Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
leeuniversity.edu
Three Faculty Earn Doctorates
Lee University faculty Jennifer Minutolo, Amy Moody, and Beth Seymour recently earned doctorates in their respective fields. Minutolo joined the Mathematical Sciences Department in 2018 and teaches courses in mathematics and computer science. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in computer science from Northcentral University and her dissertation was titled, “Investigating Quality and Security in Mobile Applications.” Prior to Lee, she served as an associate professor of mathematics for Cleveland State Community College and was the coordinator of learning support. She has been a member of the Academic Council and coordinated the implementation of Statewide Tennessee Board of Regents mandates. She has also presented at numerous conferences and worked with the Title III grant at Lee.
leeuniversity.edu
Lee Theatre Announces Fall Performances
The Lee University Theatre Program, led by Dr. Christine Williams, will perform two plays, including a special student directed production during the fall semester. The season will begin with “Where Have All the Lightning Bugs Gone?” by Louis E. Catron. Fai Lloyd, senior theatre major, will direct the play which will run on Sept. 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. This nostalgic show is sure to capture the “almost unspeakably poignant wonder of love.”
leeuniversity.edu
Brendel to Present Faculty Recital Tuesday
The Lee University School of Music will present Dr. Chery Brendel, soprano, in a faculty recital on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Squires Recital Hall, located in Lee’s Humanities Center. The evening’s performance will include works by composers such as Beydts, Schubert, Syzmanowski, and Vivaldi.
Comments / 0