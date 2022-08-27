Aug. 31—A Chester County firm was awarded an $85,000 grant from the Wolf Administration to help grow and sustain Pennsylvania's $132 billion agriculture industry. Stroud Water Research in Avondale was awarded the grant for measuring the impact of agricultural restoration practices on water quality in Lancaster County streams in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Stroud was one of just six organizations awarded funding to help the state's agriculture industry. Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.

