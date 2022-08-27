(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's new principal is on the job--and making his presence felt in the school and community. Back in February, the Shenandoah School Board selected Andrew Christensen to succeed Gayle Allensworth at the school's helm. A Neola native, Christensen graduated from Tri-Center High School in 2002. He then attended Iowa Central Community College, then graduated with a bachelor's degree in physical education with an emphasis on coaching from Dana College in 2007. Christensen comes to Shenandoah from Fort Calhoun Junior-Senior High School, where he spent seven years as a head football coach, strength and conditioning coordinator and PE instructor, then the last two as athletic director and assistant principal. Christensen and wife Julie have three children.

