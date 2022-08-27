Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (8/30): Shenandoah grabs Hawkeye Ten sweep
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Glenwood, Lourdes Central Catholic won in five over Fremont-Mills, Sidney and East Mills also nabbed wins, Logan-Magnolia took a five-set win and much more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Shenandoah 25-25-25 Glenwood 19-16-21 Kate Lantz had seven kills and two blocks, and Ashlynn...
kmaland.com
Razee pacing Shenandoah boys XC
(Shenandoah) -- They're still a work in progress, but Shenandoah boys cross country coach Andy Campbell likes what he saw from his team in the first two meets. The Mustangs finished fifth at their home meet last Tuesday and claimed ninth in Glenwood on Saturday. "We're trying to find ourselves,"...
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (8/30): Nebraska City girls go 5th in Waverly, Auburn downs Syracuse
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City girls took fifth in Waverly, several MRC teams competed in Fort Dodge and Auburn was a winner over Syracuse in KMAland golf on Tuesday. Bishop Heelan Catholic was the high area finisher at the Fort Dodge Invitational, finishing with a 319 in eighth place. Sergeant Bluff-Luton took ninth with a 325, LeMars had a 333 in 11th, Sioux City East was 13th with a 346 and Sioux City North came in 14th with a 350.
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys XC (8/30): Lillie, IKM-Manning win in Logan
(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning and Colin Lillie were victorious in Logan while Maryville and Plattsmouth both had respectable showings at their home meets. Creston finished 10th in the team race with 285 points. Riley Wipperman was their top finisher with a 65th-place day (19:54.00). Owen Weis was 93rd (21:21.00) for the Panthers in the 197-runner field.
kmaland.com
Norma R Byers, 93, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Steven Putnam, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Steven passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
AHSTW dominates season opener, shifts focus to week two battle with Earlham
(Avoca) -- Following a dominant victory in week one, the AHSTW Vikings (1-0) are shifting their focus to another non-district tussle with Earlham (0-1) in week two. AHSTW took down IKM-Manning (0-1) 32-0 in Friday’s season opener. “I was really pleased with how we attacked the game in all...
kmaland.com
Stanton-Essex survives strange opening game, gears up for Fremont-Mills
(Stanton) -- After a bizarre season opener that resulted in a win, the Stanton-Essex Vikings (1-0) now turn their eyes to a week two battle with Fremont-Mills (0-1) Stanton-Essex defeated Martensdale-St. Mary’s (0-1) 20-8 last week in a wild game that saw six turnovers. “[Martensdale-St. Mary’s] offense, like our...
kmaland.com
Sidney volleyball testing themselves, tough stretch awaits
(Sidney) -- The Sidney volleyball program hasn't shied away from tough competition. And their schedule doesn't get any easier. Despite the testy schedule, the Cowgirls are off to a 6-2 start with wins over Glenwood (twice), MVAOCOU, Tri-Center, Underwood and Logan-Magnolia. "I think things are going well," Coach Amy McClintock...
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth looking to clean up errors heading into matchup with defending champion
(Plattsmouth) -- After a tough opening-week loss, Plattsmouth football is ready to take on the defending Class B state champion. Coach Curtis Larsen opened his coaching career with a 40-21 loss to Blair last week. "There were a lot of growing pains," Larsen said. "We had a lot of things...
kmaland.com
Hamburg district among PIE award recipients
(Des Moines) -- State Auditor Rob Sand is announcing another round of awards to Iowa cities, counties and school districts for finding new ways to save money. Sand calls these Public Innovations and Efficiencies or PIE awards. The Hamburg Community School District with an enrollment of around 135 students has been named the best performing community school district.
kmaland.com
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 1): Emily Williams & Kayden Dirks
(KMAland) -- Another year of honoring the top athletes in KMAland with the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week begins today with East Mills' Emily Williams and Treynor's Kayden Dirks receiving the honors. Williams kicked off her senior volleyball season with a strong week. Williams played in...
kmaland.com
New SHS principal sets expectations for students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's new principal is on the job--and making his presence felt in the school and community. Back in February, the Shenandoah School Board selected Andrew Christensen to succeed Gayle Allensworth at the school's helm. A Neola native, Christensen graduated from Tri-Center High School in 2002. He then attended Iowa Central Community College, then graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education with an emphasis on coaching from Dana College in 2007. Christensen comes to Shenandoah from Fort Calhoun Junior-Senior High School, where he spent seven years as a head football coach, strength and conditioning coordinator and PE instructor, then the last two as athletic director and assistant principal. Christensen and wife Julie have three children.
kmaland.com
James "Jim" Dean Sifford, 71 of Elliott
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022. 2:00 PM A time for sharing will be held at 2:00 PM. Memorials: In Lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established Jim's name. Funeral Home:. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home. Cemetery:. Notes:. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family...
kmaland.com
Longtime vet Connell calls it a career
(Shenandoah) -- This week marks the end of an illustrious career in veterinary medicine. For nearly a half-century, Dr. Gary Connell answered calls from local residents regarding livestock or pets. Those phone calls end on Wednesday--the final day of Connell's lifelong service to animal owners in Shenandoah and KMAland, in general. Born in 1947, Connell graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1965, then attended Iowa State University. He earned a bachelor's degree in distributive studies--with minors in math, chemistry, zoology and history--in 1970, and a doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1973. That same year, Connell returned to Shenandoah to work under the late Dr. Elvin Teachout. Connell tells KMA News earlier experiences as a high school student stoked his desire to become a vet.
kmaland.com
Creighton's McGuire named National Player of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton men's soccer player Duncan McGuire has been named the National Player of the Week by the United Soccer Coaches Association. McGuire had a record-setting five goals in two matches last week. He had three goals against Oakland, followed by a two-goal outing against Rutgers. View the full...
kmaland.com
Carmen Lundberg, 92, of Essex, Iowa
Memorials: Suggested to the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery-Bethesda, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Look: Casey Thompson Has Message For Nebraska Fans
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is ready to move on from the team's Week 0 loss to Northwestern. The Cornhuskers blew an 11-point second-half lead to the Wildcats on Saturday and lost another one-score game under Scott Frost. Frost is now 5-21 overall in his career in one-score games as the...
kmaland.com
Blue Strings band to perform in Shenandoah ahead of Iowa Rock 'N' Roll HOF induction
(Shenandoah) -- A group of local music legends is getting inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame this Labor Day weekend, and to celebrate, they’re returning to the stage in Shenandoah. The Blue Strings will make their way back to Iowa for a one-time-only...
offtackleempire.com
Should Matt Campbell Turn Down the Nebraska Job?
With Nebraska now all but certain to fire skipper Scott Frost on October 1 we’ve now prematurely reached the point of the season where Iowa State fans think they matter, as head coach Matt Campbell is almost certain to be one of the names on the top of Nebraska’s shortlist. Let me just rip this band aid off for you now, Cyclone fans: if offered, Matt Campbell is 100% taking the job.
