Alaska State

Titusville Herald

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
ALASKA STATE
Titusville Herald

Moore leads Cox in fundraising in Maryland governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore holds a big fundraising edge over Republican Dan Cox so far in Maryland's governor's race — with more than 10 times the cash on hand when money raised by their running mates is added to the amounts they have raised, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
MARYLAND STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 28, 2022. Editorial: Consistency key for kids, and diversion programs. Counties lack uniform standards for diverting kids from the juvenile justice system. A recent Star Tribune investigation tells the story of two then-16-year-old cousins — Arriell and Debra — who stole a car in April 2021....
MINNESOTA STATE
Titusville Herald

California governor declares heat wave state of emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday to increase power production and he urged residents to reduce electricity use as a heat wave spread over the West and officials warned there could possible outages if conditions worsen. Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration followed a “Flex...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Titusville Herald

Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
ROCKLAND, ME
Titusville Herald

WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
Titusville Herald

Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police, authorities said. Jurors found Michael Crawford, 58, of Georgetown, guilty on Tuesday, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier. Crawford conspired with...
FRANKFORT, KY
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Dothan Eagle. August 27, 2022. Many of Alabama’s public school students are leaving the classroom after 12 years of schooling unprepared to successfully compete with peers, whether they’re aiming for post-secondary education or the workforce. If standardized test scores are the measure of success, Alabama’s effort is a dismal failure.
ALABAMA STATE
Titusville Herald

Single-A California League Glance

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 2:05 p.m. Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m. Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m. San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m. Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m. Rancho Cucamonga at Inland...
CALIFORNIA STATE

