SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th Annual Sanford International is right around the corner. And we had a chance this morning to talk about how cool it is. Davis Trosin is the brand new tournament director although he’s been here for 3 years and is excited about this year’s event being the biggest and best yet. And with the 2-year extension for the best Champions Tour players to come to Sioux Falls, it allows them to start planning for the future as well.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO