kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (8/30): Shenandoah grabs Hawkeye Ten sweep
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Glenwood, Lourdes Central Catholic won in five over Fremont-Mills, Sidney and East Mills also nabbed wins, Logan-Magnolia took a five-set win and much more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Shenandoah 25-25-25 Glenwood 19-16-21 Kate Lantz had seven kills and two blocks, and Ashlynn...
kmaland.com
Stanton-Essex survives strange opening game, gears up for Fremont-Mills
(Stanton) -- After a bizarre season opener that resulted in a win, the Stanton-Essex Vikings (1-0) now turn their eyes to a week two battle with Fremont-Mills (0-1) Stanton-Essex defeated Martensdale-St. Mary’s (0-1) 20-8 last week in a wild game that saw six turnovers. “[Martensdale-St. Mary’s] offense, like our...
kmaland.com
AHSTW dominates season opener, shifts focus to week two battle with Earlham
(Avoca) -- Following a dominant victory in week one, the AHSTW Vikings (1-0) are shifting their focus to another non-district tussle with Earlham (0-1) in week two. AHSTW took down IKM-Manning (0-1) 32-0 in Friday’s season opener. “I was really pleased with how we attacked the game in all...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys XC (8/30): Lillie, IKM-Manning win in Logan
(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning and Colin Lillie were victorious in Logan while Maryville and Plattsmouth both had respectable showings at their home meets. Creston finished 10th in the team race with 285 points. Riley Wipperman was their top finisher with a 65th-place day (19:54.00). Owen Weis was 93rd (21:21.00) for the Panthers in the 197-runner field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Razee pacing Shenandoah boys XC
(Shenandoah) -- They're still a work in progress, but Shenandoah boys cross country coach Andy Campbell likes what he saw from his team in the first two meets. The Mustangs finished fifth at their home meet last Tuesday and claimed ninth in Glenwood on Saturday. "We're trying to find ourselves,"...
kmaland.com
Sidney volleyball testing themselves, tough stretch awaits
(Sidney) -- The Sidney volleyball program hasn't shied away from tough competition. And their schedule doesn't get any easier. Despite the testy schedule, the Cowgirls are off to a 6-2 start with wins over Glenwood (twice), MVAOCOU, Tri-Center, Underwood and Logan-Magnolia. "I think things are going well," Coach Amy McClintock...
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth looking to clean up errors heading into matchup with defending champion
(Plattsmouth) -- After a tough opening-week loss, Plattsmouth football is ready to take on the defending Class B state champion. Coach Curtis Larsen opened his coaching career with a 40-21 loss to Blair last week. "There were a lot of growing pains," Larsen said. "We had a lot of things...
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (8/30): North Andrew, Maryville, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood all winners
(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Maryville, Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood nabbed wins in KMAland softball on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below. Boswell had two of Northeast Nodaway’s four hits in the loss. Hailey DeFreece through six innings, struck out 10 and gave up five unearned runs. North Andrew 13...
RELATED PEOPLE
kmaland.com
Steven Putnam, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Steven passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Norma R Byers, 93, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery.
kmaland.com
New school year, new schedule in Rock Port
(Rock Port) -- Students, staff and parents in the Rock Port R-2 School District are adapting to a new calendar this school year. Rock Port is among the many in northwest Missouri switching to a four-day school week in the 2022-23 school year. Rock Port's School Board approved the switch back in February following a public meeting and a community survey. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles cited two main reasons for the change--chief among them teacher retention.
kmaland.com
Longtime vet Connell calls it a career
(Shenandoah) -- This week marks the end of an illustrious career in veterinary medicine. For nearly a half-century, Dr. Gary Connell answered calls from local residents regarding livestock or pets. Those phone calls end on Wednesday--the final day of Connell's lifelong service to animal owners in Shenandoah and KMAland, in general. Born in 1947, Connell graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1965, then attended Iowa State University. He earned a bachelor's degree in distributive studies--with minors in math, chemistry, zoology and history--in 1970, and a doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1973. That same year, Connell returned to Shenandoah to work under the late Dr. Elvin Teachout. Connell tells KMA News earlier experiences as a high school student stoked his desire to become a vet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Bernadine Hoose, 76, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
New SHS principal sets expectations for students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's new principal is on the job--and making his presence felt in the school and community. Back in February, the Shenandoah School Board selected Andrew Christensen to succeed Gayle Allensworth at the school's helm. A Neola native, Christensen graduated from Tri-Center High School in 2002. He then attended Iowa Central Community College, then graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education with an emphasis on coaching from Dana College in 2007. Christensen comes to Shenandoah from Fort Calhoun Junior-Senior High School, where he spent seven years as a head football coach, strength and conditioning coordinator and PE instructor, then the last two as athletic director and assistant principal. Christensen and wife Julie have three children.
kmaland.com
Hamburg district among PIE award recipients
(Des Moines) -- State Auditor Rob Sand is announcing another round of awards to Iowa cities, counties and school districts for finding new ways to save money. Sand calls these Public Innovations and Efficiencies or PIE awards. The Hamburg Community School District with an enrollment of around 135 students has been named the best performing community school district.
kmaland.com
Carmen Lundberg, 92, of Essex, Iowa
Memorials: Suggested to the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery-Bethesda, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Blue Strings band to perform in Shenandoah ahead of Iowa Rock 'N' Roll HOF induction
(Shenandoah) -- A group of local music legends is getting inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame this Labor Day weekend, and to celebrate, they’re returning to the stage in Shenandoah. The Blue Strings will make their way back to Iowa for a one-time-only...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah Music Association plans 75th season
(Shenandoah) -- It's perhaps the longest-running concert series in KMAland. And, the Shenandoah Music Association has a full schedule planned for a milestone season. A full slate of performances is planned for the association's 75th season, beginning with a tribute to "Lennon and McCartney" September 19th at 7:30 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Dean Adkins and Sue Hanna are SMA board members. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Adkins says musicians Jim Witter and Ian Tanner offer a salute to some of the greatest duos in music history--including John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
kmaland.com
Year 9 of Southwest Valley sharing underway
(Corning/Villisca) -- It's one of the success stories of school sharing in KMAland. With last week's opening of the 2022-23 school year last week, whole grade sharing between the Southwest Valley schools entered its ninth year. Under the present agreement, middle school students attend classes in Villisca, while high school students are based in Corning. Each district operates its own elementary school, and the athletic teams compete as the Southwest Valley Timberwolves. Chris Fenster is in his fifth year as superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Fenster says the districts' students and communities made sharing a successful venture since 2014.
kmaland.com
Everly Brothers Mural Report
(Shenandoah) -- Another tribute to the Everly Brothers is now located along a KMAland highway.
