jillian Boswell added three hits, Makenzie Pride and Lauren McIntyre tallied two hits apiece and DeFreece and Jaden Atkins drove in two runs.
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (8/30): Nebraska City girls go 5th in Waverly, Auburn downs Syracuse
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City girls took fifth in Waverly, several MRC teams competed in Fort Dodge and Auburn was a winner over Syracuse in KMAland golf on Tuesday. Bishop Heelan Catholic was the high area finisher at the Fort Dodge Invitational, finishing with a 319 in eighth place. Sergeant Bluff-Luton took ninth with a 325, LeMars had a 333 in 11th, Sioux City East was 13th with a 346 and Sioux City North came in 14th with a 350.
kmaland.com
Northwest's Howard named to D2Football.com Elite 100
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Zach Howard has been named to the D2Football.com’s Elite 100 Watch List. Howard was named to the All-MIAA First Team last year after posting 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. View the full release from Northwest Missouri State here.
kmaland.com
Judy Fastenau, 81, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with family present 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Page County 4-H Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Judy passed away...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
New SHS principal sets expectations for students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's new principal is on the job--and making his presence felt in the school and community. Back in February, the Shenandoah School Board selected Andrew Christensen to succeed Gayle Allensworth at the school's helm. A Neola native, Christensen graduated from Tri-Center High School in 2002. He then attended Iowa Central Community College, then graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education with an emphasis on coaching from Dana College in 2007. Christensen comes to Shenandoah from Fort Calhoun Junior-Senior High School, where he spent seven years as a head football coach, strength and conditioning coordinator and PE instructor, then the last two as athletic director and assistant principal. Christensen and wife Julie have three children.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
New school year, new schedule in Rock Port
(Rock Port) -- Students, staff and parents in the Rock Port R-2 School District are adapting to a new calendar this school year. Rock Port is among the many in northwest Missouri switching to a four-day school week in the 2022-23 school year. Rock Port's School Board approved the switch back in February following a public meeting and a community survey. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles cited two main reasons for the change--chief among them teacher retention.
kmaland.com
Annetta Brock, 87, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
kmaland.com
Blue Strings band to perform in Shenandoah ahead of Iowa Rock 'N' Roll HOF induction
(Shenandoah) -- A group of local music legends is getting inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame this Labor Day weekend, and to celebrate, they’re returning to the stage in Shenandoah. The Blue Strings will make their way back to Iowa for a one-time-only...
kmaland.com
Carmen Lundberg, 92, of Essex, Iowa
Memorials: Suggested to the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery-Bethesda, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Year 9 of Southwest Valley sharing underway
(Corning/Villisca) -- It's one of the success stories of school sharing in KMAland. With last week's opening of the 2022-23 school year last week, whole grade sharing between the Southwest Valley schools entered its ninth year. Under the present agreement, middle school students attend classes in Villisca, while high school students are based in Corning. Each district operates its own elementary school, and the athletic teams compete as the Southwest Valley Timberwolves. Chris Fenster is in his fifth year as superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Fenster says the districts' students and communities made sharing a successful venture since 2014.
kmaland.com
Bernadine Hoose, 76, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Comments / 1