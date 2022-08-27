ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

44th Annual Dakota Bowl will be played at McEneaney Field and not Howard Wood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights came flying out of the gates with an impressive 55-20 win at Brandon Valley last Saturday night. And now comes the big game, Dakota Bowl 44 and it will be at McEneaney Field Saturday night at 7 o’clock. Traditionally the game has been at Howard Wood Field with packed stands on both sides.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

August 31st Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Harrisburg’s Morissen Samuels was a machine for the Tigers, picking up kill after kill in their win over Brandon Valley. Rowena’s Landon Krohn held off Travis Vanden Top at I-90 Speedway on the last lap to take the win in the USRA Hobby Stocks.
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 30th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Garretson’s Jenna Van Holland was one of the best kickers in South Dakota as a junior after winning the job as the Blue Dragons PK. The senior is back while also playing soccer as well. Gary, SD native Dani Sievers is loving her decision to do gymnastics at Oklahoma. The Canaries lost again and we had a big upset in HS Volleyball as Roosevelt knocked off #2AA Washington. Harrisburg and Jefferson were victorious on their home floors.
GARRETSON, SD
sdpb.org

Lincoln basketball stand out JT Rock displays character off the court

JT Rock, a stand out basketball player for Sioux Falls Lincoln, was in attendance on Tuesday night at Jefferson high school for a volleyball match between the Patriots and Cavaliers. It wasn't what he did during the game, but afterwards, that might give everyone a taste as to who exactly JT Rock is as a person.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sanford International is a big draw for fans, players and sponsors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 5th Annual Sanford International is right around the corner. And we had a chance this morning to talk about how cool it is. Davis Trosin is the brand new tournament director although he’s been here for 3 years and is excited about this year’s event being the biggest and best yet. And with the 2-year extension for the best Champions Tour players to come to Sioux Falls, it allows them to start planning for the future as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

'Best team we'll play in my 35 years at SDSU'

BROOKINGS,S.D. (KELO) – The Jacks will head into Iowa City as a 15 point underdog according to several booking making sites around the country. While Saturday may seem like an uphill battle, last year their season opener would also feature an FBS opponent in Colorado State and that game was never close… in favor of […]
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbits native Iowans eager for shot at the Hawkeyes

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are bound for the Big Ten on Saturday to open the 2022 college football season against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Though the two programs have never played each other they certainly aren’t strangers. The Hawkeyes have regularly recruited in South...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

USF's strength this fall will be very strong running game led by Reisdorfer and Freeman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s opening night in the NSIC tomorrow night and the USF Cougars will take the field at “The Bob” against MSU-Moorhead. Jon Anderson has high hopes for his team this fall and they can’t wait to get out on the field with so much talent returning, especially at running back with Landon Freeman and the award winning Thuro Reisdorfer.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dani Sievers couldn't be happier to be a national champion gymnast at Oklahoma

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Athlete of the Week Dani Sievers just celebrated her birthday recently. But the sophomore to be at the University of Oklahoma got a lifetime of birthday and Christmas presents when she was recruited to be part of the top college gymnastics program in the country. There was never a doubt from the time she started coming to Sioux Falls from Gary, SD every single day to train at the age of 9 where she wanted to end up.
NORMAN, OK
dakotanewsnow.com

Missing Rapid City teen found safe in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the missing 15-year-old Rapid City on the scene of the Aug. 20 double homicide was found safe. On Wednesday, Rapid City police announced on Facebook that they found 15-year-old Rochelle Janis in Sioux Falls. Authorities believe Janis was at the location where a double homicide took place on Aug. 20.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Runners across the country gather for Sioux Falls Marathon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Racers are crossing the finish line today, for a good cause. The annual Sioux Falls Marathon is a way to bring people together to reach different goals whether it be a 5K, half marathon or full marathon. Many participants have raced before but some...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Persons of interest in double homicide located

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service. The release identified Erin Provancial as one of the women, and listed the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls School District partnering with Avera to offer family forums

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls School District is partnering with Avera to offer a family forum that will benefit both parents and students. These forums will be taking place once each month throughout the school year. Organizers hope to help by addressing different topics such as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City of Sioux Falls looking to renovate aquatic centers

The Sioux Falls School District is using Monday’s arrest of Anthony Lewis as a reminder for families to talk to their children about strangers and safety. Nineteen Sioux Falls restaurants to participate in annual Downtown Pork Showdown. Updated: 9 hours ago. Sioux Falls’ newest food competition kicks off on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

O'G hopes to find resolution to keep student in school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length. You can read the statement sent to KELOLAND News on Tuesday night: O’Gorman […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Help end hunger at this week's Fridays on the Plaza

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - September is Hunger Action Month. And you can help those facing hunger in our state. Join us this Friday for Fridays on the Plaza. Feeding South Dakota will be there to collect donations and share how you can join the fight against hunger in our region.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

