Lee University faculty Jennifer Minutolo, Amy Moody, and Beth Seymour recently earned doctorates in their respective fields. Minutolo joined the Mathematical Sciences Department in 2018 and teaches courses in mathematics and computer science. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in computer science from Northcentral University and her dissertation was titled, “Investigating Quality and Security in Mobile Applications.” Prior to Lee, she served as an associate professor of mathematics for Cleveland State Community College and was the coordinator of learning support. She has been a member of the Academic Council and coordinated the implementation of Statewide Tennessee Board of Regents mandates. She has also presented at numerous conferences and worked with the Title III grant at Lee.

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO