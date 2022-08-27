Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Dairy Farmers Plead for Changes to Pennsylvania Over-Order Premium
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dairy farmers poured out their frustrations with a state-mandated milk premium to regulators Tuesday, saying the payment’s awkward design shortchanges many farmers. The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board’s nearly five-hour hearing provided a long-sought formal setting for farmers to demand change to the over-order premium, whose...
Lancaster Farming
Highland Cattle the Right Breed for This Pennsylvania Farm Family
TIMONIUM, Md. — The beef world may be ready for a change. Angus, Charolais and Herefords continue to dominate, but unusual breeds are gaining popularity. “You look around at any beef show and you see the same thing,” said Ashlyn Morelli of Howling Springs Farm in Elverson, Pennsylvania. “I like the difference between Highlands and other beef breeds.”
Lancaster Farming
Maryland State Fair Chooses Supreme Champion Beef Winners
TIMONIUM, Md. — The supreme champion beef drive was filled with anticipation as judges Allen Smith and Adam Hayes sorted through each breed’s grand champions at the 141st Maryland State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 28. The beef classes brought out 310 head of cattle from across the tri-state...
Lancaster Farming
Hearing on Reforming Pennsylvania Over-Order Premium Begins
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board has begun hearing testimony on how a dairy farmer premium could be reformed. The board heard from farmers Tuesday morning who want the over-order premium replaced, as well as some who want it maintained. Ag Secretary Russell Redding, in his first...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
Lancaster Farming
Learn How One Pennsylvania Farm Raised $165,000 Using A Lending Platform for Sustainable Agriculture
Horse Shoe Ranch, a regenerative poultry and livestock farm, recently relocated from Lebanon County to a sustainable farming community in Chester County and expanded its pastured-egg production with the purchase of a mobile coop business. The $165,000 loan for that expansion didn’t come from a bank but from a group...
Free paint-by-number projects based on Pennsylvania state parks and forests
Free, downloadable paint-by-number guides – a new one each month – are being offered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. The DIY project for September features a bull elk and two cow elk standing in a stream in the Pennsylvania Elk Range in the northcentral part of the state.
Free Narcan is Available To Pennsylvanians
With overdose deaths continuously increasing, Pennsylvania is providing the life-saving medication naloxone free to qualifying residents. According to the Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Department of Health (DOH), and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Pennsylvania has officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone through Pennsylvania's mail-based naloxone program.
Lancaster Farming
Chester County firm gets grant to help sustain state's agriculture industry
Aug. 31—A Chester County firm was awarded an $85,000 grant from the Wolf Administration to help grow and sustain Pennsylvania's $132 billion agriculture industry. Stroud Water Research in Avondale was awarded the grant for measuring the impact of agricultural restoration practices on water quality in Lancaster County streams in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Stroud was one of just six organizations awarded funding to help the state's agriculture industry. Grant recipients include The Center for Dairy Excellence, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, Pennsylvania State University, Rodale Institute, Stroud Water Research Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania DEP Declares Drought Watch for 36 Counties
The Pennsylvania Drought Task Force declared a drought watch for 36 counties during a special meeting on Aug. 31. The “watch” designation does not include any mandates and recommends voluntary water conservation in those counties. Counties under a drought watch include the southeast, northeast, central and northern regions...
PhillyBite
Exploring Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania
- Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a population of 363 people. The town is home to the famous Gravity Hill. You'll also find the Naylor Observatory and Gifford Pinchot State Park. Gravity Hill in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. While the hill is a fun place to spend a day, it's...
abc27.com
Do mosquitoes serve a purpose?
(WHTM) — We all know about these absolutely annoying creatures during late spring and summer time. They annoy guests at a barbeque or any outdoor event. Some can even carry diseases such as the West Nile virus and the Zika virus. So, do these bugs serve a purpose?. Well,...
Lancaster Farming
Amid drought, Idaho water wars threaten to restart as negotiators seek compromise
BOISE, Idaho — Behind closed doors, furious negotiations are taking place to keep the peace between canal irrigators in the Magic Valley and groundwater irrigators in Eastern Idaho as the drought that has gripped the West rears its head in the Gem State. At stake is a 2015 settlement...
Lancaster Farming
Coatesville area elementary schools get state funding for fresh fruit, veggie snacks
Aug. 31—Several elementary schools in Chester County were among 266 elementary schools that will receive $7 million in grant funding to provide students with fresh fruit and vegetable snacks during the school day. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. Those...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Lancaster Farming
Namesakes and Waterways of the Midstate: Opossum Lake thrives after once facing permanent drainage
Aug. 29—Opossum Lake almost didn't make this list of waterways. Not only was it next to im-possum-ble to locate the origin of its name, Opossum Lake, at one point in its history, almost ceased to exist. An 1858 map of the area labels what today is Opossum Creek as...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
Vision Home Builders investigation continues
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County home building company. Vision Home Builders abruptly closed in late April. Customers reached out to the I-Team for help, claiming they could not get answers or money they say the company owed them. The owner of Vision Home Builders, […]
Lancaster Farming
Major Over-Order Premium Hearing Begins Tomorrow: What You Need to Know
The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board will begin a landmark hearing Aug. 30 to receive testimony on long-simmering frustrations with a premium paid to dairy farmers. The hearing could lead to improvements in the fairness and transparency of a unique subsidy for farmers in Pennsylvania’s largest ag sector. What’s So...
Lancaster Farming
Recall Roundup: Keswick Creamery in Newburg recalls cheeses over listeria concerns
Aug. 30—Keswick Creamery in Newburg is recalling a variety of cheeses because of potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes. The local business is recalling its Calverley cheese, Vulkwin's Folly cheese, Vermeer cheese, Harvati cheese, Wallaby cheese, Cider Washed Tomme cheese, feta cheese, whole milk ricotta, Bovre cheese and Quark cheese. They were distributed and sold at Talking Breads in Monroe Township, Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, and a number of other farm markets in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
