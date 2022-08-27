Read full article on original website
44th Annual Dakota Bowl will be played at McEneaney Field and not Howard Wood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights came flying out of the gates with an impressive 55-20 win at Brandon Valley last Saturday night. And now comes the big game, Dakota Bowl 44 and it will be at McEneaney Field Saturday night at 7 o’clock. Traditionally the game has been at Howard Wood Field with packed stands on both sides.
August 31st Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Harrisburg’s Morissen Samuels was a machine for the Tigers, picking up kill after kill in their win over Brandon Valley. Rowena’s Landon Krohn held off Travis Vanden Top at I-90 Speedway on the last lap to take the win in the USRA Hobby Stocks.
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 30th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Garretson’s Jenna Van Holland was one of the best kickers in South Dakota as a junior after winning the job as the Blue Dragons PK. The senior is back while also playing soccer as well. Gary, SD native Dani Sievers is loving her decision to do gymnastics at Oklahoma. The Canaries lost again and we had a big upset in HS Volleyball as Roosevelt knocked off #2AA Washington. Harrisburg and Jefferson were victorious on their home floors.
Lincoln basketball stand out JT Rock displays character off the court
JT Rock, a stand out basketball player for Sioux Falls Lincoln, was in attendance on Tuesday night at Jefferson high school for a volleyball match between the Patriots and Cavaliers. It wasn't what he did during the game, but afterwards, that might give everyone a taste as to who exactly JT Rock is as a person.
Sanford International is a big draw for fans, players and sponsors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th Annual Sanford International is right around the corner. And we had a chance this morning to talk about how cool it is. Davis Trosin is the brand new tournament director although he’s been here for 3 years and is excited about this year’s event being the biggest and best yet. And with the 2-year extension for the best Champions Tour players to come to Sioux Falls, it allows them to start planning for the future as well.
Canaries slow start dooms them to 8th straight loss, 10-4 to Lincoln
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lincoln scored six runs in their half of the first inning on Wednesday and never looked back as the Saltdogs topped the Canaries 10-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium. Lincoln added three more runs in the third frame and went up 9-0 before the Birds...
‘Best team we’ll play in my 35 years at SDSU’
BROOKINGS,S.D. (KELO) – The Jacks will head into Iowa City as a 15 point underdog according to several booking making sites around the country. While Saturday may seem like an uphill battle, last year their season opener would also feature an FBS opponent in Colorado State and that game was never close… in favor of […]
Jackrabbits native Iowans eager for shot at the Hawkeyes
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are bound for the Big Ten on Saturday to open the 2022 college football season against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Though the two programs have never played each other they certainly aren’t strangers. The Hawkeyes have regularly recruited in South...
USF’s strength this fall will be very strong running game led by Reisdorfer and Freeman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s opening night in the NSIC tomorrow night and the USF Cougars will take the field at “The Bob” against MSU-Moorhead. Jon Anderson has high hopes for his team this fall and they can’t wait to get out on the field with so much talent returning, especially at running back with Landon Freeman and the award winning Thuro Reisdorfer.
Dani Sievers couldn’t be happier to be a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Athlete of the Week Dani Sievers just celebrated her birthday recently. But the sophomore to be at the University of Oklahoma got a lifetime of birthday and Christmas presents when she was recruited to be part of the top college gymnastics program in the country. There was never a doubt from the time she started coming to Sioux Falls from Gary, SD every single day to train at the age of 9 where she wanted to end up.
Van Holland still kicking for Garretson football team while also playing soccer for the Blue Dragons
GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We featured Garretson kicker Jenna Van Holland as an Athlete of the Week last fall. The Blue Dragons kicker is back for her final season after show-casing her skills at a very high level. Cooper Seamer tells us what to expect from the soccer standout...
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota Opening Apple Picking Weekend
One of the most popular fall activities to participate in is apple picking! This is usually a huge tradition for families. The Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg is one prominent apple picking spot that promises to provide a great weekend outing. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in...
Missing Rapid City teen found safe in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the missing 15-year-old Rapid City on the scene of the Aug. 20 double homicide was found safe. On Wednesday, Rapid City police announced on Facebook that they found 15-year-old Rochelle Janis in Sioux Falls. Authorities believe Janis was at the location where a double homicide took place on Aug. 20.
Student leaving instead of cutting hair as Sioux Falls high school defends dress code
The parents of an O'Gorman High School freshman student say he will be leaving the school after he was told he had to cut his hair. His family says their son Braxton Schafer, who is Black and has locs that reach his shoulders, doesn't want to cut them.
Runners across the country gather for Sioux Falls Marathon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Racers are crossing the finish line today, for a good cause. The annual Sioux Falls Marathon is a way to bring people together to reach different goals whether it be a 5K, half marathon or full marathon. Many participants have raced before but some...
Persons of interest in double homicide located
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service. The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the...
Sioux Falls School District partnering with Avera to offer family forums
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls School District is partnering with Avera to offer a family forum that will benefit both parents and students. These forums will be taking place once each month throughout the school year. Organizers hope to help by addressing different topics such as...
City of Sioux Falls looking to renovate aquatic centers
The Sioux Falls School District is using Monday’s arrest of Anthony Lewis as a reminder for families to talk to their children about strangers and safety. Nineteen Sioux Falls restaurants to participate in annual Downtown Pork Showdown. Updated: 9 hours ago. Sioux Falls’ newest food competition kicks off on...
O’G hopes to find resolution to keep student in school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length. You can read the statement sent to KELOLAND News on Tuesday night: O’Gorman […]
Help end hunger at this week’s Fridays on the Plaza
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Hunger Action Month. And you can help those facing hunger in our state. Join us this Friday for Fridays on the Plaza. Feeding South Dakota will be there to collect donations and share how you can join the fight against hunger in our region.
